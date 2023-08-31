What to Watch This Week: The Equalizer 3, One Piece, and More

Along with the release of an action-packed threequel, we’ve got a new season of an adventure drama, the premiere of a live-action adaptation of a manga classic, the 14th and final season of an adult animated hit, and a young adult animated spin-off series that’s just getting started.

76% The Equalizer 3 (2023)

Adding itself into theaters is The Equalizer 3 , because Denzel just can’t be stopped. Of course, if there’s a third installment of something, it usually means the previous two — which, in this case, also starred Denzel Washington and were directed by Antoine Fuqua — were really something. And indeed they were, as the first film is Fresh on the Tomatometer and both of the first two boast strong Audience Scores, so it’s not surprising that they also did pretty well at the box office.

And while the success of the previous two is one reason to put yourself in this equation, another would be that this installment offers up a brand new location and a whole new set of circumstances. In it, Denzel’s Robert McCall finds himself serving justice in Southern Italy, where he ends up jumping in to take on some crime bosses to help the locals out of a tough situation.

The third reason to consider The Equalizer 3 is that this franchise clearly isn’t going anywhere. As you might remember, the films are loosely based on the 1980s TV series, while a new series starring Queen Latifah — yet another reboot of the original show — premiered on CBS in 2021 and is still going strong.

Where to Watch: In theaters

79% The Wheel of Time: Season 2 (2023)

Clocking in for a second season on Prime Video is the adventure drama series The Wheel of Time . Season 2 was announced before the first one even premiered, and that confidence paid off with a Certified Fresh first season, which critics say “succeeds admirably in making Robert Jordan’s epic approachable for the uninitiated.”

And speaking of Jordan, the second reason to give this one a spin is that it is based on his popular book series, published between 1990 and 2013, with season 2 combining elements from books two and three – if you know you know.

And here’s a fun fact: showrunner Rafe Judkins, who developed the series for Prime Video, appeared as a contestant on the 11th season of Survivor in Guatemala. The tribe has spoken.

Where to Watch: Prime Video

81% One Piece: Season 1 (2023)

Hitting Netflix this week is the new series One Piece . This is a live-action adaptation of the ongoing 1997 Japanese manga series of the same name by Eiichiro Oda, and that’s the first and biggest reason to check this one out.

The second reason is that this series – which will focus on the East Blue Saga and introduce the members of the Straw Hat Pirates – hopes to be an accessible pathway to the epic and vast manga world that has been created for One Piece.

And thirdly, the one and only Ian McShane provides the narration for the series, and frankly, that should be mandatory for pretty much all shows, ever.

Where to Watch: Netflix

100% Archer: Season 14 (2023)

Arriving for its 14th season is the animated FX series Archer , and not only is it season 14 for this series, it is also the last. So, how will it all end? That’s a great reason to give this season a watch.

Another reason is that, not only has the show won four Primetime Emmy Awards and four Critics Choice Awards, the 11 previous seasons that have enough reviews are all Fresh – which is good enough for a 90% Tomatometer average.

And fear not, Archer fans, because with various companion books having been published and a nationwide tour with actors reimagining scenes from the show, it has clearly found a place in popular culture, and that’s reason enough to finish strong with season 14.

Where to Watch: FX/Hulu

100% Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake: Season 1 (2023)

Lastly, premiering on Max is the YA animated series Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake . This is the third series in the franchise and is a spin-off of the Cartoon Network show Adventure Time , which is a great first reason to check it out.

Another would be that the idea for the gender-swapped main characters — Fionna and Cake — began life as some drawings that were posted to social media early in the show’s run, which eventually turned into real characters in a handful of episodes, and now they’re getting their own show.

And fans will be happy to know that this spin-off is in good hands with executive producer Adam Muto, who was previously showrunner of Adventure Time toward the end of its run, and also oversaw production of the Distant Lands specials that came out in 2020.

Where to Watch: Max

Hopefully our recommendations helped you fill up your entertainment calendar this weekend. Be sure to let us know in the comments what you watched, whether it was on this list or not!

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.