140 Essential Action Movies To Watch Now

The latest: Michael Mann’s gritty heist flick Heat celebrates its 30th anniversary!

Welcome to our guide to the most Essential Action Movies! Where everyone enters…and only 140 leave. Which sounds like a lot, but when you’re considering thousands of action movies, it’s only the most thrilling, the most exciting, the most brutal, and the influential who make the cut!

Action is a wide-open genre and term, and we endeavored to include something from every era, style, and movement of action movies. We have the classics (Die Hard, The French Connection), modern fan favorites (Hardcore Henry, John Wick), superhero blockbusters (Captain America: The Winter Soldier), and plenty from the macho ’80s (Commando, First Blood). Not to mention some action genre crossovers: sci-fi (Equilibrium), horror (They Live), and, of course, comedy (Beverly Hills Cop).

Internationally, we reach as far as Hong Kong (Police Story, Hard-Boiled), Australia (The Road Warrior), England (Kingsman: The Secret Service), France (La Femme Nikita), Indonesia (The Raid: Redemption), Korea (The Villainess), and beyond.

These are the action movies whose influence can be seen in the films that followed. They spawned franchises, pushed back against time, defined and even expanded the genre. These are the badass movies that make audiences feel cooler from having seen them. In the interest of keeping the Essential Movies as tight and pure as possible, we excluded the genres of war, sports, Western, and samurai. Otherwise, a movie’s Tomatometer score was not a factor, so long as the plot was kicked forward in a hail of bullets, car chases, fist fights, and martial arts wizardry.

Now, it’s time to pound faces and popcorn, with the 140 Essential Action Movies to watch now! —Alex Vo

#136 Unstoppable (2010)

87% #136 Critics Consensus: As fast, loud, and relentless as the train at the center of the story, Unstoppable is perfect popcorn entertainment -- and director Tony Scott's best movie in years. Synopsis: When a massive, unmanned locomotive roars out of control, the threat is more ominous than just a derailment. The train When a massive, unmanned locomotive roars out of control, the threat is more ominous than just a derailment. The train [More] Starring: Denzel Washington, Chris Pine, Rosario Dawson, Kevin Dunn Directed By: Tony Scott

#134 The Villainess (2017)

85% #134 Critics Consensus: The Villainess offers enough pure kinetic thrills to satisfy genre enthusiasts -- and carve out a bloody niche for itself in modern Korean action cinema. Synopsis: Honed from childhood to be an elite assassin, Sook-hee embarks on a rampage of violence and revenge to finally earn Honed from childhood to be an elite assassin, Sook-hee embarks on a rampage of violence and revenge to finally earn [More] Starring: Kim Ok-bin, Shin Ha-kyun, Sung-joon, Kim Seo-hyung Directed By: Jeong Byeong-gil

#133 Highlander (1986)

69% #133 Critics Consensus: People hate Highlander because it's cheesy, bombastic, and absurd. And people love it for the same reasons. Synopsis: When the mystical Russell Nash (Christopher Lambert) kills a man in a sword fight in a New York City parking When the mystical Russell Nash (Christopher Lambert) kills a man in a sword fight in a New York City parking [More] Starring: Christopher Lambert, Sean Connery, Roxanne Hart, Clancy Brown Directed By: Russell Mulcahy

#130 The Protector (2005)

53% #130 Critics Consensus: Despite some impressive fight scenes, this trimmed-down version of the Thai action pic is an off-putting mix of scant plot, choppy editing, and confusing subtitles and dubbing. Synopsis: A young fighter (Tony Jaa) travels to Australia to retrieve stolen elephants that were promised originally to the king of A young fighter (Tony Jaa) travels to Australia to retrieve stolen elephants that were promised originally to the king of [More] Starring: Tony Jaa, Johnny Nguyen, Nathan Jones, Phetthai Vongkumlao Directed By: Prachya Pinkaew

#126 Top Gun (1986)

