What to Watch This Week: The Marvels, Dream Scenario, and More

Captain Marvel and Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau, oh my! And that’s just one of five picks this week.

Along with the MCU’s final Phase 5 film of the year, we’ve got a movie starring Nicolas Cage, a movie starring Michael Fassbender, a movie starring Paul Giamatti, and a series starring Emma Stone. What more do you need? Snacks is the answer you were looking for.

59% The Marvels (2023)

Taking over theaters is the latest MCU offering, The Marvels . The first reason to fly — if you can — or run to theaters is that this thing is finally out, arriving after a few delays and story changes. And that’s a good thing because it serves as a sequel to not only the movie Captain Marvel , but also the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel and WandaVision

Another reason to marvel at this one is that it brings together three superheroes (at least), with Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel, Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel, and Teyonah Parris as the super-powered Monica Rambeau. Not a bad little trio.

Thirdly, The Marvels is in good hands with director and co-writer Nia DaCosta, who made history as the first Black woman to helm a Marvel film. This comes after she became the first Black female director to debut at No. 1 at the box office with 2021’s Candyman. Clearly she’s a name you need to remember.

Where to Watch: In theaters

90% Dream Scenario (2023)

Also floating into theaters is the A24 comedy Dream Scenario . Jumping out right away as the top reason to see this one is the film’s interesting premise, about a regular family man whose life takes a crazy turn when he starts showing up in the dreams of millions of people and enters a newfound and nightmarish stardom.

Another reason to make this your movie night destination is its cast, led by the one and only Nicolas Cage. And he’s joined by folks like Julianne Nicholson, Michael Cera, and Tim Meadows — a talented and eclectic mix to bring this scenario to life.

If you’re not already sold, it’s worth noting that after premiering earlier this year at the Toronto Film Festival, Dream Scenario is quite Fresh on the Tomatometer with over 80 reviews and counting and plenty of love going to Nic Cage’s performance, as one might imagine.

Where to Watch: In theaters

87% The Killer (2023)

Reason two is that The Killer is based on the popular French graphic novel series of the same name, about an assassin battling his employers and himself on an international manhunt he insists isn’t personal.

Plus this film is already Certified Fresh on the Tomatomterer with a Critics Consensus that says Fincher is on “firm footing with a stylish and engaging thriller that proves a perfect match for Fassbender.”

Where to Watch: Netflix

96% The Holdovers (2023)

Another great option in theaters is the period dramedy The Holdovers . This one features another iconic director/star combo with Alexander Payne at the helm and Paul Giamatti as the leading man.

That’s the first reason and a half to consider this, and another is that it’s a period piece — always a fun escape — that is set in the 1970s and follows a history teacher (Giamatti) at a New England prep school who has to look after a handful of students who couldn’t make it home over Christmas break.

Plus, it’s worth noting that after premiering at the Telluride Film Festival in late August, The Holdovers is another Certified Fresh pick that has received plenty of critical acclaim and love for director Payne.

Where to Watch: In theaters

85% The Curse: Season 1 (2023)

Secondly, those two also star in The Curse alongside one Emma Stone and a supporting cast that includes Corbin Bernsen and Barkhad Abdi, among others.

A third reason to find this one on Showtime or Paramount+ is the mysterious premise, which chronicles the way an alleged curse disrupts the lives of a newlywed couple as they star on an HGTV show and try to have a baby. If you’ve seen Nathan Fielder’s previous work (Nathan for You, The Rehearsal), you know this is bound to get bonkers, in a good way.

Where to Watch: Showtime, Paramount+

Hopefully our recommendations helped you fill up your entertainment calendar this weekend. Be sure to let us know in the comments what you watched, whether it was on this list or not!

