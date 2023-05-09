(Photo by Universal)

Alfred Hitchcock Movies Ranked by Tomatometer

Watching the movies Alfred Hitchcock made over his five-decade career is not only a thrilling way to spend your free time, but doubles as a legitimate lesson in the history and development of cinema. As director, Hitchcock withstood every significant upheaval of the industry and, in fact, seemed to flourish with each transition. He started in the 1920s during the silent era (The Lodger), transitioned to sound when many of his peers and actors could not (The 39 Steps), and came to America at the height of Hollywood’s Golden Age (Best Picture-winning Rebecca). And yet Hitch was only just getting started. When color became the movie standard, he ascended to the Master of Suspense mantle that will become his enduring legacy. 1948’s Rope was his first color film, and what followed seemed an endless beloved parade of wrong men, guilty women, and nefarious murderous plots: Strangers on a Train, Rear Window, Vertigo, North by Northwest, Psycho, The Birds, and on and on. Even as movies hardened in the ’70s after the collapse of the Hays Code, Hitchcock gleefully followed suit, concluding his career with sordid, cynical takes on his formula in Frenzy and Family Plot. Now, it’s time to dial F for Fresh as we look back with Alfred Hitchcock movies ranked by Tomatometer! —Alex Vo

#3 Rebecca (1940) 98% #3 Adjusted Score: 109216% Critics Consensus: Hitchcock's first American film (and his only Best Picture winner), Rebecca is a masterpiece of haunting atmosphere, Gothic thrills, and gripping suspense. Synopsis: Story of a young woman who marries a fascinating widower only to find out that she must live in the... Story of a young woman who marries a fascinating widower only to find out that she must live in the... [More] Starring: Laurence Olivier, Joan Fontaine, Judith Anderson, George Sanders Directed By: Alfred Hitchcock

#7 Psycho (1960) 96% #7 Adjusted Score: 107529% Critics Consensus: Infamous for its shower scene, but immortal for its contribution to the horror genre. Because Psycho was filmed with tact, grace, and art, Hitchcock didn't just create modern horror, he validated it. Synopsis: Phoenix secretary Marion Crane (Janet Leigh), on the lam after stealing $40,000 from her employer in order to run away... Phoenix secretary Marion Crane (Janet Leigh), on the lam after stealing $40,000 from her employer in order to run away... [More] Starring: Anthony Perkins, Janet Leigh, Vera Miles, John Gavin Directed By: Alfred Hitchcock

#13 Rope (1948) 92% #13 Adjusted Score: 98285% Critics Consensus: As formally audacious as it is narratively brilliant, Rope connects a powerful ensemble in service of a darkly satisfying crime thriller from a master of the genre. Synopsis: Just before hosting a dinner party, Philip Morgan (Farley Granger) and Brandon Shaw (John Dall) strangle a mutual friend to... Just before hosting a dinner party, Philip Morgan (Farley Granger) and Brandon Shaw (John Dall) strangle a mutual friend to... [More] Starring: James Stewart, John Dall, Farley Granger, Joan Chandler Directed By: Alfred Hitchcock

#16 Frenzy (1972) 90% #16 Adjusted Score: 93717% Critics Consensus: Marking Alfred Hitchcock's return to England and first foray into viscerally explicit carnage, Frenzy finds the master of horror regaining his grip on the audience's pulse -- and making their blood run cold. Synopsis: London is held in the grip of a serial killer whose modus operandi is to murder his victims by strangling... London is held in the grip of a serial killer whose modus operandi is to murder his victims by strangling... [More] Starring: Jon Finch, Barry Foster, Barbara Leigh-Hunt, Anna Massey Directed By: Alfred Hitchcock

#18 Marnie (1964) 83% #18 Adjusted Score: 86099% Critics Consensus: A coolly constructed mystery revolving around a character who's inscrutable to a fault, Marnie finds Hitchcock luring audiences deeper into the dark. Synopsis: Mark Rutland (Sean Connery) is a customer of one Mr. Strutt, whose business was robbed by his secretary, the mysterious... Mark Rutland (Sean Connery) is a customer of one Mr. Strutt, whose business was robbed by his secretary, the mysterious... [More] Starring: Tippi Hedren, Sean Connery, Diane Baker, Martin Gabel Directed By: Alfred Hitchcock

#20 Suspicion (1941) 97% #20 Adjusted Score: 100169% Critics Consensus: Not even notorious studio meddling can diminish the craft and tantalizing suspense of Suspicion, a sly showcase for Joan Fontaine's nervy prowess and Alfred Hitchcock's flair for disquiet. Synopsis: Charming scoundrel Johnnie Aysgarth (Cary Grant) woos wealthy but plain Lina McLaidlaw (Joan Fontaine), who runs away with him despite... Charming scoundrel Johnnie Aysgarth (Cary Grant) woos wealthy but plain Lina McLaidlaw (Joan Fontaine), who runs away with him despite... [More] Starring: Cary Grant, Joan Fontaine, Cedric Hardwicke, Nigel Bruce Directed By: Alfred Hitchcock