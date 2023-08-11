What to Watch This Week: Only Murders in the Building, The Last Voyage of the Demeter, and More

Along with the return of a must-watch murder-mystery series, we have a Dracula-centric horror flick, another action movie from a Wonder-ful action star, the final season of a show that has been money for Showtime, and everyone’s favorite animated Spidey swinging right into your living room.

99% Only Murders in the Building: Season 3 (2023)

Riding the elevator up to the premiere of its third season is Only Murders in the Building . And before we look ahead to what’s coming, it’s worth noting that seasons 1 and 2 are both coming in Certified Fresh with Tomatometer scores of 100% and 98%, respectively. It’s probably no surprise that season 3 is also Certified Fresh, currently sitting at 99% on the Tomatometer. So that’s the first reason to get buzzed into this one.

The second is that this time around the “building” referred to in the title is now a theater instead of an apartment complex, as this season’s murder will revolve around what happened to a theater performer played by the one and only Paul Rudd.

And speaking of buildings, guess who’s entering it this season? Meryl, as in Streep. That’s right, she joins the already iconic cast that includes Selena Gomez and comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Where to Watch: Hulu

38% The Last Voyage of the Demeter (2023)

But if you like your murders a little more terrifying, hitting theaters is the horror flick The Last Voyage of the Demeter

The first reason to embark on this one is that it’s an adaptation of The Captain’s Log, which is a chapter from Bram Stoker’s influential 1897 novel Dracula. That chapter follows a ship — the Demter, of course — and her crew, heading from Carpathia to London, encountering not only a tough ocean voyage but an unrelenting presence that’s also stalking them aboard the boat. Wonder who that could be…

And then there’s the sneaky-good cast taking us on this voyage, which includes Corey Hawkins — aka Straight Outta Compton’s Dr. Dre — and prolific character actor David Dastmalchian, who recently showed up in The Boogeyman and Oppenheimer, plus Liam Cunningham, who played good ol’ reliable Davos Seaworth on Game of Thrones.

Where to Watch: In theaters

26% Heart of Stone (2023)

Arriving on Netflix this week is the new Gal Gadot action movie Heart of Stone . Yep, our gal Gal is back and she’s joined by Jamie Dornan , which is enough star power to constitute reason No. 1 to remember your Netflix password for this one.

Gadot plays an intelligence operative who is trying to protect a valuable and dangerous asset on behalf of a global peacekeeping organization, which is just a wordy way of saying that she kicks major ass, and we all know she’s really good at that, so we’re excited to see it again. Finally, director Tom Harper comes in with a pretty impressive resume that includes the Certified Fresh film The Aeronauts, the BBC series War & Peace, and some episodes of the outstanding Cillian Murphy crime drama Peaky Blinders. Say less; the guy is good.

Where to Watch: Netflix

- - Billions: Season 7 (2023)

And cashing in for its seventh season is the Showtime series Billions

The first reason to invest in this show is that not only is this the seventh season, but it will be the last for what has become Showtime’s longest-running drama. The previous six seasons are all Fresh on the Tomatometer, with four of them Certified Fresh, while it has carried a strong Audience score of 70% along the way, too. A strong portfolio, as they say in the big-money business… we assum.

On top of all that, one of the show’s original stars, Damian Lewis, is back! He left after season five and Corey Stoll took over as the villain — or other hero, depending how you watch it — but he has returned to help bring the show to the finish line. You can bank on it.

Where to Watch: Showtime

95% Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023)

And finally landing in the universe of VOD is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse . The animated flick has been a monster hit this year, Certified Fresh at 95% on the Tomatometer and banking more than its predecessor at the global box office with over $683 million.

If you need another reason to finally see this one, or see it again and again, it’s worth knowing that there is a third installment — Beyond the Spider-Verse — on the way (eventually, but that’s another story), not to mention a female-focused spin-off about Spider-Woman. So there’s plenty to be invested in.

And finally, even if you did catch this one in theaters, are you sure you caught all the Easter eggs? There are multiple Spider-people and Spider-verses to soak in, and chances are you misseda few things, so that’s another great reason to give this one a rewatch at home with the luxury of a pause button.

Where to Watch: Vudu

