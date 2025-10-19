Academy Museum Gala Red Carpet: See the Stars Arrive

Tonight, all the stars of Hollywood, and just about every Oscar hopeful, have made their way to the Academy Museum to celebrate, campaign, and raise money at the Annual Academy Museum Gala.

This year’s honorees, Bruce Springsteen, Bowen Yang, Walter Salles, and Penelope Cruz, will all be feted for the contributions to the Art of Motion Pictures, as well as their achievement off screen. The event, which is now in its fifth year, also raises money for the AMPAS museums preservation and collection efforts. Scroll down to see who all attended and what they were wearing, and be sure to bookmark our Awards Tour hub to keep up to date with all big awards season moments — all the way up to Oscar night.