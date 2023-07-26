Twisted Metal First Reviews: 'Scrappy,' 'Blood-Soaked Blast,' Critics Say

One of Sony Computer Entertainment’s greatest hits, the Twisted Metal post-apocalyptic demolition derby video game series was a bestselling PlayStation exclusive. The game franchise has been adapted to a high-octane half-hour live-action comedy series for Peacock that stars Anthony Mackie as John Doe, a delivery man who bets his future on one mysterious package. John stands to earn a better life with this run — that is, if he can make friends with an axe-wielding car thief named Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz) and fend off murderous marauders, including a deranged clown named Sweet Tooth (played by Joe Seanoa and voiced by Will Arnett).

Thomas Haden Church, Neve Campbell, and Richard Cabral also appear in the series, which is produced by Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, and Universal Television. Mackie is an executive producer alongside Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool, Zombieland), Arnett and Marc Forman (Electric Avenue), Jason Spire (Inspire Entertainment), Peter Principato (Artists First), Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan from PlayStation Productions, and Hermen Hulst, head of PlayStation Studios.

Here’s what critics are saying about season 1 of video game adaptation Twisted Metal:

Stephanie Beatriz, Anthony Mackie, and Joe Seanoa in Twisted Metal season 1 key art (Photo by Peacock)

“Twisted Metal” realizes that sometimes the appeal of the post-apocalypse genre lies in the simple pleasure of living vicariously through a likable hero dispensing one-liners while racing across the American wasteland.

—Zaki Hasan, San Francisco Chronicle

Twisted Metal is still all about vehicular manslaughter, even if the batting average for the show’s self-aware humor is frustratingly low.

—Clint Worthington, Consequence

I haven’t been into video games since Ms. Pac-Man was all the rage, but I can’t imagine that PlayStation’s “Twisted Metal” was as much fun to play as its TV adaptation is to watch.

—Neal Justin, Minneapolis Star Tribune

Mackie makes for exactly the lead this show needs, playing to its eschatological absurdities and its occasional feints toward deeper meaning.

—William Hughes, AV Club

Twisted Metal might be a scrappy little mess at times, but it mostly works when it hits the gas.

—Ross Bonaime, Collider

[T]he strong performers get repeatedly pushed aside for action set pieces that rarely raise the heart rate above resting.

—Tim Stevens, The Spool

An irreverent, blood-soaked blast, emerging with its tongue firmly pressed into its wry cheek as a near-future, post-apocalyptic blend of Mad Max and Death Race 2000.

—Mike Scott, Times-Picayune

Needs more fire in the fuel.

—Barry Levitt, Slashfilm

Twisted Metal is a very charming show that manages to accomplish a lot in its ten 30-minute episodes. Everything comes together in such a satisfying way that it makes Twisted Metal another very successful gaming adaptation.

—Cade Onder, ComicBook.com

An aggressively unfunny adaptation of a one-dimensional decades-old PlayStation franchise that few still care about, Peacock’s R-rated action-comedy breaks down from the start and never recovers.

—Nick Schager, The Daily Beast

67% Twisted Metal: Season 1 (2023) begins streaming July 27 on Peacock.

