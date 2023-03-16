What to Watch This Week: Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Ted Lasso, and More

Like a lightning bolt from the sky, this week’s selections for what to watch are sure to leave a mark on your weekend watchlist. Along with the return of Shazam, we’re lassoing in a couple new seasons for two shows we know you love, and we’re lucky enough to get debut seasons for two new shows that we think you’re gonna love.

54% Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023)

Among the reasons to watch is that this one features the return of Zachary Levi as Shazam, along with director David F. Sandberg. We’ll also see the whole “Shazamily,” as Levi calls it, in both their civilian and superhero forms, which were introduced in the first film. And this time around, they’ll be facing quite the trio of villains in Helen Mirren as Hespera, Lucy Liu as Kalypso, and Rachel Zegler as Anthea — collectively known as the Daughters Of Atlas. Oh, and there may be some fun surprises for DCEU fans, too.

Where to Watch: In theaters

93% Ted Lasso: Season 3 (2023)

And taking the pitch for its third season is the hit dramedy series, Ted Lasso ., and to no one’s surprise, Season 3 is currently Certified Fresh at an impressive 94%.

The mile-long list of reasons to watch this Apple TV+ show starts with its 11 total Emmy wins, including two for Best Comedy Series. And though we don’t have word yet on whether or not this will be the final season of the show, its creators have said that the story they set out to tell had a three-season arc, so this very well could be the end of something special. And if it’s not? Win-win for all of us.

Where to Watch: Apple TV+

87% Shadow and Bone: Season 2 (2023)

Emerging from the darkness with its second season is the Netflix show Shadow and Bone

Coming off a Certified Fresh first season, this fantasy series is back for eight more episodes with all of the main cast returning. That includes star Jessie Mei Li, whose Alina character has a magical power that could unite her world. Shadow and Bone is based on two bestselling young adult book series and a world created by author Leigh Bardugo, and while season 1 followed the first book of the same name, season 2 will mirror the book called Siege and Storm, with Alina crossing a big sea to try and start a new life. The bookworms out there know what we’re talking about.

Where to Watch: Netflix

96% Lucky Hank: Season 1 (2023)

Arriving with its premiere season is the AMC show Lucky Hank , based on the 1997 novel Straight Man by Richard Russo.

The main reason to watch is that, returning to the network that housed his previous hits Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad, Bob Odenkirk stars in this one as an English department chairman at an underfunded college who is trying to balance the madness of both his personal and professional lives. Aren’t we all?

Another reason to watch is that Odenkirk also serves as an executive producer for Lucky Hank along with others, including Peter Farrelly — yes, the Farrelly brother who won an Oscar for Green Book — who also directed the pilot for this series, and Paul Lieberstein, aka Toby from The Office, who was not only one of the lead writers on that show but also co-developed this one.

Where to Watch: AMC

40% Extrapolations: Limited Series (2023)

Also premiering this week on Apple TV+ is Extrapolations , an anthology drama series that depicts the effects of climate change on the planet through interconnected stories.

If that hasn’t piqued your interest already, acting out those stories is an absolutely stellar cast headlined by Meryl Streep alongside names like Kit Harrington, Tobey Maguire, Diane Lane, Ed Norton, Heather Graham, and many more.

Extrapolations was created by Scott Z. Burns, best known for writing movies like The Bourne Ultimatum and also producing the Oscar-winning doc An Inconvenient Truth.

Where to Watch: Apple TV+

