What to Watch This Week: Joy Ride, Insidious: The Red Door, and More

Along with a fun and fast female-driven comedy this week is another installment in a popular horror franchise, a new animated series featuring the only superhero truly worthy of the word “super,” a Netflix legal drama that’s in session for round two, and an RT25 pick that will only feel like the end of the world.

93% Joy Ride (2023)

Crashing into theaters is the comedy flick Joy Ride . A strong and funny female cast is the first reason to check this one out, with stars Stephanie Hsu Sherry Cola , and Sabrina Wu leading the way. It revolves around four unlikely friends who end up on a wild international adventure that not only bonds them but teaches them a few things along the way.

This is the directorial debut for Adele Lim, who previously co-wrote the Certified Fresh films Crazy Rich Asians and Raya and the Last Dragon — in other words, she’s incredibly talented — and that’s a second reason to see this one.

Plus, with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg serving as producers, the laughs are big, and they are raunchy. But hey, critics don’t seem to mind, as this one is currently Certified Fresh 92% on the Tomatometer.

Where to Watch: In theaters

44% Insidious: The Red Door (2023)

Speaking of Wilson, another reason to come walking through the red door is that he is also doing his thing behind the camera for this film, as it marks his directorial debut. And while only the original Insidious film is Fresh on the Tomatometer so far, this franchise has made its mark at the box office, where pretty much all of the movies have done well. That, of course, means the fans have liked what they’ve seen and are going back for more, so if you’re one of them, this movie’s for you.

Where to Watch: In theaters

100% My Adventures with Superman: Season 1 (2023)

Flying onto your TV radar is the new animated series My Adventures with Superman . The first — and most obvious — reason to watch this one is simple: Superman! Anytime the Man of Steel is involved, it’s got potential for greatness.

On top of that, Clark Kent/Superman is voiced by Jack Quaid, best known as Hughie from The Boys (gotta love the acting range there), while rising star and YouTuber Alice Lee is the voice of Lois Lane. In other words, it’s a great base for this voice cast.

And fans of Superman lore will be happy to know that this series will bring in all kinds of popular characters from past media, like Supergirl, Brainiac, Heat Wave, Deathstroke, Amanda Waller, and more.

The show’s creators were looking to explore the earlier years of Clark and Lois and Jimmy Olsen at the Daily Planet, and looked at the 1978 film Superman as a major influence. And any time Christopher Reeve’s Superman can provide inspiration, we’re in.

Where to Watch: Adult Swim

80% The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2 (2023)

Making the case for your viewing time as well is the second season of The Lincoln Lawyer . This Netflix drama series is coming off a Certified Fresh first season whose Tomatometer and Audience Scores are both around 80% — super solid. Call them exhibits 1 and 1A for why to watch.

Another reason to check this out is the fact that the character and series are based on novels by Michael Connelly, much like the long running Bosch on Prime. Clearly Mr. Connelly’s books make great television. On top of that, the series was created for television by David E. Kelley, who’s had a hand in all kinds of great shows from Doogie Howser M.D. to Big Little Lies and so many in between.

Where to Watch: Netflix

43% Armageddon (1998)

And finally, our RT25 pick celebrating 25 years of Rotten Tomatoes is Armageddon

Released 25 years ago this week, the film was directed by Michael Bay, who also produced alongside Jerry Bruckheimer, and when you put those two together, especially back in 1998, the result is gonna be a money-maker — as in the second-highest grossing film in the U.S. that year behind Saving Private Ryan and the highest-grossing worldwide with over $550 million made.

And if that kind of success isn’t reason enough to drill into this one, here’s a little something to tickle the nostalgia: Armageddon received four Oscar noms, including one for Best Original Song for Aerosmith’s “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing.” You know, the song that plays during a certain romantic moment between Ben Affleck and Liv Tyler that involved some… Animal Crackers?

A third reason to look back at this one is that this is a fan favorite with an Audience score is a solid 73%. The Tomatometer score is Rotten, sure, but it has climbed a good 5% through the years as more critic reviews were added over time, which tells you how the film’s reputation has aged over the years.

Where to Watch: Max, Vudu

Hopefully our recommendations helped you fill up your entertainment calendar this weekend. Be sure to let us know in the comments what you watched, whether it was on this list or not!

