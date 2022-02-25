News

Vikings: Valhalla First Reviews: Critics Say Netflix's Vikings Spinoff Is a Viscerally Intense 'Theme Park Ride'

Big on action, drama, and intrigue, Netflix's highly-anticipated Norse adventure series honors the legacy of History's Vikings.

by | February 25, 2022 | Comments

Nine years after the Vikings legacy first took shape on The History Channel, Netflix’s Vikings: Valhalla aims to continue the epic Norsemen adventure when it premieres on Friday, February 25 to the streamer. Taking place a century after the original series end, the spinoff follows some of the biggest names in Viking lore — Leif Erikson (Sam Corlett), Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter) — as they face the expansion of Christianity and struggle to maintain their place in the ever-changing world.

History’s Vikings was a landmark achievement for historical fiction, laying the groundwork for what can be done with the genre on television. There may be extra scrutiny from die-hard fans, considering Michael Hirst (the creator and sole writer of the original series) passed the baton to current showrunner Jeb Stuart (Die Hard, The Fugitive), but as of this article’s writing, the project is winning critics’ options — season 1 of the new series is Fresh with a perfect score of 100% on the Tomatometer.

Here’s what critics are saying about season 1 of Vikings: Valhalla:

How does it compare to the History Channel series?

Valhalla, which covers the end of the Viking Era and showcases later-stage notables Leif Eriksson, Canute the Great, and Harold of Norway (among others), is a more straightforward series than Vikings was, more interested in the broader beats of the story than the poetic and spiritual ruminations of the original series. That’s not inherently a bad thing though, just different. – Matt Fowler, IGN Movies

If anything, “Valhalla’s” eight-episode first season improves on the original show — as it should, since it takes place in more interesting times. – Bob Strauss, San Francisco Chronicle

Like its predecessor, Valhalla is a beautiful show, dark and gloomy and vicious, with all the adornments of warfare that make the Vikings so fascinating in the first place. – Shane Ryan, Paste Magazine

How are the world-building and story pacing?

(Photo by Bernard Walsh/Netflix)

Additionally, Vikings’ special effect work (both practical and computer-generated) was nearly seamless, but in Vikings:Valhalla, much of the ocean sequences feel hollow instead of authentic. It’s clear where the green screen begins and the physical ends and it makes it hard to become fully immersed in those moments, and that’s how the series opens. That said, the work done in the fight sequences and religious rituals is just as detailed and intricate as you would expect from the franchise. Finally, the costuming and make-up in Vikings: Valhalla leaves something to be desired. While the gowns and furs are detailed, much of the armor and leatherwork seems generic as opposed to the ornate and detailed costumes in the original series. Add in the simplistic hairstyles and you have moments that could use a strong dose of war paint, braids, and detailed leather. – Kate Sánchez, But Why Tho? A Geek Community

The production value here is very very impressive when it comes to the big action-heavy set pieces. And also, when it comes to the details of Vikings culture, you give me a layered and highly-detailed way of life to explore and I’m going to want to soak in every single ounce of it. In the case of Vikings: Valhalla, that element of the show is just especially effective for the production design element, but also because of how strong the characters believe in being Viking and how powerfully that’s conveyed through the performances. – Perri Nemiroff, Perri Nemiroff

Amid all its longboat rowing, battle-ax waving, cascading hair and fabulous (hopefully faux) furs, the series presents the whiplash upheavals and morphing alliances of the era with clean clarity. – Bob Strauss, San Francisco Chronicle

There’s a streamlined briskness to Vikings: Valhalla when compared to its predecessor that verges on glibness. Stuart takes advantage of his clean slate to tell a story that’s as much Game Of Thrones as Vikings in its appeal to gallop-paced and crowd-pleasing entertainment value over whatever pretensions to historicity the latter series’ aspired. – Dennis Perkins, AV Club

What about the action sequences?