59% #126 Critics Consensus: Though it features some of the most memorable and electrifying aerial footage shot with an expert eye for action, Top Gun offers too little for non-adolescent viewers to chew on when its characters aren't in the air. Synopsis: The Top Gun Naval Fighter Weapons School is where the best of the best train to refine their elite flying The Top Gun Naval Fighter Weapons School is where the best of the best train to refine their elite flying [More] Starring: Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis, Anthony Edwards, Val Kilmer Directed By: Tony Scott

#104 Bullitt (1968)

98% #104 Critics Consensus: Steve McQueen is cool as ice in this thrilling police procedural that also happens to contain arguably the greatest movie car chase ever. Synopsis: Senator Walter Chalmers (Robert Vaughn) is aiming to take down mob boss Pete Ross (Vic Tayback) with the help of Senator Walter Chalmers (Robert Vaughn) is aiming to take down mob boss Pete Ross (Vic Tayback) with the help of [More] Starring: Steve McQueen, Robert Vaughn, Jacqueline Bisset, Don Gordon Directed By: Peter Yates

#103 Wanted (2008)

71% #103 Critics Consensus: Wanted is stylish, energetic popcorn fare with witty performances from Angelina Jolie (playing an expert assassin), James McAvoy, and Morgan Freeman that help to distract from its absurdly over-the-top plot. Synopsis: Wesley Gibson (James McAvoy) is an office worker whose life is going nowhere. After his estranged father is murdered, he Wesley Gibson (James McAvoy) is an office worker whose life is going nowhere. After his estranged father is murdered, he [More] Starring: James McAvoy, Morgan Freeman, Angelina Jolie, Terence Stamp Directed By: Timur Bekmambetov

#99 Cliffhanger (1993)

68% #99 Critics Consensus: While it can't escape comparisons to the movies it borrows from, Cliffhanger is a tense, action-packed thriller and a showcase for the talents that made Sylvester Stallone a star. Synopsis: Outdoor thriller in which a former mountain rescuer is pitted against a group of criminals who have lost their $100 Outdoor thriller in which a former mountain rescuer is pitted against a group of criminals who have lost their $100 [More] Starring: Sylvester Stallone, John Lithgow, Michael Rooker, Janine Turner Directed By: Renny Harlin

#97 Hot Fuzz (2007)

91% #97 Critics Consensus: The brilliant minds behind Shaun of the Dead successfully take a shot at the buddy cop genre with Hot Fuzz. The result is a bitingly satiric and hugely entertaining parody. Synopsis: As a former London constable, Nicholas Angel (Simon Pegg) finds if difficult to adapt to his new assignment in the As a former London constable, Nicholas Angel (Simon Pegg) finds if difficult to adapt to his new assignment in the [More] Starring: Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, Jim Broadbent, Paddy Considine Directed By: Edgar Wright

#90 Taken (2008)

60% #90 Critics Consensus: Taken is undeniably fun with slick action, but is largely a brainless exercise. Synopsis: A former government operative comes out of retirement and uses all his extensive training to rescue his estranged daughter from A former government operative comes out of retirement and uses all his extensive training to rescue his estranged daughter from [More] Starring: Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace, Famke Janssen, Leland Orser Directed By: Pierre Morel

#86 Hardcore Henry (2015)

51% #86 Critics Consensus: Hardcore Henry seems poised to reinvent the action flick, but without a story or characters worth caring about, its first-person gimmick quickly loses its thrill. Synopsis: A man wakes up in a Moscow laboratory to learn that he's been brought back from the dead as a A man wakes up in a Moscow laboratory to learn that he's been brought back from the dead as a [More] Starring: Sharlto Copley, Danila Kozlovsky, Haley Bennett, Darya Charusha Directed By: Ilya Naishuller

#80 Atomic Blonde (2017)

79% #80 Critics Consensus: Atomic Blonde gets enough mileage out of its stylish action sequences -- and ever-magnetic star -- to make up for a narrative that's somewhat less hard-hitting than its protagonist. Synopsis: Sensual and savage, Lorraine Broughton is the most elite spy in MI6, an agent who's willing to use all of Sensual and savage, Lorraine Broughton is the most elite spy in MI6, an agent who's willing to use all of [More] Starring: Charlize Theron, James McAvoy, Eddie Marsan, John Goodman Directed By: David Leitch

