Welcome to Rotten Tomatoes’ 100 best-reviewed classic movies of all time ranked by Tomatometer, featuring only the highest-rated Certified Fresh films!

We define ‘classic’ as everything released from the birth of cinema (at the turn of the 20th century) up until 1969. The late ’60s represented a tumultuous era, signaling a passing of the guard with national cultural revolutions, along with the destruction of the Motion Picture Production Code (aka the Hays Code), which was created in 1934 and defined what was allowed in American productions in terms of violence, sexuality, and social mores.

So post-Hays, 1969’s challenging 2001: A Space Odyssey could be witnessed as the start of modern cinema, leading into the 1970s explosion of urban and gritty filmmaking, mainstream pornography, and the arrival of New Hollywood filmmakers. —Alex Vo

#2 Seven Samurai (1954) 100% #2 Adjusted Score: 109980% Critics Consensus: Arguably Akira Kurosawa's masterpiece, The Seven Samurai is an epic adventure classic with an engrossing story, memorable characters, and stunning action sequences that make it one of the most influential films ever made. Synopsis: A samurai answers a village's request for protection after he falls on hard times. The town needs protection from bandits,... A samurai answers a village's request for protection after he falls on hard times. The town needs protection from bandits,... [More] Starring: Toshiro Mifune, Takashi Shimura, Yoshio Inaba, Seiji Miyaguchi Directed By: Akira Kurosawa

#5 Laura (1944) 100% #5 Adjusted Score: 108041% Critics Consensus: A psychologically complex portrait of obsession, Laura is also a deliciously well-crafted murder mystery. Synopsis: In one of the most celebrated 1940s film noirs, Manhattan detective Mark McPherson (Dana Andrews) investigates the murder of Madison... In one of the most celebrated 1940s film noirs, Manhattan detective Mark McPherson (Dana Andrews) investigates the murder of Madison... [More] Starring: Gene Tierney, Dana Andrews, Clifton Webb, Vincent Price Directed By: Otto Preminger

#6 M (1931) 100% #6 Adjusted Score: 106876% Critics Consensus: A landmark psychological thriller with arresting images, deep thoughts on modern society, and Peter Lorre in his finest performance. Synopsis: In this classic German thriller, Hans Beckert (Peter Lorre), a serial killer who preys on children, becomes the focus of... In this classic German thriller, Hans Beckert (Peter Lorre), a serial killer who preys on children, becomes the focus of... [More] Starring: Peter Lorre, Ellen Widmann, Inge Landgut, Otto Wernicke Directed By: Fritz Lang

#14 Tokyo Story (1953) 100% #14 Adjusted Score: 104904% Critics Consensus: Tokyo Story is a Yasujiro Ozu masterpiece whose rewarding complexity has lost none of its power more than half a century on. Synopsis: The elderly Shukishi (Chishu Ryu) and his wife, Tomi (Chieko Higashiyama), take the long journey from their small seaside village... The elderly Shukishi (Chishu Ryu) and his wife, Tomi (Chieko Higashiyama), take the long journey from their small seaside village... [More] Starring: Chishu Ryu, Chieko Higashiyama, Setsuko Hara, Haruko Sugimura Directed By: Yasujirô Ozu

#17 Open City (1945) 100% #17 Adjusted Score: 104980% Critics Consensus: Open City fills in the familiar contours of its storyline with three-dimensional characters and a narrative depth that add up to a towering -- and still powerfully resonant -- cinematic achievement. Synopsis: Rome, 1944. Giorgio Manfredi, one of the leaders of the Resistance is tracked down by the Nazis. He goes to... Rome, 1944. Giorgio Manfredi, one of the leaders of the Resistance is tracked down by the Nazis. He goes to... [More] Starring: Aldo Fabrizi, Anna Magnani, Marcello Pagliero, Maria Michi Directed By: Roberto Rossellini

#19 Sullivan's Travels (1941) 100% #19 Adjusted Score: 104330% Critics Consensus: Blending screwball comedy with a socially conscious message, Sullivan's Travels offers delightful proof of writer-director Preston Sturges' ability to provoke serious thought as well as helpless laughter. Synopsis: Successful movie director John L. Sullivan (Joel McCrea), convinced he won't be able to film his ambitious masterpiece until he... Successful movie director John L. Sullivan (Joel McCrea), convinced he won't be able to film his ambitious masterpiece until he... [More] Starring: Joel McCrea, Veronica Lake, Robert Warwick, William Demarest Directed By: Preston Sturges

#20 Casablanca (1942) 99% #20 Adjusted Score: 116120% Critics Consensus: An undisputed masterpiece and perhaps Hollywood's quintessential statement on love and romance, Casablanca has only improved with age, boasting career-defining performances from Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman. Synopsis: Rick Blaine (Humphrey Bogart), who owns a nightclub in Casablanca, discovers his old flame Ilsa (Ingrid Bergman) is in town... Rick Blaine (Humphrey Bogart), who owns a nightclub in Casablanca, discovers his old flame Ilsa (Ingrid Bergman) is in town... [More] Starring: Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman, Paul Henreid, Claude Rains Directed By: Michael Curtiz

