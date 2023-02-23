What to Watch This Week: Cocaine Bear, Party Down, and More

If you’re wondering what to watch this week, we’ve got you covered with the top recommendations. Coming at you this week: one movie in theaters that’s definitely not for the whole family and another movie that thankfully is, as long as long as you own your Netflix password. Plus, we have a couple of great streaming series — one on the rise and another returning after a decade-long break — and finally, we have even better reasons to catch a little movie that dominated this past weekend.

72% Cocaine Bear (2023)

While the title of Cocaine Bear should be reason enough to see it, the true story behind this horror comedy is even better: In 1985, a Georgia black bear consumed $2 million worth of cocaine that had been unloaded mid-flight from a plane being used to traffic the drugs. In real life, the bear didn’t actually kill anyone, so some murderous liberties had to be taken with the script to deliver all the thrills.

And along with being directed by Elizabeth Banks, you have a stellar ensemble cast, which includes Keri Russell, Margo Martindale, the legendary Ray Liotta in one of his final performances — RIP — and O’Shea Jackson Jr. and Alden Ehrenreich, who apparently had a lot of fun working together on the movie.

Where to Watch: In theaters

- - We Have a Ghost (2023)

In other news about hazy white substances that may make you run and scream, Netflix’s adventure comedyalso premieres this week.

Now, if you haven’t yet docked into the David Harbour harbor, then this movie might be a good start, because the guy is in everything these days and he’s always good. And so is the rest of the cast: you have Jennifer Coolidge, whose star has never shone brighter; Anthony Mackie, who’s a gosh dang superhero; and Tig Notaro, who is always funny.

Plus, We Have a Ghost was written and directed by Christopher Landon, who’s made a name for himself in the horror biz by co-writing and directing a bunch of hits like the recent Freaky, a bunch of installments in the Paranormal Activity franchise, and writing 2007’s Disturbia.

Where to Watch: Netflix

80% Bel-Air: Season 2 (2023)

Spending a second season on the Peacock playground is the drama series, coming almost exactly one year after the Fresh first season premiered.

Of course this is the reimagined version of the ’90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, developed from a fan film that caught the attention of the original series’ star, Will Smith. If that story isn’t reason enough to watch this show, we don’t know what is.

Well, actually, we do: it’s Jabari Banks. He plays the fictional version of Will Smith in his very first acting credit ever. Plus he’s from West Philadelphia, born and raised… You know the rest.

Where to Watch: Peacock

91% Party Down: Season 3 (2023)

If you’re down for the kind of party that hasn’t been thrown in a while, perhaps the return of Party Down on Starz is where you want to be.

And while this series does include Paul Rudd as one of its co-creators, the main reason to watch is that you actually can, because it’s officially back. It was canceled in 2010 after two seasons due to low ratings, despite critical acclaim.

But now a six-episode revival has come 13 years later with most of the original cast returning, like Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Ken Marino, Megan Mullaly, and others. And if you like to put your trust in the Tomatometer, another major reason to tune in is that all three seasons are Fresh, including a Certified Fresh first season, a second season that’s Fresh at 100%, and a third season that’s currently Fresh at 91%.

Where to Watch: Starz

48% Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania (2023)

Finally, we have a catch-up pick. After Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’s opening weekend, the audience reviews offered a bunch of new reasons why you may want to catch this in its second week or beyond.

The Audience Score for Quantumania is at a healthy 84% with over 5,000 verified audience reviews, and the film made over $100 million in its debut, so even if the critics are split on it, you may still find that it’s a worthy addition to the ongoing Marvel saga.

Where to Watch: In theaters

Hopefully our recommendations helped you fill up your entertainment calendar this weekend. Be sure to let us know in the comments what you watched, whether it was on this list or not!

