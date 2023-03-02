Welcome to Rotten Tomatoes’ 100 best-reviewed classic movies of all time ranked by Tomatometer, featuring only the highest-rated Certified Fresh films!

We define ‘classic’ as everything released from the birth of cinema (at the turn of the 20th century) up until 1969. The late ’60s represented a tumultuous era, signaling a passing of the guard with national cultural revolutions, along with the destruction of the Motion Picture Production Code (aka the Hays Code), which was created in 1934 and defined what was allowed in American productions in terms of violence, sexuality, and social mores.

So post-Hays, 1969’s challenging 2001: A Space Odyssey could be witnessed as the start of modern cinema, leading into the 1970s explosion of urban and gritty filmmaking, mainstream pornography, and the arrival of New Hollywood filmmakers. —Alex Vo

#2 Seven Samurai (1954) 100% #2 Adjusted Score: 109980% Critics Consensus: Arguably Akira Kurosawa's masterpiece, The Seven Samurai is an epic adventure classic with an engrossing story, memorable characters, and stunning action sequences that make it one of the most influential films ever made. Synopsis: A samurai answers a village's request for protection after he falls on hard times. The town needs protection from bandits,... A samurai answers a village's request for protection after he falls on hard times. The town needs protection from bandits,... [More] Starring: Toshiro Mifune, Takashi Shimura, Yoshio Inaba, Seiji Miyaguchi Directed By: Akira Kurosawa

#17 Open City (1945) 100% #17 Adjusted Score: 104980% Critics Consensus: Open City fills in the familiar contours of its storyline with three-dimensional characters and a narrative depth that add up to a towering -- and still powerfully resonant -- cinematic achievement. Synopsis: Rome, 1944. Giorgio Manfredi, one of the leaders of the Resistance is tracked down by the Nazis. He goes to... Rome, 1944. Giorgio Manfredi, one of the leaders of the Resistance is tracked down by the Nazis. He goes to... [More] Starring: Aldo Fabrizi, Anna Magnani, Marcello Pagliero, Maria Michi Directed By: Roberto Rossellini

#20 Casablanca (1942) 99% #20 Adjusted Score: 116120% Critics Consensus: An undisputed masterpiece and perhaps Hollywood's quintessential statement on love and romance, Casablanca has only improved with age, boasting career-defining performances from Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman. Synopsis: Rick Blaine (Humphrey Bogart), who owns a nightclub in Casablanca, discovers his old flame Ilsa (Ingrid Bergman) is in town... Rick Blaine (Humphrey Bogart), who owns a nightclub in Casablanca, discovers his old flame Ilsa (Ingrid Bergman) is in town... [More] Starring: Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman, Paul Henreid, Claude Rains Directed By: Michael Curtiz

#29 Goldfinger (1964) 99% #29 Adjusted Score: 105101% Critics Consensus: Goldfinger is where James Bond as we know him comes into focus - it features one of 007's most famous lines ("A martini. Shaken, not stirred.") and a wide range of gadgets that would become the series' trademark. Synopsis: Special agent 007 (Sean Connery) comes face to face with one of the most notorious villains of all time, and... Special agent 007 (Sean Connery) comes face to face with one of the most notorious villains of all time, and... [More] Starring: Sean Connery, Gert Fröbe, Honor Blackman, Shirley Eaton Directed By: Guy Hamilton

#38 Rebecca (1940) 98% #38 Adjusted Score: 109125% Critics Consensus: Hitchcock's first American film (and his only Best Picture winner), Rebecca is a masterpiece of haunting atmosphere, Gothic thrills, and gripping suspense. Synopsis: Story of a young woman who marries a fascinating widower only to find out that she must live in the... Story of a young woman who marries a fascinating widower only to find out that she must live in the... [More] Starring: Laurence Olivier, Joan Fontaine, Judith Anderson, George Sanders Directed By: Alfred Hitchcock

#43 Rashomon (1950) 98% #43 Adjusted Score: 104388% Critics Consensus: One of legendary director Akira Kurosawa's most acclaimed films, Rashomon features an innovative narrative structure, brilliant acting, and a thoughtful exploration of reality versus perception. Synopsis: Brimming with action while incisively examining the nature of truth, "Rashomon" is perhaps the finest film ever to investigate the... Brimming with action while incisively examining the nature of truth, "Rashomon" is perhaps the finest film ever to investigate the... [More] Starring: Toshiro Mifune, Machiko Kyō, Takashi Shimura, Masayuki Mori Directed By: Akira Kurosawa

#69 Psycho (1960) 96% #69 Adjusted Score: 107122% Critics Consensus: Infamous for its shower scene, but immortal for its contribution to the horror genre. Because Psycho was filmed with tact, grace, and art, Hitchcock didn't just create modern horror, he validated it. Synopsis: Phoenix secretary Marion Crane (Janet Leigh), on the lam after stealing $40,000 from her employer in order to run away... Phoenix secretary Marion Crane (Janet Leigh), on the lam after stealing $40,000 from her employer in order to run away... [More] Starring: Anthony Perkins, Janet Leigh, Vera Miles, John Gavin Directed By: Alfred Hitchcock

#72 Breathless (1959) 96% #72 Adjusted Score: 103020% Critics Consensus: Breathless rewrote the rules of cinema -- and more than 50 years after its arrival, Jean-Luc Godard's paradigm-shifting classic remains every bit as vital. Synopsis: Petty thug Michel (Jean-Paul Belmondo) considers himself a suave bad guy in the manner of Humphrey Bogart, but panics and... Petty thug Michel (Jean-Paul Belmondo) considers himself a suave bad guy in the manner of Humphrey Bogart, but panics and... [More] Starring: Jean-Paul Belmondo, Jean Seberg, Daniel Boulanger, Jean-Pierre Melville Directed By: Jean-Luc Godard

#81 Mafioso (1962) 96% #81 Adjusted Score: 97102% Critics Consensus: Mafioso begins as an amusing farce and skillfully transforms into a portentous social drama. Synopsis: Antonio travels to Sicily with his wife and children to meet his family and earns the favor of a local... Antonio travels to Sicily with his wife and children to meet his family and earns the favor of a local... [More] Starring: Alberto Sordi, Norma Bengell, Gabriella Conti, Ugo Attanasio Directed By: Alberto Lattuada