#75 Collateral (2004)

86% #75 Critics Consensus: Driven by director Michael Mann's trademark visuals and a lean, villainous performance from Tom Cruise, Collateral is a stylish and compelling noir thriller. Synopsis: A cab driver realizes his current fare is a hit man that has been having him drive around from mark A cab driver realizes his current fare is a hit man that has been having him drive around from mark [More] Starring: Tom Cruise, Jamie Foxx, Jada Pinkett Smith, Mark Ruffalo Directed By: Michael Mann

#62 007: Goldfinger (1964)

99% #62 Critics Consensus: Goldfinger is where James Bond as we know him comes into focus - it features one of 007's most famous lines ("A martini. Shaken, not stirred.") and a wide range of gadgets that would become the series' trademark. Synopsis: Special agent 007 (Sean Connery) comes face to face with one of the most notorious villains of all time, and Special agent 007 (Sean Connery) comes face to face with one of the most notorious villains of all time, and [More] Starring: Sean Connery, Gert Fröbe, Honor Blackman, Shirley Eaton Directed By: Guy Hamilton

#54 Nikita (1990)

89% #54 Critics Consensus: A zany out-of-control thriller that gives lead Anne Parillaud a big character arc and plenty of emotional room to work within. Synopsis: Convicted felon Nikita (Anne Parillaud), instead of going to jail, is given a new identity and trained to be a Convicted felon Nikita (Anne Parillaud), instead of going to jail, is given a new identity and trained to be a [More] Starring: Anne Parillaud, Jean-Hugues Anglade, Tchéky Karyo, Jeanne Moreau Directed By: Luc Besson

#53 Supercop (1992)

93% #53 Critics Consensus: Blending hand-to-hand combat with breathtaking stunts and slapstick comedy, Supercop reminds us why Jackie Chan is one of the world's great entertainers. Synopsis: To infiltrate a drug cartel, police Inspector Chan Ka Kui (Jackie Chan) goes undercover in a Chinese prison. There, he To infiltrate a drug cartel, police Inspector Chan Ka Kui (Jackie Chan) goes undercover in a Chinese prison. There, he [More] Starring: Jackie Chan, Michelle Yeoh, Maggie Cheung, Kenneth Tsang Directed By: Stanley Tong

#46 Braveheart (1995)

76% #46 Critics Consensus: Distractingly violent and historically dodgy, Mel Gibson's Braveheart justifies its epic length by delivering enough sweeping action, drama, and romance to match its ambition. Synopsis: Tells the story of the legendary thirteenth century Scottish hero named William Wallace (Mel Gibson). Wallace rallies the Scottish against Tells the story of the legendary thirteenth century Scottish hero named William Wallace (Mel Gibson). Wallace rallies the Scottish against [More] Starring: Mel Gibson, Sophie Marceau, Patrick McGoohan, Catherine McCormack Directed By: Mel Gibson

#43 Dredd (2012)

80% #43 Critics Consensus: Fueled by bombastic violence and impressive special effects, rooted in self-satire and deadpan humor, Dredd 3D does a remarkable job of capturing its source material's gritty spirit. Synopsis: Mega City One is a vast, violent metropolis where felons rule the streets. The only law lies with cops called Mega City One is a vast, violent metropolis where felons rule the streets. The only law lies with cops called [More] Starring: Karl Urban, Olivia Thirlby, Lena Headey, Wood Harris Directed By: Pete Travis

#33 RoboCop (1987)

92% #33 Critics Consensus: While over-the-top and gory, Robocop is also a surprisingly smart sci-fi flick that uses ultraviolence to disguise its satire of American culture. Synopsis: In a violent, near-apocalyptic Detroit, evil corporation Omni Consumer Products wins a contract from the city government to privatize the In a violent, near-apocalyptic Detroit, evil corporation Omni Consumer Products wins a contract from the city government to privatize the [More] Starring: Peter Weller, Nancy Allen, Ronny Cox, Dan O'Herlihy Directed By: Paul Verhoeven

