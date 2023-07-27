What to Watch This Week: Twisted Metal, Talk to Me, and More

Going along for the ride with a classic video game-turned-TV show is the final final appearance of a popular Netflix character, a movie based on a Disney theme park attraction, a movie directed by YouTube stars, and the return — again — of a fan-favorite animated series.

64% Twisted Metal: Season 1 (2023)

Crashing straight into Peacock this week is the new series Twisted Metal

This one is, of course, based on the iconic combat vehicle video game that first debuted in 1995 on Sony’s original PlayStation, which is the first reason to check the series out. Secondly, it stars Anthony Mackie as the lead character John Doe in what is officially listed as a “live-action comedy,” clearly leaning into the dark humor that the game has become known for, and it takes place in a post-apocalyptic world — those are all the rage right now.

And because great things come in threes, a third reason to consider this one is Sweet Tooth, everyone’s favorite ice cream truck-driving killer clown from the game. In this case he’s voiced by Will Arnett and physically played by pro wrestler Samoa Joe. Oh, and in case it wasn’t clear, this one isn’t for the kids.

Where to Watch: Peacock

78% The Witcher: Season 3 (2023)

Also planting its sword into your streaming options this week is the season 3, vol. 2 premiere of The Witcher

And while we’ve told you that this is the final season for Henry Cavill in the role of Geralt of Rivia before Liam Hemsworth takes over, now we’re down to just his final three episodes — which is, of course, the first reason to head over to Netflix and catch up.

Another would be, without giving too much away, that season 3, vol. 1 ended with a cliffhanger, and you’re probably going to want to see how that plays out. Speaking of which, vol. 1 came in Fresh at 78% on the Tomatometer, with the consensus from critics declaring that, so far, it pays “a fittingly fond farewell to this particular Geralt of Rivia.”

Where to Watch: Netflix

40% Haunted Mansion (2023)

The second reason to catch this one is that it marks the second theatrical adaptation of the Disney attraction The Haunted Mansion. The first one came in 2003 with Eddie Murphy starring, and is Rotten at 14% on the Tomatometer, so, it’s only uphill from there, right?

There’s some great talent behind the camera as well, with director Justin Simien, best known for his debut, Dear White People. And writer Kate Dippold has worked on shows like Mad TV and Parks and Rec, plus movies like The Heat and the 2016 Ghostbusters reboot.

In other words, get ready to laugh!

Where to Watch: In theaters

96% Talk to Me (2023)

Also speaking to us from theaters is the supernatural horror flick Talk to Me . This is the directorial debut for twin Australian filmmakers Danny and Michael Philippou , who have gained massive popularity on YouTube with their intense action-comedy videos. That’s the first reason to give this one a shot.

The second reason is that it’s Certified Fresh at 95% on the Tomatometer with over 120 reviews so far. The Critics Consensus says it has “a gripping story and impressive practical effects, and spins a terrifically creepy 21st-century horror yarn built on classic foundations.” We’re sold.

If you need a third reason, though, maybe the premise will intrigue you: Some friends learn how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand, but they get a little carried away and unleash terrifying supernatural forces. Again, we’re sold.

Where to Watch: In theaters

88% Futurama: Season 11 (2023)

And finally, great news, everyone! Making its (second) triumphant return to your TV is the animated series Futurama

That’s right, it’s back… again! After debuting on Fox back in 1999 and running for four seasons, it was later picked up by Comedy Central for three more that ended in 2013. And now, a decade later, Futurama is headed to Hulu with at least 20 new episodes.

The series came from Simpsons creator Matt Groening, who is returning for this latest round of episodes, and he’ll be joined by the core voice cast, which includes Billy West as Philip J. Fry and Katey Sagal as Leela. Plus, the show carries an Audience Score of 94%, and all the seasons that have enough reviews for a Tomatometer score — which is four of them — are all very Fresh. That includes the Certified Fresh first season, which critics described as “an inventive, funny, and sometimes affecting look at the world of tomorrow.” That’s a consensus that still holds up.

Where to Watch: Hulu

