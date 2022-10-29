TV Premiere Dates 2022 Archive

TAGGED AS: streaming, television, TV
Saturday, Jan. 1
93% 87% Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts (2022) HBO Max [special]
-- 11% Chief Daddy 2: Going for Broke (2022) Netflix [movie]
-- The Hook Up Plan: Season 3 (2022) Netflix
-- The '80s: Top Ten: Season 1 (2022) 9 p.m., Nat Geo
-- -- The Perfect Pairing (2022) 9 p.m., Hallmark [movie]
Sunday, Jan. 2
The Repair Shop: Season 1, Discovery+
Football Night in America, 7 p.m., NBC
Deadly Ex Next Door, 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]
Home Town, 8 p.m., HGTV
-- The Equalizer: Season 2 (2021) 8 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)
-- Next Level Chef: Season 1 (2022) 8 p.m., Fox
81% Around the World in 80 Days: Season 1 (2022) 8 p.m., PBS
-- NCIS: Los Angeles: Season 13 (2021) 9 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)
Monday, Jan. 3
Doctors 2022, BritBox
Antiques Roadshow, 8 p.m., PBS
-- Kenan: Season 2 (2022) 8 p.m., NBC
-- 9-1-1: Lone Star: Season 3 (2022) 8 p.m., Fox
-- The Bachelor: Season 26 (2022) 8 p.m., ABC
-- The Neighborhood: Season 4 (2021) 8 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)
-- Bob Hearts Abishola: Season 3 (2021) 8:30 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)
60% The Cleaning Lady: Season 1 (2022) 9 p.m., Fox
-- That's My Jam: Season 1 (2021) 9 p.m., NBC (time period premiere)
-- NCIS: Season 19 (2021) 9 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)
60% NCIS: Hawai'i: Season 1 (2021) 10 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)
50% Ordinary Joe: Season 1 (2021) 10 p.m., NBC (returning from hiatus)
Tuesday, Jan. 4
-- Action Pack: Season 1 (2022) Netflix
100% American Auto: Season 1 (2021) 8 p.m., NBC (time period premiere)
-- FBI: Season 4 (2021) 8 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)
-- Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr.: Season 8 (2022) 8 p.m., PBS
-- Judge Steve Harvey: Season 1 (2022) 8 p.m., ABC
80% Grand Crew: Season 1 (2021) 8:30 p.m., NBC (time period premiere)
100% This Is Us: Season 6 (2022) 9 p.m., NBC
98% Abbott Elementary: Season 1 (2021) 9 p.m., ABC (time period premiere)
-- FBI: International: Season 1 (2021) 9 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)
-- black-ish: Season 8 (2022) 9:30 p.m., ABC (returning from hiatus)
-- FBI: Most Wanted: Season 3 (2021) 10 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)
-- New Amsterdam: Season 4 (2021) 10 p.m., NBC (returning from hiatus)
100% Queens: Season 1 (2021) 10 p.m., ABC (returning from hiatus)
Wednesday, Jan. 5
-- 32% Four to Dinner (2022) Netflix [movie]
-- Rebelde: Season 1 (2022) Netflix
-- I Can See Your Voice: Season 2 (2022) 8 p.m., Fox
-- The Amazing Race: Season 33 (2022) 8 p.m., CBS
-- The Goldbergs: Season 9 (2021) 8 p.m., ABC (returning from hiatus)
-- Chicago Med: Season 7 (2021) 8 p.m., NBC (returning from hiatus)
96% The Wonder Years: Season 1 (2021) 8:30 p.m., ABC (returning from hiatus)
-- Chicago Fire: Season 10 (2021) 9 p.m., NBC (returning from hiatus)
-- The Conners: Season 4 (2021) 9 p.m., ABC (returning from hiatus)
-- Home Economics: Season 2 (2021) 9:30 p.m., ABC (returning from hiatus)
63% Good Sam: Season 1 (2022) 10 p.m., CBS
-- The Chase: Season 2 (2021) 10 p.m., ABC (returning from hiatus)
-- Chicago P.D.: Season 9 (2021) 10 p.m., NBC
Thursday, Jan. 6
-- The Club: Season 2 (2022) Netflix
58% 32% The Wasteland (2021) Netflix [movie]
-- Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure: Season 1 (2022) Peacock
94% Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 1 (2021) Paramount+ (returning from hiatus)
91% Women of the Movement: Limited Series (2022) 8 p.m., ABC
-- The Blacklist: Season 9 (2021) 8 p.m., NBC (returning from hiatus)
-- Young Sheldon: Season 5 (2021) 8 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)
-- Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer: Season 1 (2022) 8 p.m., Fox
-- United States of Al: Season 2 (2021) 8:30 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)
-- Go-Big Show: Season 2 (2022) 9 p.m., TBS
92% Ghosts: Season 1 (2021) 9 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)
-- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Season 23 (2021) 9 p.m., NBC (returning from hiatus)
-- B Positive: Season 2 (2021) 9:30 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)
-- Bull: Season 6 (2021) 10 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)
-- Law & Order: Organized Crime: Season 2 (2021) 10 p.m., NBC (returning from hiatus)
Friday, Jan. 7
51% 69% The Tender Bar (2021) Prime Video [movie]
100% Search Party: Season 5 (2022) HBO Max
-- El Deafo: Season 1 (2022) Apple TV+
-- Johnny Test: Season 2 (2022) Netflix
-- Hype House: Season 1 (2022) Netflix
-- Penn & Teller: Fool Us: Season 8 (2021) 8 p.m., The CW
-- RuPaul's Drag Race: Season 14 (2021) 8 p.m., VH1
-- Undercover Boss: Season 11 (2022) 8 p.m., CBS
-- Magnum P.I.: Season 4 (2021) 9 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)
-- Nancy Drew: Season 3 (2021) 9 p.m., The CW (returning from hiatus)
-- Blue Bloods: Season 12 (2021) 10 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)
Saturday, Jan. 8
83% A Discovery of Witches: Season 3 (2022) Sundance Now
Sunday, Jan. 9
-- Vera: Season 11 (2021) BritBox
-- Smiling Friends: Season 1 (2020) midnight, Adult Swim
-- Call Me Kat: Season 2 (2022) 8 p.m., Fox
100% Pivoting: Season 1 (2022) 8:30 p.m., Fox
80% Euphoria: Season 2 (2022) 9 p.m., HBO
-- All Creatures Great and Small: Season 2 (2021) 9 p.m., PBS
89% The Righteous Gemstones: Season 2 (2022) 10 p.m., HBO
-- Vienna Blood: Season 2 (2022) 10 p.m., PBS
Monday, Jan. 10
-- Queens of Mystery: Season 2 (2021) Acorn TV
-- Undercover: Season 3 (2021) Netflix
Tuesday, Jan. 11
40% 46% Dear Mother (2020) Netflix [movie]
-- Superman & Lois: Season 2 (2022) 8 p.m., The CW
90% Naomi: Season 1 (2022) 9 p.m., The CW
Wednesday, Jan. 12
93% Cheer: Season 2 (2022) Netflix
-- 58% How I Fell in Love With a Gangster (2022) Netflix [movie]
-- DC's Legends of Tomorrow: Season 7 (2021) 8 p.m., The CW (returning from hiatus)
-- Batwoman: Season 3 (2021) 9 p.m., The CW (returning from hiatus)
Thursday, Jan. 13
56% Wolf Like Me: Season 1 (2022) Peacock
94% Peacemaker: Season 1 (2022) HBO Max
100% 78% Photocopier (2021) Netflix [movie]
-- -- Diego, The Last Goodbye (-1) Netflix [movie]
14% 13% Brazen (2022) Netflix [movie]
-- My Mom, Your Dad: Season 1 (2022) Netflix
100% The Journalist: Season 1 (2022) Netflix
-- Next Influencer: Season 3 (2022) Paramount+
-- Madagascar: A Little Wild: Season 6 (2022) Hulu and Peacock
-- Walker: Season 2 (2021) 8 p.m., The CW
Friday, Jan. 14
93% 75% The Tragedy of Macbeth (2021) Apple TV+ [movie]
49% 45% Hotel Transylvania: Transformania (2022) Prime Video [movie]
78% After Life: Season 2 (2020) Netflix
97% The House: Season 1 (2022) Netflix
86% Archive 81: Season 1 (2022) Netflix
-- Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein: Season 1 (2022) Netflix
