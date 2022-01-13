Video Interviews

Peacemaker Creator James Gunn, Star John Cena, and His Costars Reveal the Best Dancer

Gunn talks about how that credits scene came together, building a standalone story for Peacemaker and his handlers, and a "marvelous" Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 casting.

Dip into HBO Max series Peacemaker for one of the most addictive opening credits sequences ever. The cast does a choreographed dance routine that is sure to find a new life on TikTok. To find out which of the show’s actors was the best dancer, Rotten Tomatoes correspondent Mark Ellis asked series creator James Gunn, star John Cena, his costars Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, Robert Patrick, Steve Agee, and Chukwudi Iwuji, and executive producers Matthew Miller and Peter Safran. Gunn also talks about extracting Peacemaker and his handlers from The Suicide Squad to examine their characters more closely in series form, how that opening credits scene came together, and the casting of Iwuji (who plays Murn in Peacemaker) in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

93% Peacemaker: Season 1 (2022) episode 1 is now streaming and new episodes debut on Thursdays on HBO Max.

