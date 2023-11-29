Wonka First Reactions: A Charming, Whimsical Treat Powered by a Stellar Timothée Chalamet

TAGGED AS: First Reactions, movies, news
Here’s what critics are saying about Wonka:
“Wonka is the family event of the holiday season. A charming, delightful, whimsical tale of dreamers and the system that restricts them… A winner!” – Griffin Schiller, FilmSpeak
“Wonka is an instant holiday classic and a truly magical time at the movies.” – Zoë Rose Bryant, Next Best Picture
“Wonka is a winning confection, filled with perfect amounts of charm, whimsy, and poignancy, powered by pure imagination and bright, nimble musical numbers.” – Courtney Howard, Fresh Fiction
“Wonka is a super charming delight… such an impossibly sweet film with a hefty and very effective dose of sincerity.” – Perri Nemiroff, Collider
“Wonka is a delight! Loved watching the story of young Willy Wonka unfold.” – Wendy Lee Szany, The Movie Couple
“Wonka is unabashedly silly, and a perfectly charming family film… Embracing a quirky, heartwarming tone, Wonka is funny and sweet enough to overcome any minor bumps in the road.” – Daniel Howat, Next Best Picture
“Wonka good. Paul King king.” – David Ehrlich, IndieWire
(Photo by ©Warner Bros.)
“Chung-hoon Chung’s cinematography is scrumdidilyumptious, as is Lindy Hemming’s textured costume design and Nathan Crowley’s sprawling production design.” – Courtney Howard, Fresh Fiction
“Costumes are on point. Chung-hoon Chung’s cinematography is rich.” – Simon Thompson, Forbes
“Wonka is visually delightful. Shout out to Nathan Crowley, his world-building is fantastical in every way.” – Jazz Tangcay, Variety
“Wonka’s world is brilliantly designed, capturing the wonder of his early years.” – Daniel Howat, Next Best Picture
“Every musical number enchants.” – Zoë Rose Bryant, Next Best Picture
“The songs are delightful.” – Germain Lussier, io9.com
“Neil Hannon’s songs are solid.” – Simon Thompson, Forbes
“King and Simon Farnaby’s script is witty and nimble.” – Simon Thompson, Forbes
“King WONDERFULLY channels Dahl’s cheeky disdain for the elite that enhances the enigma of Wonka while standing confidently on its own.” – Griffin Schiller, FilmSpeak
“The story and tone fight against each other leaving it a bit muddled.” – Germain Lussier, io9.com
(Photo by ©Warner Bros.)
“Paul King brings the same lovable tone from the Paddington films to Wonka, adding in some cute musical numbers.” – Daniel Howat, Next Best Picture
“Paul King’s whimsical style works as well here as it did in Paddington.” – Zoë Rose Bryant, Next Best Picture
“While Paul King’s Wonka doesn’t quite reach the charming and beguiling heights of the Paddington movies, it is still a delightfully sweet treat.” – Simon Thompson, Forbes
“Paul King is clearly quite good at delivering movies that make you smile and Wonka is no different.” – Perri Nemiroff, Collider
“Timothée Chalamet is genuinely so good here, delivering a fresh new interpretation of Willy Wonka that still honors what’s come before, and killing it as both a comedian and a performer.” – Zoë Rose Bryant, Next Best Picture
“Timothée Chalamet channels the energy of Gene without doing an impression.” – Kaitlyn Booth, Bleeding Cool
“Timothée Chalamet brought the perfect amount of charm, naivete, and wonder.” – Wendy Lee Szany, The Movie Couple
“Timothée Chalamet is a charisma factory. His full committal is intoxicating.” – Courtney Howard, Fresh Fiction
“Timothée Chalamet’s titular dandy is endearing and fun.” – Simon Thompson, Forbes
“A pitch-perfect performance from Timothée Chalamet.” – Perri Nemiroff, Collider
“Timothée Chalamet is reason alone to see Wonka. He’s infinitely charming & a blast to watch.” – Germain Lussier, io9.com
“Timothée Chalamet doesn’t quite feel comfortable in the role.” – Daniel Howat, Next Best Picture
“Hugh Grant’s Oompa-Loompa steals every scene he is in.” – Simon Thompson, Forbes
“Hugh Grant is in exceptional IDGAF mode.” – Courtney Howard, Fresh Fiction
(Photo by ©Warner Bros.)
“The entire ensemble takes turns stealing the show.” – Zoë Rose Bryant, Next Best Picture
“The ensemble supporting cast is a treat with Olivia Colman, Tom Davis, and Rich Fulcher being highlights.” – Simon Thompson, Forbes
“There are lots of supporting performances to love, especially Calah Lane, who excels big time in the middle of an ensemble filled with powerhouse veteran performers. And Paterson Joseph, Matt Lucas, and Mathew Baynton = the PERFECT villainous trio. They feel like a sinister threat but are also clearly relishing the opportunity to getting playful with it, and I couldn’t get enough of that.” – Perri Nemiroff, Collider
“Keegan Michael-Key was under-utilized.” – Wendy Lee Szany, The Movie Couple
“It can get quite silly and there’s a few plot points that are a tad on the thin side.” – Perri Nemiroff, Collider
“Wonka is harmless. It has winning elements in a fairly unremarkable attempt to replicate Dahl’s spirit, and while it was always going to have nostalgia plays by default, I wish they weren’t used as a shortcut for key emotional beats.” – Aaron Neuwirth, We Live Entertainment
“Don’t go into this movie w/o buying chocolate!” – Wendy Lee Szany, The Movie Couple
Wonka opens in theaters everywhere on December 15, 2023.