-- 38% This Is Not a Comedy (2021) Netflix [movie]
60% 72% Riverdance: The Animated Adventure (2021) Netflix [movie]
55% 61% Sex Appeal (2022) Hulu [movie]
-- -- Use of Force: The Policing of Black America (2021) Peacock [movie]
-- Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Season 2 (2022) 8 p.m., Disney Channel
87% 56% Ray Donovan: The Movie (2022) 9 p.m., Showtime [movie]
Saturday, Jan. 15
Remix My Space With Marsai Martin: Season 1, Discovery+
Safe Room, 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]
Love is Trending, 9 p.m., Hallmark Channel [movie]
Sunday, Jan. 16
25% 60% The Runner (2021) Shudder [movie]
-- Legends of the Hidden Temple: Season 1 (2021) 8 p.m., The CW (returning from hiatus)
-- Reframed: Marilyn Monroe: Season 1 9 p.m., CNN
-- Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 3 (2022) 9 p.m., The CW
100% Britannia: Season 3 (2022) 9 p.m., Epix
100% Somebody Somewhere: Season 1 (2022) 10:30 p.m., HBO
Monday, Jan. 17
82% 4400: Season 1 (2021) 9 p.m., The CW (returning from hiatus)
-- -- A Reckoning in Boston (2020) 9 p.m., PBS [movie]
Tuesday, Jan. 18
38% How I Met Your Father: Season 1 (2021) Hulu
-- Father Brown: Season 9 (2022) BritBox
-- DOTA: Dragon's Blood: Book 2 (2022) Netflix
Wednesday, Jan. 19
-- Assembled: Season 1 (2021) The Making of Hawkeye, Disney+
-- The World According to Jeff Goldblum: Season 2 (2021) Disney+
-- Too Hot to Handle: Season 3 (2022) Netflix
100% The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman: Season 1 (2022) Netflix
-- El marginal: Season 4 (2022) Netflix
-- Heavenly Bites: México: Season 1 (2022) Netflix
-- Juanpis González - The Series: Season 1 (2022) Netflix
Thursday, Jan. 20
100% La Fortuna: Season 1 (2021) AMC+
35% 36% The Royal Treatment (2022) Netflix [movie]
-- Midnight Asia: Eat, Dance, Dream: Season 1 (2022) Netflix
-- Looney Tunes Cartoons: Season 4 (2022) HBO Max
-- Supernatural Academy: Season 1 (2022) Peacock
-- Men of West Hollywood: Season 1 (2022) Crackle
96% Single Drunk Female: Season 1 (2022) 10 p.m., Freeform
-- Full Frontal With Samantha Bee: Season 7 (2022) 10:30 p.m., TBS
Friday, Jan. 21
90% As We See It: Season 1 (2022) Prime Video
97% 82% A Hero (2021) Prime Video [movie]
-- 84% My Father's Violin (2022) Netflix [movie]
86% 77% Munich: The Edge of War (2021) Netflix [movie]
-- Summer Heat: Season 1 (2022) Netflix
86% Ozark: Season 4 (2022) Part 1, Netflix
100% Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock: Season 1 (2022) Apple TV+
92% Servant: Season 3 (2022) Apple TV+
-- -- Picabo (2022) Peacock [movie]
Saturday, Jan. 22
Radford Returns: Season 1, Discovery+
Vanished: Searching for My Sister, 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]
Butlers in Love, 9 p.m., Hallmark Channel [movie]
Sunday, Jan. 23
Earnin’ It: The NFL’s Forward Progress, Peacock
Love on the Road, 7 p.m., UP [movie]
Deadly House Call, 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]
100% Billions: Season 6 (2022) 9 p.m., Showtime
Monday, Jan. 24
Social Society: Season 2, ALLBLK
-- 66% Three Songs for Benazir (2021) Netflix [movie]
100% March: Limited Series (2022) 8 p.m., The CW
86% Secrets of Playboy: Season 1 (2022) 9 p.m. A&E
100% 86% Not Going Quietly (2021) 9 p.m., PBS [movie]
79% The Gilded Age: Season 1 (2022) 9 p.m. HBO
100% Promised Land: Season 1 (2022) 10 p.m., ABC
-- American Dad!: Season 17 (2022) TBD, TBS
-- Snowpiercer: Season 3 (2022) TBD, TNT
Tuesday, Jan. 25
-- Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 2 (2022) Netflix
