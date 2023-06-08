What to Watch This Week: Transformers, It's Always Sunny, and More

Along with another installment in the Transformers franchise, we have the return of a long-running comedy series, a flamin’ hot success story, the end of a coming-of-age show, and a classic RT25 pick that will have you saying, “good afternoon, good evening, and good night.”

55% Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (2023)

To build on that 1990s connection, another reason to see this one is the fact that it introduces three new factions of live-action Transformers: the Maximals, Terrorcons, and Predacons — all robots that transform into robotic animals. If that’s not enough, there’s also the fact that along with live-action stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, the star-studded voice cast behind some of the Transformers includes Pete Davidson, Ron Perlman, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, and of course Peter Cullen, aka the longtime voice of Optimus Prime.

Where to Watch: In theaters

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Season 16 (2023)

Serving up its 16th season premiere this week is the hit show It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

If you’re looking for a good reason to check out this comedy series, how about 15 of them? As in, it has 15 Fresh seasons under its belt already, and to be more specific, seven of those 15 are at 100% on the Tomatometer.

And while this may be the longest-running live action American comedy series, that doesn’t mean the end is anywhere near, with renewals already taking it at least through season 18. In other words, you can rest assured that if you get hooked, it won’t be last call at Paddy’s anytime soon.

For those not in the know, it’s worth mentioning that It’s Always Sunny, which won a People’s Choice Award for Best Cable TV Comedy in 2016, was created and developed by Rob McElhenney and Glenn Howerton, who also star as part of the show’s hilarious ensemble cast that critics — and the show’s cult following — just can’t get enough of.

Where to Watch: FXX, Hulu

68% Flamin' Hot (2023)

Heating up your movie options is the dramedy Flamin’ Hot . And if you’re thinking to yourself, “Hey, wouldn’t it be funny if it was actually about Flamin’ Hot Cheetos?,” then you are absolutely correct. The film is based on the memoir of Richard Montañez, a Frito-Lay janitor who claimed to have invented the Flamin’ Hot Cheetos snack.

And if your hunger for reasons to watch isn’t already satisfied, how about that it marks the feature directorial debut of Eva Longoria, who previously directed episodes of TV shows like Jane the Virgin and Black-ish. Plus, with more than 60 reviews in, Flamin’ Hot is also currently Fresh on the Tomatometer.

Where to Watch: Disney+, Hulu

100% Never Have I Ever: Season 4 (2023)

Another streaming option for you this week is the fourth season premiere of Never Have I Ever

Now, the main reason to check this one out if you haven’t already is that it was co-created by Mindy Kaling and is loosely based on her childhood. It follows a modern-day first generation Indian-American teenage girl whose father dies suddenly, adding to the stress and worry of trying to be a teenager and find her identity.

Now’s the time to check it out, since this marks the show’s final season, with three very Certified Fresh seasons setting the stage. Critics have praised the show for its young cast and hilarious honesty as it “approaches the angst of teenage romance with frankness and charm,” and honestly, the world could use a bit more frankness and charm.

Where to Watch: Netflix

95% The Truman Show (1998)

And finally, to continue our celebration of RT25 , we have a 25th anniversary pick this week in The Truman Show . That’s right: this comedy was released 25 years ago this week.

There are plenty of reasons to revisit this one, especially because it features one of Jim Carrey’s finest performances. He stars as Truman, a man who doesn’t know that his whole life is just one big reality TV show.

The film’s initial spec script was inspired by an episode of The Twilight Zone, and the film evolved into a heartfelt dramedy that earned three Oscar nominations, including Best Original Screenplay. Along with a strong audience score, The Truman Show is Certified Fresh at 95% on the Tomatometer, and one reason critics love it is that while it rode the wave of the reality TV show boom in the US, the film also eerily foreshadowed how deep America’s obsession with celebrity culture would become. But really, if you haven’t seen it, you should check it out.

Where to Watch: Showtime, Vudu