#21 Citizen Kane (1941) 99% #21 Adjusted Score: 113807% Critics Consensus: Orson Welles's epic tale of a publishing tycoon's rise and fall is entertaining, poignant, and inventive in its storytelling, earning its reputation as a landmark achievement in film. Synopsis: When a reporter is assigned to decipher newspaper magnate Charles Foster Kane's (Orson Welles) dying words, his investigation gradually reveals... When a reporter is assigned to decipher newspaper magnate Charles Foster Kane's (Orson Welles) dying words, his investigation gradually reveals... [More] Starring: Orson Welles, Joseph Cotten, Ruth Warrick, Everett Sloane Directed By: Orson Welles

#29 Goldfinger (1964) 99% #29 Adjusted Score: 105101% Critics Consensus: Goldfinger is where James Bond as we know him comes into focus - it features one of 007's most famous lines ("A martini. Shaken, not stirred.") and a wide range of gadgets that would become the series' trademark. Synopsis: Special agent 007 (Sean Connery) comes face to face with one of the most notorious villains of all time, and... Special agent 007 (Sean Connery) comes face to face with one of the most notorious villains of all time, and... [More] Starring: Sean Connery, Gert Fröbe, Honor Blackman, Shirley Eaton Directed By: Guy Hamilton

#38 Rebecca (1940) 98% #38 Adjusted Score: 109125% Critics Consensus: Hitchcock's first American film (and his only Best Picture winner), Rebecca is a masterpiece of haunting atmosphere, Gothic thrills, and gripping suspense. Synopsis: Story of a young woman who marries a fascinating widower only to find out that she must live in the... Story of a young woman who marries a fascinating widower only to find out that she must live in the... [More] Starring: Laurence Olivier, Joan Fontaine, Judith Anderson, George Sanders Directed By: Alfred Hitchcock

#42 Sunrise (1927) 98% #42 Adjusted Score: 103175% Critics Consensus: Boasting masterful cinematography to match its well-acted, wonderfully romantic storyline, Sunrise is perhaps the final -- and arguably definitive -- statement of the silent era. Synopsis: Bored with his wife (Janet Gaynor), their baby and the dull routine of farm life, a farmer (George O'Brien) falls... Bored with his wife (Janet Gaynor), their baby and the dull routine of farm life, a farmer (George O'Brien) falls... [More] Starring: George O'Brien, Janet Gaynor, Margaret Livingston, Bodil Rosing Directed By: F.W. Murnau

#43 Rashomon (1950) 98% #43 Adjusted Score: 104388% Critics Consensus: One of legendary director Akira Kurosawa's most acclaimed films, Rashomon features an innovative narrative structure, brilliant acting, and a thoughtful exploration of reality versus perception. Synopsis: Brimming with action while incisively examining the nature of truth, "Rashomon" is perhaps the finest film ever to investigate the... Brimming with action while incisively examining the nature of truth, "Rashomon" is perhaps the finest film ever to investigate the... [More] Starring: Toshiro Mifune, Machiko Kyō, Takashi Shimura, Masayuki Mori Directed By: Akira Kurosawa

#51 The Leopard (1963) 98% #51 Adjusted Score: 102382% Critics Consensus: Lavish and wistful, The Leopard features epic battles, sumptuous costumes, and a ballroom waltz that competes for most beautiful sequence committed to film. Synopsis: As Garibaldi's troops begin the unification of Italy in the 1860s, an aristocratic Sicilian family grudgingly adapts to the sweeping... As Garibaldi's troops begin the unification of Italy in the 1860s, an aristocratic Sicilian family grudgingly adapts to the sweeping... [More] Starring: Burt Lancaster, Claudia Cardinale, Alain Delon, Paolo Stoppa Directed By: Luchino Visconti

#53 Metropolis (1927) 97% #53 Adjusted Score: 109015% Critics Consensus: A visually awe-inspiring science fiction classic from the silent era. Synopsis: This influential German science-fiction film presents a highly stylized futuristic city where a beautiful and cultured utopia exists above a... This influential German science-fiction film presents a highly stylized futuristic city where a beautiful and cultured utopia exists above a... [More] Starring: Brigitte Helm, Alfred Abel, Gustav Fröhlich, Rudolf Klein-Rogge Directed By: Fritz Lang

#56 Double Indemnity (1944) 97% #56 Adjusted Score: 110854% Critics Consensus: A dark, tautly constructed adaptation of James M. Cain's novel -- penned by Billy Wilder and Raymond Chandler -- Double Indemnity continues to set the standard for the best in Hollywood film noir. Synopsis: In this classic film noir, insurance salesman Walter Neff (Fred MacMurray) gets roped into a murderous scheme when he falls... In this classic film noir, insurance salesman Walter Neff (Fred MacMurray) gets roped into a murderous scheme when he falls... [More] Starring: Fred MacMurray, Barbara Stanwyck, Edward G. Robinson, Porter Hall Directed By: Billy Wilder