#31 Casino Royale (2006)

94% #31 Critics Consensus: Casino Royale disposes of the silliness and gadgetry that plagued recent James Bond outings, and Daniel Craig delivers what fans and critics have been waiting for: a caustic, haunted, intense reinvention of 007. Synopsis: After receiving a license to kill, British Secret Service agent James Bond (Daniel Craig) heads to Madagascar, where he uncovers After receiving a license to kill, British Secret Service agent James Bond (Daniel Craig) heads to Madagascar, where he uncovers [More] Starring: Daniel Craig, Eva Green, Mads Mikkelsen, Judi Dench Directed By: Martin Campbell

#30 Baby Driver (2017)

92% #30 Critics Consensus: Stylish, exciting, and fueled by a killer soundtrack, Baby Driver hits the road and it's gone -- proving fast-paced action movies can be smartly written without sacrificing thrills. Synopsis: Talented getaway driver Baby relies on the beat of his personal soundtrack to be the best in the game. After Talented getaway driver Baby relies on the beat of his personal soundtrack to be the best in the game. After [More] Starring: Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey, Lily James, Jon Bernthal Directed By: Edgar Wright

#24 First Blood (1982)

86% #24 Critics Consensus: Much darker and more sensitive than the sequels it spawned, First Blood is a thrilling survival adventure that takes full advantage of Sylvester Stallone's acting skills. Synopsis: Vietnam veteran and drifter John J. Rambo (Sylvester Stallone) wanders into a small Washington town in search of an old Vietnam veteran and drifter John J. Rambo (Sylvester Stallone) wanders into a small Washington town in search of an old [More] Starring: Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna, Brian Dennehy, David Caruso Directed By: Ted Kotcheff

#21 Gladiator (2000)

80% #21 Critics Consensus: While not everyone will be entertained by Gladiator's glum revenge story, Russell Crowe thunderously wins the crowd with a star-making turn that provides Ridley Scott's opulent resurrection of Rome its bruised heart. Synopsis: Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix) takes power and strips rank from Maximus (Russell Crowe), one of the favored generals of his predecessor Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix) takes power and strips rank from Maximus (Russell Crowe), one of the favored generals of his predecessor [More] Starring: Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix, Connie Nielsen, Oliver Reed Directed By: Ridley Scott

#19 The Professional (1994)

76% #19 Critics Consensus: Pivoting on the unusual relationship between seasoned hitman and his 12-year-old apprentice -- a breakout turn by young Natalie Portman -- Luc Besson's Léon is a stylish and oddly affecting thriller. Synopsis: Mathilda (Natalie Portman) is only 12 years old, but is already familiar with the dark side of life: her abusive Mathilda (Natalie Portman) is only 12 years old, but is already familiar with the dark side of life: her abusive [More] Starring: Jean Reno, Gary Oldman, Natalie Portman, Danny Aiello Directed By: Luc Besson

#16 John Wick (2014)

86% #16 Critics Consensus: Stylish, thrilling, and giddily kinetic, John Wick serves as a satisfying return to action for Keanu Reeves -- and what looks like it could be the first of a franchise. Synopsis: Legendary assassin John Wick (Keanu Reeves) retired from his violent career after marrying the love of his life. Her sudden Legendary assassin John Wick (Keanu Reeves) retired from his violent career after marrying the love of his life. Her sudden [More] Starring: Keanu Reeves, Michael Nyqvist, Alfie Allen, Willem Dafoe Directed By: Chad Stahelski

#10 Heat (1995)

84% #10 Critics Consensus: Though Al Pacino and Robert De Niro share but a handful of screen minutes together, Heat is an engrossing crime drama that draws compelling performances from its stars -- and confirms Michael Mann's mastery of the genre. Synopsis: Master criminal Neil McCauley (Robert De Niro) is trying to control the rogue actions of one of his men, while Master criminal Neil McCauley (Robert De Niro) is trying to control the rogue actions of one of his men, while [More] Starring: Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Val Kilmer, Jon Voight Directed By: Michael Mann