(Photo by Bernard Walsh/Netflix)

Vikings fans will be familiar with Valhalla’s visceral intensity, and it’s in the fight scenes and action sequences where the show truly shines. The slightly too clean choreography may not mesh as well with the handheld style of direction, but the battles are always entertaining. – Bradley Russell, Total Film

With all of that said, it wouldn’t be Vikings without battles, and Vikings: Valhalla has a lot to offer in terms of combat. With superb editing around fight sequences (both one-to-one and in open battle), the series maintains the violence and style that the original series expertly showed. With both men and women on the battlefield like the series before it, no actor gets the short end of the stick when it comes to showcasing their strength. – Kate Sánchez, But Why Tho? A Geek Community

If valiant death in battle is a straight shot to Valhalla, the road to an epic escape from modern confusion and catastrophe leads straight through the mayhem of “Vikings: Valhalla.” – Thelma Adams, TheWrap

How are Sam Corlett, Frida Gustavsson, and Leo Suter?

(Photo by Bernard Walsh/Netflix)

“Valhalla’s” three heroic leads are attractive as ice nymphs, of course, but also possess enough acting chops to express how the era’s political and spiritual conflicts affect individuals. – Bob Strauss, San Francisco Chronicle

Corlett makes for a captivating Leif, who must struggle to resist enemies from within and without, while Gustavsson’s Freydis follows her own journey for most of the season, her destiny very much tied up in the more mystical, religious elements of the show. Gustavsson gives a powerful performance here, infusing Freydis with a noble heart and steadfast stubbornness that helps carry the back half of this season once the major assault on England is over and many characters scatter to other areas of the realm. – Matt Fowler, IGN Movies

I really do think the success of Freydis’ narrative has a whole lot to do with the conviction that Gustavsson brings to the role. She’s just got this intoxicating mix of warmth and ferocity. It just becomes really impossible not to get fully consumed by everything Freydis cares about and wants. – Perri Nemiroff, Perri Nemiroff

What about the rest of the cast?

(Photo by Bernard Walsh/Netflix)

David Oakes’ performance gifts the viewer with just enough juicy double meaning so that we can see whirring gears start to turn in his head, all while his captive court remains oblivious. In that sense, it mirrors some of Game of Thrones’ best-laid plans, but those moments are few and far between. – Bradley Russell, Total Film

Viewers will choose their favorite characters, but special mention seems in order for Freegard’s Canute, a master strategist who’s only human; Laura Berlin’s Emma of Normandy, the consort and mother of multiple kings — and a cooler customer than any man she meets; Jarl Haakon (Caroline Henderson), the wise, part-African ruler of cosmopolitan Kattegat; and the terrifying fanatic Jarl Kåre (Asbjørn Krogh Nissen), leader of a Christian berserker horde out to kill every Scandinavian who doesn’t convert. – Bob Strauss, San Francisco Chronicle

The actors who get to ham it up are quickly the most entertaining, especially Jóhannesson and Asbjørn Krogh, who pops up halfway through the season as a vicious Christian Viking. – Dan Fienberg, Hollywood Reporter

The unexpected MVP of the middle of the season is Bradley Freegard’s Canute, who really steps up to become an intriguing presence half way, representing, perhaps, the end result of Ragnar’s drive to be a more progressive and understanding viking. To juxtapose this, Canute’s father, Sven Forkbeard, is rife with old-style viciousness. – Matt Fowler, IGN Movies

Any final thoughts?

Vikings: Valhalla keyart

(Photo by Netflix)

Click here to view full image in a new tab.

