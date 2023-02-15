What to Watch This Week: Ant-Man and the Wasp, Picard, and More

Finally hitting theaters is the third installment in the Ant-Man trilogy Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and there are a few not-so-tiny reasons why you might want to catch this one this weekend.

Jonathan Majors’ performance as Kang the Conqueror, the MCU’s next big bad, has everyone absolutely raving. Take this review from critic Rohan Patel of ComicBookMovie.com, who says:

“Jonathan Majors brings the heat, making a rapturous debut as Kang the Conqueror! A new dynasty has begun and it’s time to bear witness!”

Not only does this film kick off Phase 5 of the MCU, it sets up and leads into the next Avengers film, Phase 6’s Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, releasing in 2025. And speaking of set-ups, do not skip out on the two amazing post-credits scenes at the end of the film.

Where to Watch: In theaters