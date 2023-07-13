What to Watch This Week: Mission: Impossible, What We Do in the Shadows, and More

Along with the seventh installment of an impossibly action-packed franchise, this week brings the return of a popular show about vampires, a movie about a summer camp for thespians, another season of an anthology murder mystery series, and an RT25 pick with some great hairstyle ideas for you.

96% Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning, Part One (2023)

There are plenty of reasons to go on this mission, the first of which being that — we don’t know if you’ve heard — Tom Cruise does his own stunts, and this time around, they boast one of the most aggressive stunts not only in the M:I franchise, but movie history. Another reason to see this is that we can now officially report that Dead Reckoning Part One is a big hit with critics, with a Certified Fresh score of 96% on the Tomatometer, making it the second-highest scoring installment in the franchise, just below its predecessor, 2018’s Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

And joining Cruise on screen again are familiar faces like Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, and Rebecca Ferguson, with Christopher McQuarrie once again serving as director and co-writer.

And remember, this is just the beginning of this story, with Dead Reckoning Part Two set to release next year in 2024.

Where to Watch: In theaters

100% What We Do in the Shadows: Season 5 (2023)

Emerging for a fifth season is the mockumentary comedy horror series What We Do in the Shadows . Born from the 2014 film of the same name , this show has had four very successful Certified Fresh seasons leading up to this one, with two coming in at 100% on the Tomatometer and the others not far behind. Throw in a couple Emmy noms for Outstanding Comedy Series, and that’s a great first reason to give this one a shot.

Plus, the series is still influenced by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, the latter of whom wrote, directed, and starred in the film. The series was created by Clement, with Waititi serving as executive producer and occasional director, along with Clement.

On top of all that, the series — which follows four vampire roommates in Staten Island — has already been greenlit for a sixth season as well. So it’s about time you get out of the shadows, and get invested in this show.

Where to Watch: FX, Hulu

79% Theater Camp (2023)

Another reason to consider attending this one is the fun premise, which centers on the directors of a rundown theater camp in upstate New York who try and put on a masterpiece of a show to keep their beloved summer tradition afloat.

The film premiered at Sundance earlier this year and is currently Fresh at 78% on the Tomatometer, accompanied by a strong 73% Audience Score.

Where to Watch: In theaters

95% The Afterparty: Season 2 (2023)

Joining the fun with the premiere of its second season is the AppleTV+ series The Afterparty

If you haven’t seen this one yet, now is the time. It’s a murder mystery anthology series that’s also a comedy, with each episode being told from a different character’s point of view and in a different genre, ranging from animated to thriller to musical in season 1. That unique approach is the first reason to see this one.

Another is the cast, which includes season 1 stars Tiffany Haddish and Sam Richardson returning for season 2, but with all new people around them. Think, Knives Out and Glass Onion.

That includes names like Zach Woods, John Cho, Ken Jeong, Elizabeth Perkins, and Vivian Wu.

And while season one took place at a high school reunion after party, this season’s murder happens the day after a wedding. And speaking of season one, it is worth noting that it’s Certified Fresh on the Tomatometer with a score of 95%, and an audience score of 83% – as if you really needed another reason to join this party.

Where to Watch: Apple TV+

84% There's Something About Mary (1998)

And finally, our RT25 pick this week is the comedy film There’s Something About Mary

Not only is this movie — which came out 25 years ago this week — a Certified Fresh comedy, which is no easy feat, it’s actually considered one of the greatest comedies of all time, and especially the 1990s. We’ll call that a pretty good reason to revisit this one.

Plus, the cast is fantastic, from stars like Cameron Diaz, Ben Stiller, and Matt Dillon, all the way down to a special cameo appearance from one of the greatest NFL quarterbacks of all time. If you don’t recognize him when he pops up, you’re too young, and it’s past your bedtime.

And beyond the stars in front of the camera is the directing duo behind it, Peter and Bobby Farrelly — the Farrelly brothers. They were coming off 1994’s Dumb and Dumber and 1996’s Kingpin when they made this one — a short yet impressive resume at the time, and it’s only gotten better from there.

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Google Play

Hopefully our recommendations helped you fill up your entertainment calendar this weekend. Be sure to let us know in the comments what you watched, whether it was on this list or not!

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.