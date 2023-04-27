What to Watch This Week: Are You There God?, Citadel, Sisu, and More

To go along with a book adaptation minus all that pesky page-turning, we’re also serving up a World War II action flick, a couple of secret spies with lots of star power, a movie combining martial arts and sisterly love, and the return of the top ranked show about a half-human half-deer.

99% Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret. (2023)

This coming-of-age dramedy is of course based on the 1970 Judy Blume novel of the same name. It stars Abby Ryder Fortson as 11-year-old Margaret, along with Rachel McAdams as her mother and Kathy Bates as her grandmother (how amazing would it be to have those two as your mom and grandma?).

The film was written for the screen and directed by Kelly Fremon Craig, who teamed up with legendary producer James L. Brooks for this project after previously working together on The Edge of Seventeen. In other words, this adaptation is in great hands, as evidenced by the early reviews for the film, which are currently very Fresh on the Tomatometer at 99%, and an Audience Score at an incredible 100%.

Where to Watch: In theaters

94% Sisu (2022)

Also opening in theaters is the historical action flick Sisu

One reason to give this film a look is its unique premise: It’s set in northern Finland during World War II and follows a gold prospector trying to protect his stash from a Nazi death squad. And with popular Finnish filmmaker Jalmari Helander at the helm, Sisu debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival last fall and made an impact on critics, currently hovering at 94% on the Tomatometer. And if that’s not good enough for you, this one also boasts a pretty stellar Audience Score at 85%. Just fan favorites all around, this week.

Where to Watch: In theaters

57% Citadel: Season 1 (2023)

Premiering on Amazon’s Prime Video is the mystery thriller series Citadel

The first reason to check out this show is a two parter: Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. They play a couple of elite spies who are reactivated to pretty much save the world, as elite spies tend to do. Another strong resume builder for Citadel is that it was created by David Weil, who also did the Amazon show Hunters, and it was produced by brothers Joe and Anthony Russo of Marvel fame. Plus, season 2 has already gotten the greenlight, so it’s ok to fully commit to this one, and this series will include spin-offs in different languages and set in different countries, which indicates Amazon has big plans for it.

Where to Watch: Prime Video

92% Polite Society (2023)

Minding its manners on its way into theaters is the action-comedy Polite Society

This film focuses on two British-Pakistani sisters: one is a martial artist-in-training who tries to save the other from her impending marriage by way of an ambitious wedding heist. Gotta love sisters. It was written and directed by Nida Manzoor in her feature film directorial debut after turning heads with the award-winning British sitcom We Are Lady Parts. The film is also already Certified Fresh at 93% on the Tomatometer after wowing critics at its Sundance film festival premiere earlier this year.

Where to Watch: In theaters

100% Sweet Tooth: Season 2 (2023)

And thankfully having zero effect on your dentist bill this month is the return of the Netflix fantasy series Sweet Tooth . It’s based on the comic book of the same name by Jeff Lemire and centers on a half-boy, half-deer living in an apocalyptic world.

Critics were definitely on board for the Certified Fresh first season, which is at 97% on the Tomatometer, and it’s worth noting that Robert Downey Jr. and his wife Susan Downey are among the show’s executive producers. Nothing like a little behind-the-scenes firepower.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Hopefully our recommendations helped you fill up your entertainment calendar this weekend. Be sure to let us know in the comments what you watched, whether it was on this list or not!

