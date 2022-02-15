Video Interviews

The Uncharted Cast on Bringing an Iconic Franchise to Life

Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, and the cast discuss taking inspiration from the video games and ponder an Uncharted / Tomb Raider crossover.

by | February 15, 2022 | Comments

The Uncharted video game series has been a fan favorite since it debuted on the Playstation 3 all the way back in 2007, and a big-screen adaptation of the game has been in development for almost as long (no, seriously). After almost a decade and a half, we finally get to see the globetrotting, treasure-hunting adventures of Nathan Drake and Sully Sullivan, courtesy of Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, and director Ruben Fleischer. Ahead of the film’s release, RT Correspondent Naz Perez chatted with Holland, Wahlberg, and co-stars Sophia Ali and Tati Gabrielle about the new film, talking about what it was like to bring these iconic characters to life and how the big action sequences took inspiration directly from the games. Holland advocates for an Uncharted/Tomb Raider crossover, and Wahlberg reveals who he thinks should be the next James Bond. Then, Ali talks about what a Chloe Frazer spin-off might look like, and Gabrielle describes how she got a little too rough with Wahlberg during one of the fights.

Uncharted opens in theaters on February 18, 2022. 

