What to Watch: New Hunger Games Movie, Scott Pilgrim Show, Trolls Band Together, & More

We volunteer as tribute to tell you what to watch this week! We have an action-packed week ahead with The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes and Trolls Band Together in theaters, along with Scott Pilgrim Takes Off and The Crown season 6 streaming on Netflix, and finally Monarch: Legacy of Monsters streaming on Apple TV+. What will you be watching?

59% The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023)

Arriving in theaters is The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. The franchise is back on the big screen for the first time in eight years after Jennifer Lawrence starred in four movies ending with Mockingjay Part 2 in 2015, that’s reason number one to check this out.

The second is that this movie is once again based on a Suzanne Collins novel – ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’, which is a prequel to The Hunger Games and set 64 years before the events of that first film. It chronicles how the character Coriolanus Snow got on a course for tyranny.

And while it’s an all-new cast for this fifth installment, that cast has some great names in its own right, including Rachel Zegler, Peter Dinklage, Viola Davis and Jason Schwarzman to name a few.

Where to Watch: In theaters

91% Monarch: Legacy of Monsters: Season 1 (2023)

Smashing and crashing its way onto Apple TV+ is the new series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. The first reason to try this one out is that it’s based in the world of Godzilla! In fact it follows the events of the 2014 Godzilla movie, and features an organization that encounters Godzilla and other big monsters, called Titans.

And while the cast includes talented folks like Kiersey Clemons and John Goodman, the real second reason to watch Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is that it’s a family affair. As in Kurt Russell and his son Wyatt Russell both star as older and younger versions of the same character – something the Critics Consensus says “works like a charm.”

The third reason to watch is the strong talent behind the scenes, with creator Chris Black coming from shows like Desperate Housewives, Star Trek: Enterprise and Xena: Warrior Princess. Plus, we know the first two episodes were directed by Matt Shakman, whose resume includes Fargo, Game of Thrones, WandaVision and the upcoming Fantastic Four movie.

Where to Watch: Apple TV+

100% Scott Pilgrim Takes Off: Season 1 (2023)

Another streaming option for you this week is the new series, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off on Netflix. Once again based on the graphic novels by Bryan Lee O’Malley – who also helped develop this series – the first reason to tune in is that it’s now gone from graphic novel to live-action film to anime series.

Another reason to watch is that the entire cast from the 2010 film Scott Pilgrim vs. The World is reprising their roles for this. If you need a refresher that includes Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim, plus Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Brie Larson, Aubrey Plaza and so many more.

The last reason to give this one a try is that the movie – much like the graphic novels themselves – was a Certified Fresh hit with a strong audience score.

Where to Watch: Netflix

59% The Crown: Season 6 (2023)

Another Netflix option for this week is the return of the drama series, The Crown. The main reason to check out this dramatic take on real events, is that it marks the sixth and final season of the show, which will be released in two parts with 4 episodes now and the final 6 in a few weeks.

Another reason is that this final season is expected to cover topics like the deaths of Princess Diana and the Queen Mother, the early days of William and Kate and the premiership of Tony Blair.

The last reason to try on this Crown is that the previous five Fresh seasons have all done well with critics, with four of the five coming in Certified Fresh. Not to mention it has a whole trophy room full of Emmys, including Outstanding Drama Series in 2021

Where to Watch: Netflix

57% Trolls Band Together (2023)

Bringing a splash of bright colors to theaters is the animated flick Trolls Band Together. The first reason to sing along with this one is that this franchise is on a roll. The two previous films from 2016 and 2020 were popular with fans and critics, not to mention they’ve put out two different popular animated series on Netflix and Peacock in that time as well.

The second reason to enjoy Trolls Band Together is just that, they’re getting the band back together. The core cast of stars Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick are returning, and they’re joined by newcomers like Amy Schumer, Daveed Diggs, Kid Cudi and Eric André.

The third reason to check it out is that they’re getting the band back together – literally speaking! Timberlake’s boy band NSYNC has recorded an original song for the film, their first new track in 22 years.

Where to Watch: In theaters

Hopefully our recommendations helped you fill up your entertainment calendar this weekend. Be sure to let us know in the comments what you watched, whether it was on this list or not!

