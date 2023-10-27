What to Watch This Week: Five Nights at Freddy's and More

Along with a horror movie that might keep you awake for five nights, we’ve got a new manga anime series, a crime drama film with a strong cast, an Argentine horror flick that certainly brings the evil, and a noteworthy documentary about a South Korean film club in the ’90s that included a young Bong Joon-ho.

26% Five Nights at Freddy's (2023)

Hitting theaters is the horror mystery flick Five Nights at Freddy’s , and the first and main reason to check this one out — besides the fact that it is spooky season — is that it’s based on the popular video game of the same name, first released in 2014. It has since expanded with nine main series games and six spin-off games, plus graphic novels, regular novels, short stories, and all the merch. You don’t achieve that kind of popularity out of nowhere.

Another reason to spend a night with this movie is that, much like the game, it centers around a nighttime security guard at a now-shuttered pizza place called Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza as he defends himself against cursed animatronics. In other words, all your worst Chuck E. Cheese nightmares come to life.

A third reason to drop a few fives on Five Nights at Freddy’s is the cast, led by Josh Hutcherson of Hunger Games fame and featuring Mary Stuart Masterson and Mithew Lillard, with the latter bringing a little horror-movie street cred after starring in the original Scream.

And don’t forget about the animatronics — aka the band — led by the frontman Freddy Fazbear himself, with Chica the chicken and her side snack Mr. Cupcake, a bunny named Bonnie, and the red pirate fox named — you guessed it — Foxy. This one definitely looks like it’ll be one for the fans.

Where to Watch: In theaters and on Peacock

- - Pluto: Season 1 (2023)

Arriving on Netflix is the new anime series Pluto . This action/adventure show is based on an award-winning Japanese manga series originally published from 2003 to 2009 and based on a story arc from the legendary 1950s and 60s series Astro Boy , so it has some epic history behind it, and that’s a good reason to check it out.

Another reason is the story for Pluto, which follows a robot detective with a human appearance who is trying to solve a series of murders connected to the world’s seven most advanced — and potentially deadly — robots.

A third reason is that Pluto is part of a long line of important works from creator Naoki Urasawa, who is considered to be one of the most impactful artists in the history of manga and has won numerous awards because of it. And if you have a Netflix account, not only can you catch Pluto, but you can also watch the anime adaptation of one of Urasawa’s previous acclaimed works, Monster.

Where to Watch: Netflix

22% Pain Hustlers (2023)

Also coming this week is the crime drama film Pain Hustlers . Look no further than a great cast for the first reason to give this movie a chance. It stars Emily Blunt Andy Garcia , and the always awesome Catherine O’Hara , which is really quite the foursome.

Another reason you should be feeling Pain Hustlers is that it’s based on the popular 2022 book of the same name by Evan Hughes, which tells the story of a high school dropout who gets a job with a failing pharmaceutical company and ends up in the middle of a criminal conspiracy.

Interestingly, and if you need an off-the-wall third reason to give this movie a try, it was directed by David Yates, who’s best known for directing the last four Harry Potter movies and the three Fantastic Beasts movies, so it’s an interesting departure from his usual fare.

Where to Watch: Netflix

99% When Evil Lurks (2023)

Hitting Shudder this week after a limited release in theaters is the Argentine horror film When Evil Lurks . The movie is about two brothers in a remote village who discover a demon-infected man who is about to give birth to evil itself. You read that right. Of course their efforts to get rid of the man backfire and all hell breaks loose… literally.

That’s the horrifying first reason to lurk around the theater for this one, but another is that it has already built a resume of success. The screenplay won a runner-up prize at a big international pitch event, and an early screening of the film while still in post-production won a prize in Buenos Aires.

And that was all before a strong showing during its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, which led to its current Freshness at 99% on the Tomatometer with over 60 reviews and counting.

Where to Watch: In theaters and on Shudder

- - Yellow Door: '90s Lo-fi Film Club (2023)

Hitting Netflix this week is the documentary film Yellow Door: ‘90s Lo-fi Film Club . Reason number one to check this movie out is that it offers an intimate look at the emergence of a group of young film enthusiasts in the early ’90s in South Korea, including Oscar-winning Parasite director Bong Joon-ho

In fact, Bong is at the center of this story about the Yellow Door collective that gathered one Christmas in 1992 to celebrate his very first movie — a short film — at its one and only public screening. That’s the second reason to open this door.

A third is that the director Lee Hyuk-rae, who was also a member of Yellow Door, looks beyond Bong’s involvement and tells a greater story around the formation of the group and the many talented and great minds that were involved. You can learn something and enjoy a movie at the same time.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Hopefully our recommendations helped you fill up your entertainment calendar this weekend. Be sure to let us know in the comments what you watched, whether it was on this list or not!

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.