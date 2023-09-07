What to Watch This Week: The Nun II, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, and More

Along with another installment from a major horror franchise, we’ve got a horror fantasy series on Apple TV plus; a zombie-themed spinoff with a fan-fave returning; a threequel about Greek weddings; and another season of a popular animated space comedy.

54% The Nun II (2023)

Another reason is the fact that Sister Irene is back. Once again played by Taissa Farmiga — the sister of Vera Farmiga, who is already a staple in the Conjuring franchise — Sister Irene travels to France in 1956 to face off again with Valak, the demon nun. Lastly, the first The Nun wasn’t a hit with critics, but it did well at the box office, meaning there’s an audience out there hungry for this, so if you’re one of those fans, definitely check this one out.

Where to Watch: In theaters

70% The Changeling: Season 1 (2023)

And premiering on Apple TV plus is the horror fantasy series, The Changeling . This show is based on the 2017 novel of the same name by Victor LaValle, which won multiple awards and was considered one of the best novels of the year by Time magazine. And we’ll consider that the first reason to tune in.

The second reason is easy: LaKeith Stanfeild. You loved him in Atlanta and movies like Get Out, Knives Out, and Judas and the Black Messiah, the latter of which earned him an Oscar nom. Here he is at the center of The Changeling, starring as a used book dealer whose wife vanishes, leading him on a crazy odyssey through a New York City he didn’t know existed.

Thirdly, the show was created by Kelly Marcel, whose impressive resume includes writing films like Saving Mr. Banks and Fifty Shades of Grey, along with creating the series Terra Nova — a nice mix of projects to prepare her for this intriguing series.

Where to Watch: Apple TV+

75% The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: Season 1 (2023)

Spinning off right into your viewing schedule next is The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon . This marks the fifth spin-off and sixth overall series in the popular Walking Dead franchise, which is good enough to be the first reason to check this one out. It shares continuity with the other series and takes place after the conclusion of the original The Walking Dead

Perhaps most importantly for fans, Norman Reedus is reprising his role as Daryl Dixon — an actor and character that quickly became fan favorites. We also know that Melissa McBride’s Carol character will be involved in the show in some capacity.

A third reason to jump back into this world is that The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will take fans to a fresh location, as it follows Daryl after he washes ashore in France and tries to figure out how he got there, and how to get back. Don’t you hate it when that happens?

Where to Watch: AMC/AMC+

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 (2023)

Walking down the aisle yet again this week is My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 . Look no further than the previous two films for your first reason to check this one out. The first is Certified Fresh on the Tomatometer and the second , while Rotten, did perform well at the box office. So why not give it a third go-round?

Plus, Nia Vardalos, who wrote and starred in the first two installments as well as this one, also directed this time too, centering the story on the Portokalos family as they take a trip to Greece for a family reunion.

And speaking of which, that brings us to our third reason to see this threequel – it was actually filmed in Greece. That’s right, after 1 and 2 were shot in places like Toronto and Chicago, this one goes all the way to Greece, to really put the “Greek” in My Big Fat Greek Wedding.

Where to Watch: In theaters

100% Star Trek: Lower Decks: Season 4 (2023)

And finally, get ready to engage with season 4 of Star Trek: Lower Decks . The first three seasons of this animated comedy are all Fresh on the Tomatometer, with seasons 2 and 3 coming in at 100%. So yeah, that’s 100% the first reason to try this one out.

Secondly, not only is this the first animated Star Trek project since Star Trek: The Animated Series ended in 1974, but it’s also the first Star Trek comedy. And both of those things are great for the world of Star Trek.

The third reason to head down to the lower decks is that – with a fifth season already greenlit as well – this is part of producer Alex Kurtzman’s expanded Star Trek universe, along with series like Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, all shining examples of how many great stories there are to tell from the final frontier.

Where to Watch: Paramount+

Hopefully our recommendations helped you fill up your entertainment calendar this weekend. Be sure to let us know in the comments what you watched, whether it was on this list or not!