#59 Nosferatu (1922) 97% #59 Adjusted Score: 109216% Critics Consensus: One of the silent era's most influential masterpieces, Nosferatu's eerie, gothic feel -- and a chilling performance from Max Schreck as the vampire -- set the template for the horror films that followed. Synopsis: In this highly influential silent horror film, the mysterious Count Orlok (Max Schreck) summons Thomas Hutter (Gustav von Wangenheim) to... In this highly influential silent horror film, the mysterious Count Orlok (Max Schreck) summons Thomas Hutter (Gustav von Wangenheim) to... [More] Starring: Max Schreck, Alexander Granach, Gustav von Wangenheim, Greta Schroeder Directed By: F.W. Murnau

#69 Psycho (1960) 96% #69 Adjusted Score: 107122% Critics Consensus: Infamous for its shower scene, but immortal for its contribution to the horror genre. Because Psycho was filmed with tact, grace, and art, Hitchcock didn't just create modern horror, he validated it. Synopsis: Phoenix secretary Marion Crane (Janet Leigh), on the lam after stealing $40,000 from her employer in order to run away... Phoenix secretary Marion Crane (Janet Leigh), on the lam after stealing $40,000 from her employer in order to run away... [More] Starring: Anthony Perkins, Janet Leigh, Vera Miles, John Gavin Directed By: Alfred Hitchcock

#72 Breathless (1959) 96% #72 Adjusted Score: 103020% Critics Consensus: Breathless rewrote the rules of cinema -- and more than 50 years after its arrival, Jean-Luc Godard's paradigm-shifting classic remains every bit as vital. Synopsis: Petty thug Michel (Jean-Paul Belmondo) considers himself a suave bad guy in the manner of Humphrey Bogart, but panics and... Petty thug Michel (Jean-Paul Belmondo) considers himself a suave bad guy in the manner of Humphrey Bogart, but panics and... [More] Starring: Jean-Paul Belmondo, Jean Seberg, Daniel Boulanger, Jean-Pierre Melville Directed By: Jean-Luc Godard

#81 Mafioso (1962) 96% #81 Adjusted Score: 97102% Critics Consensus: Mafioso begins as an amusing farce and skillfully transforms into a portentous social drama. Synopsis: Antonio travels to Sicily with his wife and children to meet his family and earns the favor of a local... Antonio travels to Sicily with his wife and children to meet his family and earns the favor of a local... [More] Starring: Alberto Sordi, Norma Bengell, Gabriella Conti, Ugo Attanasio Directed By: Alberto Lattuada

#88 Diabolique (1955) 95% #88 Adjusted Score: 104392% Critics Consensus: Cruel, dark, but undeniably effective, Diabolique is a suspense thriller as effective as Hitchcock's best work and with a brilliant twist ending. Synopsis: In this classic of French suspense, the cruel and abusive headmaster of a boarding school, Michel Delassalle (Paul Meurisse), becomes... In this classic of French suspense, the cruel and abusive headmaster of a boarding school, Michel Delassalle (Paul Meurisse), becomes... [More] Starring: Simone Signoret, Véra Clouzot, Paul Meurisse, Charles Vanel Directed By: Henri-Georges Clouzot

#90 Repulsion (1965) 95% #90 Adjusted Score: 96682% Critics Consensus: Roman Polanski's first English film follows a schizophrenic woman's descent into madness, and makes the audience feel as claustrophobic as the character. Synopsis: In Roman Polanski's first English-language film, beautiful young manicurist Carole (Catherine Deneuve) suffers from androphobia (the pathological fear of interaction... In Roman Polanski's first English-language film, beautiful young manicurist Carole (Catherine Deneuve) suffers from androphobia (the pathological fear of interaction... [More] Starring: Catherine Deneuve, Yvonne Furneaux, Ian Hendry, John Fraser Directed By: Roman Polanski

#91 Roman Holiday (1953) 95% #91 Adjusted Score: 101550% Critics Consensus: With Audrey Hepburn luminous in her American debut, Roman Holiday is as funny as it is beautiful, and sets the standard for the modern romantic comedy. Synopsis: Overwhelmed by her suffocating schedule, touring European princess Ann (Audrey Hepburn) takes off for a night while in Rome. When... Overwhelmed by her suffocating schedule, touring European princess Ann (Audrey Hepburn) takes off for a night while in Rome. When... [More] Starring: Gregory Peck, Audrey Hepburn, Eddie Albert, Tullio Carminati Directed By: William Wyler

#97 The Innocents (1961) 95% #97 Adjusted Score: 100019% Critics Consensus: Creepily atmospheric, The Innocents is a stylishly crafted, chilling British ghost tale with Deborah Kerr at her finest. Synopsis: Based on the Henry James story "The Turn of the Screw," a psychological thriller about a woman who takes a... Based on the Henry James story "The Turn of the Screw," a psychological thriller about a woman who takes a... [More] Starring: Deborah Kerr, Martin Stephens, Pamela Franklin, Michael Redgrave Directed By: Jack Clayton