Women's History Month TV and Streaming Guide 2023

We’re celebrating Women’s History Month in March and highlighting the TV and streaming offerings that are led by women actors, feature women in history, or touch on themes and subject matter that are of interest to women viewers.

Most of the streaming services have organized their women-centric titles into collections. There are documentaries and narrative depictions of historical events, as well as films and shows by, about, and starring women.

If you don’t subscribe to streaming services, there is still plenty of Women’s History Month programming on broadcast and cable too. Rotten Tomatoes has compiled a list of links to all of the streaming hubs and a calendar of scheduled options to help make the most of herstory in March.

Streaming Hubs

Each link below connects you with a multitude of titles, whether it be The Morning Show and Hala on Apple TV+, Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney+, Euphoria and I May Destroy You on HBO Max, Bridgerton and The Woman King on Netflix, Poker Face and She Said on Peacock, Daisy Jones & the Six and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Prime Video, and on and on.

Check out the options available in your current subscriptions and maybe discover some new content you’d like to subscribe to:

Apple

Criterion Channel

Disney+

HBO Max – “Women Who Made History” and “The Scene Stealers” collections on app

Hulu

Netflix

Ovation

Paramount+

PBS App

Peacock

Prime Video & Freevee

Starz

March 2



- - Sex/Life: Season 2 (2023) Netflix

74% Alaska Daily: Season 1 (2022) 10 p.m., ABC (returning from hiatus)

March 3



75% Daisy Jones & the Six: Season 1 (2023) Prime Video

March 4

American Masters: Toni Morrison – PBS.org, PBS App, PBS Passport



- - Black Girl Missing (2023) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]

March 6

Girl Talk – PBS.org, PBS App, PBS Passport

March 8

The Confessions of Frannie Langton, BritBox

March 9



- - School Spirits: Season 1 (2023) Paramount+

March 10



- - Unprisoned: Season 1 (2023) Hulu

March 11

American Masters: Becoming Helen Keller – PBS.org, PBS App, PBS Passport

March 12

Margaret: The Rebel Princess Episodes 1 and 2 – PBS.org, PBS App, PBS Passport

In Their Own Words: Princess Diana – PBS.org, PBS App, PBS Passport



- - Girl in the Closet (2023) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]

March 14



- - Superman & Lois: Season 3 (2023) 8 p.m., The CW

March 15



- - Turning the Tables With Robin Roberts: Season 2 (2023) Disney+

March 16



- - Shadow and Bone: Season 2 (2023) Netflix

- - Queens Court: Season 1 (2023) Peacock

- - Good Trouble: Season 5 (2023) 10 p.m, Freeform

- - Swarm Prime Video

March 17



- - Boston Strangler (2023) Hulu [movie]

March 18

POV: American Revolutionary: The Evolution of Grace Lee Boggs – PBS.org, PBS App, PBS Passport

The Hillsdale Adoption Scam, 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]

March 19



- - Call the Midwife: Season 12 (2023) 8 p.m., PBS

- - Sanditon on Masterpiece: Season 3 (2023) 9 p.m., PBS

60% Marie-Antoinette: Season 1 (2022) 10 p.m., PBS

March 20

Independent Lens: “Storming Caesar’s Palace” – 10 p.m., PBS and streaming on PBS App & PBS Passport

March 23



- - The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip: Season 3 (2023) Peacock

(Photo by Kailey Schwerman/Showtime)

March 24



- - Yellowjackets: Season 2 (2023) Showtime’s non-linear platforms

- - My Kind of Country: Season 1 (2023) Apple TV+

- - Twisted Sister (2023) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]

March 25



- - Every Breath She Takes (2023) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]

March 26



- - Yellowjackets: Season 2 (2023) 9 p.m., Showtime (after a release on non-linear platforms)

Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico: Season 1, 10 p.m., CNN

March 27

Like a Girl: Season 1, Fuse

Independent Lens: “Hidden Letters” – 10 p.m., PBS and streaming on PBS App & PBS Passport

March 29



- - Riverdale: Season 7 (2023) 9 p.m., The CW

March 31

American Masters: Roberta Flack – PBS.org, PBS App, PBS Passport



- - Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.: Season 2 (2023) Disney+

Joni Mitchell: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song – 9 p.m., PBS and streaming on PBS App & PBS Passport

Thumbnail photo credit:Daisy Jones & the Six (Lacey Terrell/Prime Video);UnPrisoned (Onyx Collective/Hulu)/Marie Antoinette (Caroline Dubois – CAPA Drama/Banijay Studios France/Les Gens/Canal +)

