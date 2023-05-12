What to Watch This Week: The Great, Book Club, and More

TAGGED AS: movies, streaming, TV
We may not be as impressive as the ruler of a kingdom or anything, but this week’s recs still qualify as pretty… great. Along with the return of a popular anti-historical series, we’ve got a movie about your favorite smartphone not made by Apple, the return of a star-studded book club, an inspiring story from an all-time great, and an extra rec for Asian-American Pacific Islander month.
100% The Great: Season 3 (2023)
Reason No. 2 would have to be the show’s two Emmy-nominated stars: Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult, who play married couple Catherine the Great and Emperor Peter III. And speaking of Fanning, she teased at a Deadline event earlier this year that season 3 will see their characters working on their marriage with counseling, and perhaps even a marriage witch. Yes, a marriage witch.
Where to Watch: Hulu
97% BlackBerry (2023)
And if you haven’t already gotten up to check a forgotten drawer for your own old BlackBerry, it’s worth noting that this film was adapted from a popular book — so there were plenty of juicy details to choose from — and it stars the always entertaining Jay Baruchel and Glenn Howerton, with Cary Elwes in a supporting role. On top of all that berry goodness, this film festival darling is already Certified Fresh on the Tomatometer.
Where to Watch: In theaters
47% Book Club: The Next Chapter (2023)
Where to Watch: In theaters
99% Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie (2023)
Where to Watch: Apple TV+
74% Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle (2004)
You may be wondering why we picked this movie, especially since 4/20 has already come and gone, but there’s actually two great reasons: one is that it’s currently Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, so if you’re going to celebrate it, why not have some fun with it, right? Plus, this Fresh gem turns 19 this year — yep, you’re definitely getting old — which means it falls under our RT25 celebration, as we look back fondly on 25 years of Rotten Tomatoes. So grab your best pal and some munchies and fire this one up for the weekend.
Where to Watch: Vudu
Hopefully our recommendations helped you fill up your entertainment calendar this weekend. Be sure to let us know in the comments what you watched, whether it was on this list or not!
Thumbnail image by Marvel Studios