What to Watch This Week: Godzilla, Beyoncé, and More

98% Godzilla Minus One (2023)

Smashing its way into U.S. theaters is the film Godzilla Minus One. The biggest reason to check this one out — pun intended — is the fact this marks the 37th overall film in the Godzilla franchise, one that’s been going strong for a whopping 70 years.

Another reason to consider this one is that — if you haven’t already — you’ll be discovering one of the most groundbreaking filmmakers in the Japanese movie industry in Takashi Yamazaki, who wrote, directed and did the visual effects for this one. Plus this movie, about the titular kaiju emerging in a post-war Japan, has already become a box office hit in Japan and, so far at least, is one of the series’ highest-rated films on the Tomatometer. Simply put, people saw it, and people liked it.

Where to Watch: In theaters

100% RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ (2023)

Also in theaters is the concert doc Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé. How’s this for a reason to enjoy this movie: it’s Queen Bey, y’all. She’s a cultural icon and one of the top-selling music artists of all time with over 200 million records sold worldwide. She has 32 Grammys (the most won by any artist) to go with 26 VMAs, 24 NAACP Image Awards, and so on. You get it.

The second reason to check this out is that Beyoncé seriously knows what she’s doing, as evidenced by her Certified Fresh 2019 film Homecoming. Renaissance is more than just a concert, as this one will cover the creation of the Renaissance album and accompanying visual album, along with a look at the development and execution of the epic world tour to go with it all. It’s the full package, in other words.

Reason three is that the album this is all based on — Renaissance — was a huge hit. It contained the platinum single “Break My Soul” and it debuted at No. 1, making Beyoncé the first female artist to have her first 7 albums debut at No. 1.

Where to Watch: In theaters

92% May December (2023)

Premiering on Netflix this week is the romance drama May December. Look no further than the two main stars of this one for your first reason to check it out: We’re talking about Oscar winners Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore. Together. On the same screen. ‘Nuff said.

Reason two that May December will make your month even better is the intriguing premise — which is loosely based on the story of Mary Kay Letourneau. In it, Portman plays an actress who is studying the life of a controversial woman she is going to portray — played by Moore — who is infamous for a relationship that began when her husband was a minor.

Thirdly, this film hit theaters for a short run before moving on to Netflix, and it sports a high audience score to go along with being a Certified Fresh hit with critics. In fact, the Critics Consensus praises its campy humor and calls it “a seductively discomfiting watch.”

Where to Watch: Netflix

64% Silent Night (2023)

Also tip-toeing into theaters is the holiday action-thriller Silent Night. The first reason to watch this one is that it literally puts the “silent” in Silent Night, as in the film contains hardly any dialogue, centering on a grieving father who is out for revenge against a gang on Christmas Eve.

And that father is played by Joel Kinnaman, the film’s star and the second reason to get loud for Silent Night. He was great in AMC’s The Killing — a must-watch if you haven’t already — and has since done his thing in projects like House of Cards, Suicide Squad (and The Suicide Squad), and For All Mankaind.

The third reason to give this one a shot is that it marks the return of director John Woo with his first American feature in 20 years. He is, of course, the genius behind action classics like The Killer, Hard Boiled, Face/Off, and Mission: Impossible II, among others.

Where to Watch: In theaters

96% Slow Horses: Season 3 (2023)

Also premiering this week is season 3 of the popular Apple TV+ show Slow Horses. This spy thriller stars Gary Oldman as a skilled yet obnoxious and, let’s face it, drunk leader of a dysfunctional team of MI5 agents. That premise and Oldman himself pair up for a great first reason to discover this show.

A second is that it’s based on the popular Slough House series of mystery thriller novels by Mick Herron, which follow the Jackson Lamb character so brilliantly played by Oldman in the series.

And how do we know his performance is brilliant? The critics told us. Season 3 of Slow Horses is already Certified Fresh, just like its first two seasons, and along with praising Oldman’s performance, critics credit the series for “refreshing the espionage genre.”

Where to Watch: Apple TV+

