What to Watch This Week: Ant-Man and the Wasp, Picard, and More

If you’re wondering what to watch this week, we’ve got you covered with the top recommendations. We’ve got two movie premieres if you want to head to the theaters, two streaming choices if you’d rather kick back at home, and one special Date Night pick that you might not have seen coming.
Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania (2023)
Finally hitting theaters is the third installment in the Ant-Man trilogy Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and there are a few not-so-tiny reasons why you might want to catch this one this weekend.
Jonathan Majors’ performance as Kang the Conqueror, the MCU’s next big bad, has everyone absolutely raving. Take this review from critic Rohan Patel of ComicBookMovie.com, who says:
“Jonathan Majors brings the heat, making a rapturous debut as Kang the Conqueror! A new dynasty has begun and it’s time to bear witness!”
Not only does this film kick off Phase 5 of the MCU, it sets up and leads into the next Avengers film, Phase 6’s Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, releasing in 2025. And speaking of set-ups, do not skip out on the two amazing post-credits scenes at the end of the film.
Where to Watch: In theaters
Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey (2022)
Next up, slicing and dicing its way into theaters is the independent slasher film Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey.
If it isn’t obvious already, a good reason to check this out is that it’s a horror take based on the famous children’s book, and we’re gonna go out on a limb here and say this is Pooh Bear like you’ve never seen him before.
If you doubt us, just check out the synopsis: “Having to deal with Christopher Robin growing up and moving to college, Pooh and Piglet, feeling angry and abandoned, become feral and bloodthirsty murders looking for a new source of food.”
Oh, bother.
This is the first live-action Winnie-the-Pooh movie not made by Disney, and it’s all thanks to the original book entering the public domain in 2022. And that non-Disney feel may be just the reason you need to check out this bloody Pooh on the big screen.
Where to Watch: In theaters
Sharper (2023)
Arriving on Apple TV+ this week is the drama film Sharper from director Benjamin Caron, who made his mark on popular shows such as The Crown, Sherlock, and Andor.
One of the biggest reasons to check this out is that it’s actually an A24 film. And if you’re unfamiliar with the studio, they are responsible for 2022’s top contender for best Best Picture, Everything Everywhere All At Once, but presumably with fewer fight scenes with sex toys.
Also, this has a killer, star-studded cast that includes Julianne Moore — who also served as a producer — John Lithgow, Justice Smith, and Sebastian Stan, the latter of whom stars as a con man who goes after Manhattan’s billionaires as a way to exact revenge on a family that doesn’t accept him. They had us at Sebastian Stan.
Where to Watch: Apple TV+
Star Trek: Picard: Season 3 (2023)
Next up, taking off on Paramount+ for the last time in its third season is Star Trek: Picard.
The main reason you should check this out is that it is indeed the final season of the show, which began in 2020 as a follow-up to one of the most beloved Star Trek series, Star Trek: The Next Generation.
And speaking of TNG, the season is set to be a major Next Generation reunion with series veterans LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, and Gates McFadden returning to their iconic roles.
And even though this is the end of this story, showrunner Terry Matalas sees this season as the gateway to future Trek shows, telling SFX Magazine, “This season is very much a passing of the torch to the next generation. So it will really be up to the fans to decide if they want to see more. Star Trek has always been up to the fans.”
Where to Watch: Paramount+
Titanic: 25th Anniversary (2023)
And finally, if you need a tried and true classic for date night, the theaters have got you covered.
James Cameron’s blockbuster juggernaut Titanic is back in theaters for its 25th anniversary, and it’s also been remastered in stunning 4K AND 3D, which, spoiler alert, won’t help them see the iceberg any better, even if you sure will.
On top of all that, the movie was both a critical and commercial success. Not only was it the first movie in history to cross the $1 billion mark at the box office, it also dominated awards season by winning 11 Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director.
Oh and that Celine Dion song? Forever a banger.
Where to Watch: In theaters
