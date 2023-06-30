What to Watch This Week: Indiana Jones, The Witcher, and More

Nothing says action star like an archeology professor, at least if your first name is synonymous with The Hoosier State. Along with the final crusade of everyone’s favorite fedora-wearing hero, this week brings another season of a badass monster hunter, a new animated film from Dreamworks, the return of a martial arts-heavy period show, and a final mission for Jack Ryan — at least the current version of him, anyway.

67% Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023)

Another reason to give the leather jacket and fedora one final look is the epic cast, because along with Ford will be John Rhys-Davies and Karen Allen reprising their roles as Sallah and Marion Ravenwood from earlier films, as well as franchise newcomers like Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, and Mads Mikkelsen as the bad guy.

On top of that, it’s worth noting that this Fresh film is the first and only one in the series not directed by Steven Spielberg and which doesn’t have a story by George Lucas. They are both credited as Executive Producers, and instead James Mangold directed and co-wrote the film. And that’s a good thing, considering he’s known for hit films like Walk the Line, Logan, and Ford v Ferrari.

Where to Watch: In theaters

82% The Witcher: Season 3 (2023)

Premiering on Netflix this week is the third season of the fantasy series The Witcher

After two memorable seasons as Geralt of Rivia, Henry Cavill’s run will come to an end with this two-part third season, making that the biggest reason to check it out. And FYI, Liam Hemsworth will take over the role moving forward.

Critics were a little slow to come on board during the ultimately Fresh first season, but The Witcher settled in nicely with a second season Certified Fresh at 95% and a consensus that says the show remains “a whole lot of fun.”

And if you’re still on the fence about entering this fantasy world, you should know that the show is based on a popular book and video game series, and it’s a vast world that has been explored further with an animated film and live-action miniseries spin-offs already released on Netflix.

Where to Watch: Netflix

66% Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken (2023)

Another option coming to theaters is the computer animated film Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken

This coming-of-age comedy comes from Dreamworks, and if you’re looking for a good reason to see it, here’s seven instead: Lana Condor, Toni Collette, Annie Murphy, Sam Richardson, Liza Koshy, Will Forte, and Jane Fonda — aka the film’s stellar ensemble cast. And yes, that’s Annie Murphy from the multiple Emmy-winning Schitt’s Creek, and if you haven’t seen that either, you really need to check it out.

Speaking of the cast, another reason to consider Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken is that both Lana Condor and Liza Koshy actually began as YouTube influencers and are now working alongside Hollywood’s elite on the same project. It’s entertainment evolution at its finest.

But if you’re looking for a more familiar connection to this project, perhaps we should tell you that one of the movie’s co-writers — Pam Brady — previously worked alongside Trey Parker and Matt Stone on their hit show South Park and their movie Team America: World Police.

Where to Watch: In theaters

100% Warrior: Season 3 (2023)

Also launching its third season this week is the popular series. This martial arts drama is coming off a 100% Fresh first season and Certified Fresh second; in other words, two solid reasons to give it a chance, especially when you consider both seasons also boast Audience Scores of 94%.

The series follows a martial arts prodigy in the late 1800s who moves from China to San Francisco to work as a hatchet man in Chinatown. That’s right, it’s a period piece. On top of that, Warrior is based on an original concept and treatment by the one and only Bruce Lee, with his daughter Shannon Lee serving as an executive producer alongside film director Justin Lin. And if anyone is qualified to come up with a martial arts drama, it’s Bruce Lee.

Where to Watch: Max

86% Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Season 4 (2023)

And finally, season four of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan is coming your way this week on Prime. It was confirmed in May of last year that this will mark the final season in this series, which is a great reason to watch, whether you’re finishing it out or just jumping in.

With three Fresh seasons already filed away for this mystery thriller, critics have praised Jack Ryan for its “exceptional action sequences” and of course “John Krasinski’s earthy charisma.”

And speaking of our boy JK, he is the fifth actor to play JR after Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck, and Chris Pine. But is Krasinksi the best to do it? You’ll probably need to watch season four to find out.

Where to Watch: Prime Video