-- Neymar: The Perfect Chaos: Limited Series (2022) Netflix
Wednesday, Jan. 26
American Rock Stars, Peacock [movie]
American Detective with Joe Kenda: Season 1, Discovery+
Let’s Make a Deal Primetime, 8 p.m., CBS
NOVA: Ancient Maya Metropolis, 9 p.m., PBS
Vanderpump Rules Reunion, 9 p.m., Bravo
-- Resident Alien: Season 2 (2022) 9 p.m., USA Network and SYFY
73% Astrid & Lilly Save the World: Season 1 (2022) 10 p.m., USA Network and SYFY
Thursday, Jan. 27
93% 82% The Fallout (2021) HBO Max [movie]
-- Gomorrah: Season 5 (2021) HBO Max
-- Take Out With Lisa Ling: Season 1 (2022) HBO Max
-- I Am Georgina: Season 1 (2022) Netflix
-- Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery: Season 1 (2022) Netflix
-- grown-ish: Season 4 (2021) 10 p.m., Freeform (returning from hiatus)
Friday, Jan. 28
100% The Legend of Vox Machina: Season 1 (2022) Prime Video
17% 38% The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild (2022) Disney+ [movie]
71% In From the Cold: Season 1 (2022) Netflix
54% The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window: Season 1 (2022) Netflix
90% The Afterparty: Season 1 (2022) Apple TV+
-- Angry Birds: Summer Madness: Season 1 (2022) Netflix
-- Getting Curious With Jonathan Van Ness: Season 1 (2022) Netflix
19% 48% Home Team (2022) Netflix [movie]
87% All of Us Are Dead: Season 1 (2022) Netflix
Saturday, Jan. 29
The Falls, Netflix
Undeniable: The Truth to Remember, 8 p.m., CBS
Great Chocolate Showdown: Season 1, 8 p.m., The CW
Romancing the Birthday Girl, 9 p.m., Hallmark Channel [movie]
Million Dollar Hustle: Season 1, 10 p.m., Lifetime
Sunday, Jan. 30
Love Off the Grid: Season 1, Discovery+
Love & Where to Find It, 7 p.m., UP [movie]
Russia’s Wild Tiger, 9 p.m., Nat Geo Wild
The Way of the Cheetah, 10 p.m., Nat Geo Wild
98% We Need to Talk About Cosby: Season 1 (2022) 10 p.m., Showtime
Monday, Jan. 31
100% 85% Help (2021) Acorn TV [movie]
100% -- Missing in Brooks County (2020) 10 p.m., PBS [movie]
Tuesday, Feb. 1
-- Raising Dion: Season 2 (2022) Netflix
-- Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 4 (2022) Netflix
63% 61% My Best Friend Anne Frank (2021) Netflix [movie]
-- Your Attention Please: Season 2 (2021) Hulu
-- The Resident: Season 5 (2021) 8 p.m., Fox (returning from hiatus)
-- The Real Dirty Dancing: Season 1 (2022) 9 p.m., Fox
-- 78% Terry Bradshaw: Going Deep (2022) 9 p.m., HBO [movie]
Wednesday, Feb. 2
80% Pam & Tommy: Miniseries (2022) Hulu
-- Dark Desire: Season 2 (2022) Netflix
-- MeatEater: Season 10 (2021) Netflix (returning from hiatus)
97% 79% The Tinder Swindler (2022) Netflix [movie]
-- -- Swallow (2021) IFC Films Unlimited [movie]
80% 43% What Keeps You Alive (2018) IFC Films Unlimited [movie]
-- Big Brother: Celebrity Edition: Season 3 (2022) 8 p.m., CBS
-- South Park: Season 25 (2022) 8 p.m., Comedy Central
Thursday, Feb. 3
91% 71% Slapface (2021) Shudder [movie]
-- Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky: Season 2 (2022) Peacock
-- Finding Ola: Season 1 (2022) Netflix
74% Murderville: Season 1 (2022) Netflix
-- Kid Cosmic: Season 3 (2022) Netflix
-- 40 Means Nothing: Season 1 (2021) HBO Max
86% Raised by Wolves: Season 2 (2022) HBO Max
Friday, Feb. 4
-- Sweet Magnolias: Season 2 (2022) Netflix
76% 29% Looop Lapeta (2022) Netflix [movie]
-- 27% Through My Window (2022) Netflix [movie]
92% Reacher: Season 1 (2022) Prime Video
50% 57% Book of Love (2022) Prime Video [movie]
100% Phat Tuesdays: Season 1 (2022) Prime Video
48% Suspicion: Season 1 (2022) Apple TV+
Saturday, Feb. 5
86% Rick and Morty: Season 5 (2021) HBO Max