​​Less history lesson and more theme park ride, “Valhalla” should absolutely appeal to fans of the original show, and might even end up making a few new ones. – Brian Tallerico, RogerEbert.com

“Vikings: Valhalla” has a narrative elegance and drive without sacrificing the pillaging, passionate sex, pagan rituals and political intrigue that is played out everywhere from the pluralist port Kattegat in Norway to Britain’s London of the falling bridge. – Thelma Adams, TheWrap

Sky-high production value and an A+ ensemble. Vikings: Valhalla is juggling quite a bit in Season 1, but manages to support it all with a well-structured narrative and a slew of stellar performances oozing with ferocity and conviction. – Perri Nemiroff, Perri Nemiroff

To view Vikings: Valhalla as targeting the spirit of the times rather than to-the-letter of the times is to enjoy on its own terms, and its own terms are ultimately fair. Maybe they keep the show from being truly great, but in terms of pure entertainment and getting you to click that “next episode” button, everything here works perfectly. Like Leif Erikson setting out in a viking longboat, sailing west from Greenland, finding solid ground is achievement enough. – Shane Ryan, Paste Magazine

Don’t watch Valhalla if you haven’t watched Vikings first, not because the backstory is necessary, but because Vikings does all of the same things as its successor, only better. And if you loved Vikings, the first season of Valhalla suggests there’s a lot more story to tell and the resemblance between the two series is growing. – Dan Fienberg, Hollywood Reporter

Vikings: Valhalla is a crisp and often very entertaining re-skinning of the Vikings franchise that could use a little more of Vikings’ often messy ambition. – Dennis Perkins, AV Club

100% Vikings: Valhalla: Season 1 (2022) is now streaming on Netflix.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.

