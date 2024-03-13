Watch the X-Men Take Down an Army of Sentinels in An Exclusive Sneak Peek of X-Men '97

Between X-Men: The Animated Series and Spider-Man, Marvel fans were treated to some top-notch animated television back in the 1990s. Almost 30 years after it ended its run, one of those series is actually returning, and it’s not a reboot or a remake. We’re talking straight-up continuation here, folks, with a lot of the original voice cast returning to reprise their roles.

That’s right, Disney+’s upcoming X-Men ’97 picks up right where X-Men: TAS left off, with Cyclops (Ray Chase, taking over for Norm Spencer), Wolverine (Cal Dodd), Storm (Alison Sealy-Smith), and the rest of the team learning to move on after the death of Professor X.

In anticipation of the new series, check out this exclusive sneak peek of the X-Men showcasing their powers and teamwork as they take down an army of Sentinels in the very first episode.

X-Men '97: Season 1 (2024) premieres on Disney+ on March 20, 2024 with two episodes, with a new episode to follow every week thereafter.