Sunday, Feb. 6
Iron Maiden: Breaking the Band, 8 p.m., ET Reelz
The Tuck Rule, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
Judas Priest: Breaking the Band, 9 p.m., ET Reelz
100% Power Book IV: Force: Season 1 (2022) 9 p.m., Starz
Monday, Feb. 7
Social Society: Season 2, ALLBLK
-- Agatha Raisin: Season 4 (2021) Acorn TV
-- 0% Owned: A Tale of Two Americas (2018) 10 p.m., PBS [movie]
Tuesday, Feb. 8
-- Love Is Blind: Japan: Season 1 (2022) Netflix
100% 40% Child of Kamiari Month (2021) Netflix [movie]
-- -- Ms. Pat: Y'all Wanna Hear Something Crazy? (2022) Netflix
Wednesday, Feb. 9
-- Catching Killers: Season 2 (2022) Netflix
-- Disenchantment: Part 4 (2022) Netflix
-- Only Jokes Allowed: Season 1 (2022) Netflix
-- The Big Shot Game Show: Season 1 (2022) Netflix
40% -- The Privilege (2022) Netflix [movie]
-- Snowdrop: Season 1 (2021) Disney+
-- Assembled: Season 1 (2021) The Making of Hawkeye, Disney+
-- Fairview: Season 1 (2022) 8 p.m., Comedy Central
Thursday, Feb. 10
94% Star Trek: Discovery: Season 4 (2021) Paramount+ (returning from hiatus)
92% 52% Kimi (2022) HBO Max [movie]
-- About Last Night: Season 1 (2022) HBO Max
-- Adventure of the Ring: Season 1 (2020) HBO Max
-- Odo: Season 1 (2021) HBO Max
57% The Girl Before: Limited Series (2021) HBO Max
90% 50% All the Moons (2020) Shudder [movie]
-- -- Staycation (2018) ALLBLK [movie]
-- 40% Into the Wind (2022) Netflix [movie]
-- Until Life Do Us Part: Season 1 (2021) Netflix
Friday, Feb. 11
56% Dollface: Season 2 (2022) Hulu
86% 71% I Want You Back (2022) Prime Video [movie]
64% Inventing Anna: Limited Series (2022) Netflix
86% Love Is Blind: Season 2 (2022) Netflix
-- Toy Boy: Season 2 (2021) Netflix
63% 28% Tall Girl 2 (2022) Netflix [movie]
46% 42% Big Bug (2022) Netflix [movie]
-- 72% Love Tactics (2022) Netflix [movie]
86% 84% Love and Leashes (2022) Netflix [movie]
-- 20% Anne+: The Film (2021) Netflix [movie]
65% 61% The Sky is Everywhere (2022) Apple TV+ [movie]
64% 57% The In Between (2022) Paramount+ [movie]
-- 86% Homestay (2018) Prime Video [movie]
61% 79% Marry Me (2022) Peacock [movie]
-- Pretzel and the Puppies: Season 1 (2022) Apple TV+
-- everything's gonna be all white: Season 1 (2022) 8 p.m., HBO
Saturday, Feb. 12
-- Forecasting Love and Weather: Season 1 (2022) Netflix
-- Twenty Five Twenty One: Season 1 (2022) Netflix
Sunday, Feb. 13
65% Bel-Air: Season 1 (2022) Peacock
Monday, Feb. 14
-- Aftertaste: Season 1 (2021) Acorn TV
-- Fishbowl Wives: Season 1 (2022) Netflix
-- 52% Ali Wong: Don Wong (2022) Netflix
92% State of the Union: Season 2 (2022) 10 p.m., SundanceTV
Tuesday, Feb. 15
-- Ridley Jones: Season 3 (2022) Netflix
-- -- AI Love You (2022) Netflix
-- 80% Icahn: The Restless Billionaire (2022) 9 p.m., HBO
Wednesday, Feb. 16
0% 45% Radioflash (2019) IFC Films Unlimited [movie]
82% Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy: Season 1 (2022) Netflix
-- Secrets of Summer: Season 1 (2022) Netflix
-- Thirty-Nine: Season 1 (2022) Netflix
-- Assembled: Season 1 (2021) The Making of Eternals, Disney+
Thursday, Feb. 17
-- Inside the Black Box: Season 1 (2022) Crackle
-- Big Nate: Season 1 (2022) Paramount+
58% 67% They Live in the Grey (2022) Shudder [movie]
42% 47% Fistful of Vengeance (2022) Netflix [movie]
-- -- Mo Gilligan: There's Mo to Life (2022) Netflix
-- 81% Forgive Us Our Trespasses (2022) Netflix [movie]
Friday, Feb. 18
75% Space Force: Season 2 (2022) Netflix
69% The Cuphead Show!: Season 1 (2022) Netflix
31% 26% Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022) Netflix [movie]
