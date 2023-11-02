What to Watch This Week: Invincible, Priscilla, and More

Look up in the sky, it’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s a superhero, it’s… five great picks for this week.

To go along with the return of an adult animated superhero series, we’ve got a biopic about the King of Rock and Roll’s Queen, a biopic about an American swimming legend, an adult animated action show about a samurai, and a Western series about the first Black U.S. Marshall.

100% Invincible: Season 2 (2023)

Hitting Prime for its second season is the adult animated series Invincible . The main reason to check out season 2 of this show is that it’s great. Based on a comic book of the same name, it follows a young man named Mark Grayson and his transformation into a superhero as trained by his father Omni-man, the most powerful supe there is, and the very Certified Fresh first season was a hit with critics and fans.

Another reason to fly with this one is that its bold storytelling is powered by a loaded voice cast led by Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, and J.K. Simmons, with support from people like Gillian Jacobs, Walton Goggins, Zachary Quinto, and Mark Hamill, among many others. Stars sure do love those easy voice gigs, don’t they?

Reason three to consider Invincible is that the new season picks up shortly after the first one ended, as Mark is doing his best to prepare Earth for the inevitable invasion of an alien race that he is technically a part of. So who’s side is he really on? You’ll have to tune in to find out.

Where to Watch: Prime Video

90% Priscilla (2023)

Shaking up theaters this week is the biopic Priscilla . This film, executive produced by Priscilla Presley herself and based on her 1985 memoir Elvis and Me, follows her life and relationship with the King of Rock and Roll. That’s the first reason to give this one a look.

Another is that it was written, directed and produced by Sofia Coppola, who has previously won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for Lost in Translation and became became just the third woman ever to be nominated for Best Director for that film. In other words, she may have been born to Hollywood royalty, but she stepped out of her father’s shadow a long time ago.

A third reason to go see the Certified Fresh Priscilla is the rising stars that are leading the way, with Jacob Elordi from Euphoria playing Elvis and Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla. She previously played a young Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s daughter in 2018’s On the Basis of Sex and the lead in 2020’s The Craft: Legacy, and she has already won a best actress award at the Venice Film Festival for her performance in Priscilla.

Where to Watch: In theaters

86% Nyad (2023)

Streaming on Netflix this week is another biopic — this time about a sport legend — namely Nyad

One reason to dive into this one is that it tells the story of world-class marathon swimmer Diana Nyad, who was a become a sports journalist by trade but also a competitive swimmer who decided at age 60 that she wanted to do the Mount Everest of swims: a 110 mile journey from Cuba to Florida.

Reason two includes two big names: Annette Bening as Diana Nyad and Jodie Foster as her best friend and coach, Bonnie Stoll. Need we say more?

The third reason to splash around with this one is that it’s already Certified Fresh on the Tomatometer, with a Critics Consensus that calls it an “uplifting sports biopic” with “outstanding performances from Bening and Foster.”

Where to Watch: Netflix

100% Blue Eye Samurai: Season 1 (2023)

The second reason to feast your eyes on Blue Eye Samurai is the story, which is set in 17th century Japan and follows a disguised master of the sword named Mizu (Erskine), who is on a quest for revenge.

Thirdly, the show was created by husband-and-wife team Michael Green and Amber Noizumi. Green has written for shows like Smallville and American Gods, as well as epic films like Alien: Covenant, Blade Runner 2049, and Logan, with the latter earning him an Oscar nom.

Where to Watch: Netflix

- - Lawmen: Bass Reeves: Season 1 (2023)

Finally, another streaming option this week is the Western series Lawmen: Bass Reeves . This Paramount+ offering, considered an offshoot of the hit series 1883 , tells the untold story of the first Black U.S. Marshal, Bass Reeves . And that’s the first reason to consider this.

The second is a cast that includes the always fantastic David Oyelowo as Reeves, plus Dennis Quaid, Barry Pepper, Garrett Hedlund, Donald Sutherland, and Shea Whigham, just to name a few.

The third reason this one should already be on your radar is the Taylor Sheridan connection. The Yellowstone co-creator and creator of 1883 and 1923 serves as executive producer for this series and also directed the first episode. That’s in addition to writing films like Sicario and Hell or High Water and writing and directing Wind River. Everything the dude touches turns to gold, is what we’re saying, so you should probably check this one out.

Where to Watch: Paramount+

