What to Watch This Week: The Little Mermaid, American Born Chinese, Platonic, and More

This week’s movie and TV recommendations include the live-action version of an animated Disney classic, and streaming options about friendships, Chinese mythical gods, a CIA family, and some guy named John Wick. What will you be watching?

70% The Little Mermaid (2023)

Critics Consensus: With Halle Bailey making a major splash in the title role, Disney’s live-action Little Mermaid ranks among the studio’s most enjoyable reimaginings.

Why We’re Watching: Halle Bailey stars in this iteration as Ariel and has been getting universal praise for her portrayal, she is also joined by talented names like Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay, and Melissa McCarthy in supporting roles, with McCarthy stepping into the tentacles of sea witch Ursula. Lin-Manuel Miranda also co-wrote all the new songs, alongside composer Alan Menken, who worked on the original animated film’s soundtrack.

Where to Watch: In theaters

92% Platonic: Season 1 (2023)

Critics Consensus: Even with bold swings and romance off the table, the rambunctious rapport between Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen makes Platonic an ideal relationship comedy.

Why We’re Watching: Launching on Apple TV+ is the Certified Fresh comedy series, Platonic starring Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne, who play former best friends who reconnect in midlife after a long rift, and their relationship begins to destabilize their lives. And if those two stars aren’t reason enough to watch, how about the fact that they reunited with series co-creator Nick Stoller, who directed some of the comedy films these two are known for like Neighbors and Neighbors 2.

Where to Watch: Apple TV

94% American Born Chinese: Season 1 (2023)

Critics Consensus: Jam packed with inventive flourishes and grounded by lovable actors, American Born Chinese musters epic elements from Chinese mythology to tell a deeply relatable coming of age story.

Why We’re Watching: This show is based on the 2006 graphic novel of the same name, and stars the incomparable Michelle Yeoh — reason Nos. 1 through 100 to watch this one. Making this one even more appealing is the fact that directors like Lucy Liu and Destin Daniel Cretton did their work behind the camera, proving that the talent spreads far and wide on this series. And critics seem to agree, with early reviews putting this one Certified Fresh in the 90s on the Tomatometer and praise going toward the updates and expansion of the source material.

Where to Watch: Disney+

48% FUBAR: Season 1 (2023)

Critics Consensus: With jokes that fall flat and a story that borrows liberally from star Arnold Schwarzenegger’s earlier career triumphs, FUBAR is just OK.

Why We’re Watching: The main reason to check out this Netflix comedy series is that it stars Schwarzenegger in his first starring role in a scripted live-action series. He stars as a C.I.A. operative nearing retirement who finds out that his daughter (played by Monica Barbaro) is also now C.I.A., leading to some very interesting family dynamics. And if you’re not already sold on this one, check out the comedy-heavy supporting cast that includes Fortune Feimster, Jay Baruchel, Gabriel Luna, Milan Carter, and even Schwarzenegger’s old pal Tom Arnold.

Where to Watch: Netflix

94% John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023)

Critics Consensus: John Wick: Chapter 4 piles on more of everything — and suggests that when it comes to a well-dressed Keanu Reeves dispatching his enemies in lethally balletic style, there can never be too much.

Why We’re Watching: John Wick 4 is officially streaming, and with an impressive Certified Fresh 94% Tomatometer score, many critics have already placed this one at the top of the Wick franchise, not to mention naming it one of the best action movies, ever. A fresh set of characters helps keep things kicking with action legends Donnie Yen, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Scott Adkins doing their thing. And speaking of fresh, not too long ago Chapter 4 ushered the entire franchise into the billion-dollar club on its global box office.

Where to Watch: In Theaters, Rent/buy at Vudu, Prime Video

Hopefully our recommendations helped you fill up your entertainment calendar this weekend. Be sure to let us know in the comments what you watched, whether it was on this list or not!