91% 89% Downfall: The Case Against Boeing (2022) Netflix [movie]
93% Lincoln's Dilemma: Season 1 (2022) Apple TV+
97% Severance: Season 1 (2022) Apple TV+
41% 67% The King's Man (2021) Hulu [movie]
92% The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season 4 (2022) Prime Video
-- LOL: Last One Laughing Canada: Season 1 (2022) Prime Video
-- Painting With John: Season 2 (2022) 11 p.m., HBO
Saturday, Feb. 19
Whitesnake: Story of Their Songs, 8 p.m., Reelz
Caught in His Web, 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]
Rich & Shameless: Season 1, 11 p.m., TNT
Sunday, Feb. 20
-- 21% Don't Kill Me (2021) Netflix [movie]
-- Abraham Lincoln: Season 1 (2022) 8 p.m., History Channel
-- LBJ: Triumph and Tragedy: Season 1 (2022) 9 p.m., CNN
96% From: Season 1 (2022) 10 p.m., Epix
82% The Walking Dead: Season 11 (2021) 9 p.m., AMC (returning from hiatus)
-- Talking Dead: Season 11 (2021) 10 p.m., AMC (returning from hiatus)
-- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver: Season 9 (2022) 11 p.m., HBO
Monday, Feb. 21
Conviction: The Case of Stephen Lawrence, Acorn TV
Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Season 3, 8 p.m., NBC
Black Ink Crew: New York: Season 10, VH1
-- America's Got Talent: Extreme: Season 1 (2022) 8 p.m., NBC
100% All American: Homecoming: Season 1 (2022) 9 p.m., The CW
33% The Endgame: Season 1 (2022) 10 p.m., NBC
Tuesday, Feb. 22
67% Cat Burglar: Season 1 (2022) Netflix
-- Race: Bubba Wallace: Season 1 (2022) Netflix
-- Super PupZ: Season 1 (2022) Netflix
Wednesday, Feb. 23
100% The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder: Season 1 (2022) Disney+
79% 86% Three Months (2022) Paramount+ [movie]
-- -- UFO (2022) Paramount+ [movie]
-- 71% Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches (2022) 9 p.m., HBO [movie]
100% Snowfall: Season 5 (2022) 10 p.m., FX
Thursday, Feb. 24
-- Total Control: Season 2 (2021) SundanceNow
-- Take Note: Season 1 (2022) Peacock
97% 54% Hellbender (2021) Shudder [movie]
71% Law & Order: Season 21 (2022) 8 p.m., NBC
-- Station 19: Season 5 (2021) 8 p.m., ABC (returning from hiatus)
-- Grey's Anatomy: Season 18 (2021) 9 p.m., ABC (returning from hiatus)
-- Legacies: Season 4 (2021) 9 p.m., The CW (returning from hiatus)
92% Ghosts: Season 1 (2021) 9 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)
-- Big Sky: Season 2 (2021) 10 p.m., ABC (returning from hiatus)
Friday, Feb. 25
-- The Amber Ruffin Show: Season 2 (2021) Peacock (returning from hiatus)
90% Vikings: Valhalla: Season 1 (2022) Netflix
-- Juvenile Justice: Season 1 (2022) Netflix
36% 62% Tyler Perry's A Madea Homecoming (2022) Netflix [movie]
59% 50% No Exit (2022) Hulu [movie]
Saturday, Feb. 26
The Weeknd x The Dawn FM Experience, Prime Video
I Love Lucy: The Unknown Story, 8 p.m., Reelz
Trayvon Martin: 10 Years Later, 8 p.m., Smithsonian Channel
53rd NAACP Image Awards, 8 p.m., BET [movie]
Girl in the Shed: The Kidnapping of Abby Hernandez, 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]
Gilligan’s Island: The Unknown Story, 9 p.m., Reelz
The Hunt for the Chicago Strangler, 9 p.m., ID
Sunday, Feb. 27
A Wedding to Remember, 7 p.m., UP [movie]
54% Killing Eve: Season 4 (2022) 8 p.m., BBC America
-- American Idol: Season 20 (2022) 8 p.m., ABC
64% Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber: Season 1 (2022) 10 p.m., Showtime
Monday, Feb. 28
-- Business Proposal: Season 1 (2022) Netflix
100% Better Things: Season 5 (2022) 10 p.m., FX
100% My Brilliant Friend: Those Who Leave and Those Who Stay (2022) 10 p.m., HBO
