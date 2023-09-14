What to Watch This Week: Barbie, A Haunting in Venice, and More

Along with the hottest movie of the year heading to your living room, we’ve got a Kenneth Branagh horror flick, the return of your favorite fictional morning show, one movie based on a historical figure that’s definitely not true, and one based on a famous person that is true.

88% Barbie (2023)

After absolutely dominating theaters, it’s time for Barbie to pack up her little plastic suitcase and head to your house… through video on demand.

Now look, if you haven’t seen Barbie yet, and you’re one of those film purists who thinks anything without film grain should even be in the conversation, then we have some news for you, because Barbie is looking to be a major awards contender at the next Oscars. You read that right. We may not only see it up for Best Picture and Best Director, but also Best Original Screenplay, having been one of the biggest comedies ever, and Ryan Gosling for Best Supporting Actor as Ken. Is that more than Ken-ough for you?

If not, there’s obviously the $1.4 billion other reasons, as in the amount of money Barbie has made at the worldwide box office. That makes it the highest-grossing Warner Bros. film ever, the highest-grossing film of the year and the highest-grossing film directed by a woman. Barbie, you’re a 10 in our books.

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

78% A Haunting in Venice (2023)

Hitting theaters this week is the mystery/thriller A Haunting in Venice

This halloween-themed flick was directed and co-produced by Kenneth Branagh and serves as a sequel to last year’s Death on the Nile, with Branagh reprising his role as Belgian detective Hercule Poirot for a third time. And that’s the first reason to check this one out.

The second is that, along with Branagh, the ensemble cast includes folks like Tina Fey, Jamie Dornan, and the always awesome Michelle Yeoh. They’re all part of a story that takes place in post-World War II Venice, where someone is murdered during a séance.

The third reason to consider A Haunting in Venice is that it’s based on the 1969 Agatha Christie novel Hallowe’en Party. All three entries in Branagh’s current trilogy are based on Agatha Christie novels, and all are currently Fresh on the Tomatometer. If it aint broke…

Where to Watch: In theaters

68% The Morning Show: Season 3 (2023)

Checking in once again with weather and traffic updates is the third season of AppleTV+’s The Morning Show

It’s been a couple years since we last saw new episodes from this series, so let us remind you that both seasons 1 and 2 are Fresh on the Tomatometer, with an average audience score of 80%. That’s good, and that’s the first reason to set your station for this morning show.

The second is a reminder of this star-studded cast, featuring Jennifer Aniston’s first mainstream TV role since Friends, along with Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, and Mark Duplass, all rolled up into another great reason to keep up with this show.

Plus, with a new season comes more big-time talent joining the cast, as people like Jon Hamm and Tig Notaro will be getting in on the fun. And that fun will include things like a cyber attack and money problems at the station, plus plenty more drama to go around.

Where to Watch: Apple TV+

83% El Conde (2023)

Arriving on Netflix is the black comedy horror flick, El Conde

The first reason to put this one in your queue for the weekend is its unique premise: It’s a satire that depicts Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet as a 250-year-old vampire now seeking death. Consider our interest piqued.

And while the film’s star Jaime Vadell and director Pablo Larraín may not sound familiar to you, they are absolute legends in the film world. Larrain’s films have been nominated for multiple Oscars, namely No, Jackie, and, most recently Spencer, which is pretty impressive and just might make you a little more well-rounded as a movie fan.

And with nearly 60 reviews in and counting, El Conde is already Certified Fresh on the Tomatometer, with a consensus from critics that calls it a “darkly delirious satire rooted in real-life horror.” They had us at “darkly delirious.”

Where to Watch: Netflix

95% Cassandro (2023)

And hitting theaters for a limited time before heading to Prime Video is the biopic Cassandro . This film follows the rise to stardom of Saúl Armendáriz, a gay amateur wrestler from El Paso who would become the “Liberace of Lucha Libre,” challenging a macho world with his own take on the sport. And given the entertainment and educational value of a good biopic, that’s the first reason to see this one.

The second is that this marks the narrative directorial debut for Roger Ross Williams, who had previously told Cassandro’s story in a 2016 documentary short called The Man Without a Mask. In other words, the guy knows how to tell this story.

And along with the fact that music sensation Bad Bunny plays a supporting role in this one, it’s worth noting that critics are loving Cassandro, which is also Certified Fresh at 96% on the Tomatometer with plenty of critical praise for the film’s star, Gael García Bernal.

Where to Watch: In theaters this week, on Prime Video on September 21

Hopefully our recommendations helped you fill up your entertainment calendar this weekend. Be sure to let us know in the comments what you watched, whether it was on this list or not!