Movie & TV News

Tag Cloud

dexter mission: impossible slashers Amazon Studios Anna Paquin Amazon Turner Classic Movies Britbox travel critics feel good Turner Disney+ Disney Plus high school jamie lee curtis Animation Valentine's Day dramedy scorecard basketball franchise Paramount psycho Netflix Christmas movies true crime Nat Geo Hulu 2018 vs. Apple Trivia ghosts rt labs critics edition Epix halloween french Fox News Warner Bros. Walt Disney Pictures Teen blockbuster History theme song Endgame Shondaland Holidays Heroines spain Horror HBO Max Opinion Ellie Kemper comic books Apple TV+ sitcom Tomatazos Holiday Cannes genre 007 chucky Avengers casting festival San Diego Comic-Con joker zombies Mary Tyler Moore witnail TCA Awards natural history Schedule comics saw japanese dark aapi Netflix Podcast war GIFs Universal Disney Channel BBC One spider-verse Fall TV trophy sopranos CBS Oscars The Arrangement wonder woman comic Mystery Disney a nightmare on elm street NBA 73rd Emmy Awards Legendary richard e. Grant Sundance Now Comic Book hispanic Rocky TV renewals Best and Worst HBO Go game show LGBTQ films festivals Baby Yoda Freeform Mary Poppins Returns kong Mary poppins international child's play Classic Film The Purge Writers Guild of America royal family independent reboot Star Trek young adult biography Tokyo Olympics fast and furious thriller ABC Family Captain marvel romance news marvel comics latino free movies Vudu PBS Chernobyl marvel cinematic universe halloween tv NYCC Summer dogs stoner documentaries stand-up comedy The Walking Dead technology venice BET Amazon Prime telelvision Extras Martial Arts 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards Paramount Network Crunchyroll concert mockumentary Travel Channel Lifetime USA Comedy Countdown Sony Pictures archives Stephen King DC Universe screen actors guild game of thrones X-Men E! Rocketman Year in Review FOX Peacock TCA 2017 scene in color VH1 GLAAD 2019 Esquire blockbusters Red Carpet science fiction scary movies Photos WarnerMedia TV movies pirates of the caribbean cooking versus NBC based on movie reviews FXX Lifetime Christmas movies Prime Video BBC America slasher finale USA Network Arrowverse canceled TV shows canceled james bond Music YouTube indie documentary twilight TCA Winter 2020 historical drama batman A&E Alien harry potter political drama tv talk TBS 4/20 space Marathons Mindy Kaling SXSW 2022 razzies australia streaming crime drama sag awards Pacific Islander cinemax period drama cars TV Land DirecTV Superheroe Best Actress Winners breaking bad Character Guide MSNBC justice league die hard 2017 Black Mirror docuseries RT21 24 frames AMC Reality Best Picture Awards Tour movie The Academy book adaptation worst movies Emmy Nominations ABC Signature Instagram Live Black History Month best Tags: Comedy Watching Series Star Wars comic book movie Comedy Central YA Spike Acorn TV Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt leaderboard supernatural rt archives Cartoon Network Disney Plus South by Southwest Film Festival remakes MCU Hear Us Out Premiere Dates transformers First Look Cosplay DGA RT History golden globes king arthur aliens mob American Society of Cinematographers cancelled TV shows video on demand Disney streaming service Dark Horse Comics rotten prank Rom-Com Rock Hallmark Christmas movies FX sports Marvel Marvel Television Pet Sematary indiana jones what to watch kaiju composers discovery IMDb TV MTV VOD TCA laika DC Comics Set visit golden globe awards HFPA psychological thriller book hispanic heritage month TLC green book The CW Certified Fresh women movies Musical blaxploitation 2016 Video Games know your critic Brie Larson Winter TV nature action-comedy Marvel Studios Columbia Pictures Pirates police drama Masterpiece football Creative Arts Emmys children's TV mutant foreign spider-man satire Reality Competition series stop motion Ghostbusters lord of the rings medical drama Tumblr posters Musicals kids GoT cancelled boxing Academy Awards Pride Month christmas movies Universal Pictures IFC Films Image Comics serial killer nbcuniversal BAFTA award winner Best Actor Super Bowl comiccon south america jurassic park Western boxoffice hist cartoon ID legend italian See It Skip It monster movies AMC Plus 99% Hallmark Trailer Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Starz Best Director ViacomCBS Funimation 90s hidden camera Song of Ice and Fire Sci-Fi Crackle animated target trailers heist movie vampires 1990s renewed TV shows ratings Apple TV Plus fresh Family all-time A24 scary cancelled television docudrama elevated horror TV Interview doctor who live event 93rd Oscars worst CMT new york Emmys spinoff spanish Lucasfilm Bravo 72 Emmy Awards crime thriller Nominations rt labs OneApp obituary Country WGN spy thriller Film Festival suspense PlayStation Drama japan Spring TV superman TNT Grammys Shudder comedies Trophy Talk werewolf popular BET Awards FX on Hulu Pop superhero 45 Fox Searchlight godzilla unscripted Toys toronto singing competition APB comic book movies Thanksgiving Elton John new star wars movies Biopics Broadway adaptation Food Network dragons live action Adult Swim New York Comic Con 20th Century Fox Television Academy robots Pop TV President crime TIFF new zealand 79th Golden Globes Awards YouTube Red National Geographic Calendar television CW Seed SundanceTV strong female leads ITV cancelled TV series Quiz PaleyFest toy story Lionsgate Tubi sequel debate dceu romantic comedy cats cults Syfy zombie black video directors sequels TCM HBO screenings talk show criterion olympics Exclusive Video CNN 2020 anime teaser Film 2021 Neflix 2015 social media gangster rotten movies we love art house Wes Anderson First Reviews YouTube Premium Amazon Prime Video asian-american Paramount Plus TruTV LGBT diversity Showtime DC streaming service adenture disaster Discovery Channel mcc miniseries CBS All Access dreamworks universal monsters The Walt Disney Company SXSW hollywood Box Office IFC SDCC adventure Christmas Comics on TV streaming movies Infographic Television Critics Association cops binge parents black comedy VICE biopic Pixar Women's History Month nfl E3 ESPN Binge Guide Comic-Con@Home 2021 deadpool revenge Logo crossover critic resources 21st Century Fox name the review TV One rom-coms Tarantino spanish language classics Kids & Family Mudbound Nickelodeon Action politics Ovation zero dark thirty OWN quibi Hollywood Foreign Press Association king kong Election Polls and Games BBC ABC 71st Emmy Awards Sundance anthology Awards Spectrum Originals emmy awards El Rey The Witch facebook Superheroes Fargo Fantasy dc Sundance TV Sneak Peek
Copyright ©  2018 Fandango. All rights reserved.
Terms of Service         Privacy Policy