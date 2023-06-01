What to Watch This Week: Across the Spider-Verse, The Boogeyman, and More

Joining the highly anticipated return of the animated Spider-Man is another kind of Man, but much more spooky; plus, we have a romantic date night option, a sketch comedy show that critics adore, and a season finale from one the most biscuit-centric comedies on TV.

95% Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023)

Swinging into theaters is the highly anticipated sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Five years have passed since the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse became somewhat of a surprise hit, racking up a Certified Fresh 97% on the Tomatometer, and this time we’re happy — and much less surprised — to report that Across the Spider-Verse is also Certified Fresh, currently at 95% on the Tomatometer, which forecasts good vibes for the inevitable third installment Beyond the Spider-Verse, due out next year.

Another reason to hurry up and see this one is that Miles Morales — aka Spider-Man — will be venturing out, as this film will showcase at least six spider-verses, each with its own distinct look. Think the world of 2099 in one dimension and the 1970s Japanese Spider-Man show in another.

Of course, with all that comes new Spider-Heroes too, and joining returning stars Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, and Jake Johnson will be names like Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, and Oscar Isaac, whose Spider-Man 2099 had a brief cameo at the end of the first movie and is playing a larger part in this one.

Where to Watch: In theaters

63% The Boogeyman (2023)

Also creeping into theaters is the supernatural horror flick The Boogeyman . Yes, we get a horror movie in June.

This one is about a terrifying entity that preys on the suffering of a family who just lost their mother/wife, and it’s based on Stephen King’s 1973 short story of the same name. That right there may very well be reason enough to check this one out.

But it’s also worth noting that this creeper was written for the screen by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods — who wrote A Quiet Place — and Mark Heyman, who wrote Black Swan. We call that qualified for the job.

The Boogeyman is currently at a respectable 62% on the Tomatometer with almost 100 reviews, and critics say that while it may not live up to the source material, it’s got a spooky atmosphere and some solid performances. Plus, you know, we get a horror movie in June!

Where to Watch: In theaters

96% Past Lives (2023)

Another theatrical option this week comes by way of the romantic drama Past Lives

This film is about two childhood friends who reunite as adults for one fateful week, when they explore ideas of destiny and love in what has been described as a heart-wrenching modern romance. Along with its intriguing premise, another reason to look at Past Lives is that it stars Greta Lee, who has had a steady career but recently broke through by stealing her scenes in Apple TV+’s The Morning Show, and now she’s getting a much-deserved starring role.

The film is the directorial debut of Celine Song, which is made all the more impressive by the fact that it’s currently Certified Fresh at 96% on the Tomatometer with an audience score at 91%. In other words, it’s good, and you should definitely give it a chance.

Where to Watch: In theaters

92% I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson: Season 3 (2023)

A strong streaming option for this week is season 3 of I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson

This sketch comedy series was co-created by and stars actor Tim Robinson, who began with the premise that each segment would depict a scenario in which things get so out of hand that it drives a character to leave (or at least want to leave). From there, it blossomed into one of the most original cringe comedy series we’ve seen in a long while.

Robinson was previously a writer on SNL and that connection remains, with plenty of hilarious guest stars stopping by like Andy Samberg, Cecily Strong, and Will Forte, just to name a few.

The first two seasons are Certified Fresh at 96% and 100% on the Tomatometer, and so far, season 3 is also tracking well with critics at 92%. So if you’ve been hesitating to check it out, now is as good a time as ever to give it a go.

Where to Watch: Netflix

79% Ted Lasso: Season 3 (2023)

And finally, also streaming this week is the season 3 finale of Ted Lasso

While it comes at the end of a third-straight Certified Fresh season, which is reason enough to catch this episode, this season finale is even more important because it could be the end of the series itself. Star and co-creator Jason Sudeikis has said that this all began as a three-season arc, so that’s how the third season was approached. While it is possible the show may still continue, it hasn’t been renewed for a fourth season yet, so this might very well be the end of the road.

Season 3 was a little slower for critics to get into but they eventually got on board, and it’s currently Certified Fresh at 79% on the Tomatometer, so even if you’ve had mixed feelings about the season so far, it’s probably worth finishing it.

Where to Watch: Apple TV+

Hopefully our recommendations helped you fill up your entertainment calendar this weekend. Be sure to let us know in the comments what you watched, whether it was on this list or not!

Thumbnail image by ©Sony Pictures Releasing/©Marvel Entertainment

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.