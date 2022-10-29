TV Premiere Dates 2022 Archive

Archive: January | February | March | April | May | June | July | August | September

January

Saturday, Jan. 1



93% 87% Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts (2022) HBO Max [special]

-- 11% Chief Daddy 2: Going for Broke (2022) Netflix [movie]

-- The Hook Up Plan: Season 3 (2022) Netflix

Mrs. Brown’s Boys New Year Special 2022, BritBoxGhost Hunters, Discovery+Homeboy: Season 1, Discovery+London Lit: Season 1, Discovery+The Uncommon History of Very Common Things: Season 1, Crackle (returning from hiatus)Deadly Cheers, 8 p.m., LifetimeHGTV Dream Home 2022, 8 p.m., HGTVGreat Performance: From Vienna: The New Year’s Celebration 2022, 8 p.m., PBS

-- The '80s: Top Ten: Season 1 (2022) 9 p.m., Nat Geo

-- -- The Perfect Pairing (2022) 9 p.m., Hallmark [movie]

American Pickers: Season 22, 9 p.m., History ChannelNew York Homicide: Season 1, 10 p.m., Oxygen

Sunday, Jan. 2

The Repair Shop: Season 1, Discovery+

Football Night in America, 7 p.m., NBC

Deadly Ex Next Door, 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]

Home Town, 8 p.m., HGTV



-- The Equalizer: Season 2 (2021) 8 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)

Dirty Jobs, 8 p.m., Discovery Channel

-- Next Level Chef: Season 1 (2022) 8 p.m., Fox

81% Around the World in 80 Days: Season 1 (2022) 8 p.m., PBS

NBC Sunday Night Football, 8:20 p.m., NBC

-- NCIS: Los Angeles: Season 13 (2021) 9 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)

This Came Out of Me: Season 2, 9 p.m., Discovery ChannelGuy’s Chance of a Lifetime, 9 p.m., Food NetworkAlex vs America: Season 1, 10 p.m., Food NetworkDeadly Garage Sale, 10 p.m., LifetimeMountain Monsters: Season 8, 10 p.m., Travel Channel

Monday, Jan. 3

Doctors 2022, BritBox

Antiques Roadshow, 8 p.m., PBS



-- Kenan: Season 2 (2022) 8 p.m., NBC

-- 9-1-1: Lone Star: Season 3 (2022) 8 p.m., Fox

-- The Bachelor: Season 26 (2022) 8 p.m., ABC

-- The Neighborhood: Season 4 (2021) 8 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)

-- Bob Hearts Abishola: Season 3 (2021) 8:30 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)

60% The Cleaning Lady: Season 1 (2022) 9 p.m., Fox

-- That's My Jam: Season 1 (2021) 9 p.m., NBC (time period premiere)

-- NCIS: Season 19 (2021) 9 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)

60% NCIS: Hawai'i: Season 1 (2021) 10 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)

50% Ordinary Joe: Season 1 (2021) 10 p.m., NBC (returning from hiatus)

Ugliest House in America, 10 p.m., HGTV

Tuesday, Jan. 4



-- Action Pack: Season 1 (2022) Netflix

100% American Auto: Season 1 (2021) 8 p.m., NBC (time period premiere)

-- FBI: Season 4 (2021) 8 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)

-- Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr.: Season 8 (2022) 8 p.m., PBS

-- Judge Steve Harvey: Season 1 (2022) 8 p.m., ABC

Speak Sis: Physical Health, 8 p.m., OWNGordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: Greek Vacation, 8 p.m., Fox

80% Grand Crew: Season 1 (2021) 8:30 p.m., NBC (time period premiere)

Eggs Over Easy, 9 p.m., OWN

100% This Is Us: Season 6 (2022) 9 p.m., NBC

98% Abbott Elementary: Season 1 (2021) 9 p.m., ABC (time period premiere)

-- FBI: International: Season 1 (2021) 9 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)

-- black-ish: Season 8 (2022) 9:30 p.m., ABC (returning from hiatus)

-- FBI: Most Wanted: Season 3 (2021) 10 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)

-- New Amsterdam: Season 4 (2021) 10 p.m., NBC (returning from hiatus)

100% Queens: Season 1 (2021) 10 p.m., ABC (returning from hiatus)

Frontline: American Insurrection, 10 p.m., PBSMurder Under the Friday Night Lights, 10 p.m., IDBeyond Oak Island: Season 2, 10 p.m., History Channel

Wednesday, Jan. 5



-- 32% Four to Dinner (2022) Netflix [movie]

-- Rebelde: Season 1 (2022) Netflix

Homegrown: Standoff to Rebellion, HuluCatfish: The TV Show: Season 9, 8 p.m., MTVSpeak Sis: Financial Health, 8 p.m., OWN

-- I Can See Your Voice: Season 2 (2022) 8 p.m., Fox

-- The Amazing Race: Season 33 (2022) 8 p.m., CBS

-- The Goldbergs: Season 9 (2021) 8 p.m., ABC (returning from hiatus)

-- Chicago Med: Season 7 (2021) 8 p.m., NBC (returning from hiatus)

96% The Wonder Years: Season 1 (2021) 8:30 p.m., ABC (returning from hiatus)

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, 9 p.m., Magnolia (after previously airing on Magnolia’s Discovery+ channel)NOVA: High-Risk High-Rise, 9 p.m., PBSWorst Cooks in America: Season 23, 9 p.m., Food NetworkSpeak Sis: Let’s Talk About Sex, 9 p.m., OWN

-- Chicago Fire: Season 10 (2021) 9 p.m., NBC (returning from hiatus)

-- The Conners: Season 4 (2021) 9 p.m., ABC (returning from hiatus)

-- Home Economics: Season 2 (2021) 9:30 p.m., ABC (returning from hiatus)

63% Good Sam: Season 1 (2022) 10 p.m., CBS

-- The Chase: Season 2 (2021) 10 p.m., ABC (returning from hiatus)

-- Chicago P.D.: Season 9 (2021) 10 p.m., NBC

American Greed: Season 15, 10 p.m., CNBCMoving for Love: Season 1, 11 p.m., HGTV

Thursday, Jan. 6



-- The Club: Season 2 (2022) Netflix

58% 32% The Wasteland (2021) Netflix [movie]

-- Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure: Season 1 (2022) Peacock

94% Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 1 (2021) Paramount+ (returning from hiatus)

Meddling, PeacockThe Lost Kitchen: Season 1, Magnolia NetworkIndivisible: Healing Hate, Paramount+

91% Women of the Movement: Limited Series (2022) 8 p.m., ABC

-- The Blacklist: Season 9 (2021) 8 p.m., NBC (returning from hiatus)

-- Young Sheldon: Season 5 (2021) 8 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)

BattleBots, 8 p.m., DiscoveryJersey Shore Family Vacation: Season 5, 8 p.m., MTVDeadly Dance Competition, 8 p.m., LMN

-- Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer: Season 1 (2022) 8 p.m., Fox

-- United States of Al: Season 2 (2021) 8:30 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)

-- Go-Big Show: Season 2 (2022) 9 p.m., TBS

Preserving Democracy: Pursuing a More Perfect Union, 9 p.m., PBSGrowing Up Hip Hop: Season 7, 9 p.m., WE tv

92% Ghosts: Season 1 (2021) 9 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)

-- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Season 23 (2021) 9 p.m., NBC (returning from hiatus)

-- B Positive: Season 2 (2021) 9:30 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)

-- Bull: Season 6 (2021) 10 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)

-- Law & Order: Organized Crime: Season 2 (2021) 10 p.m., NBC (returning from hiatus)

Let The World See, 10:01 p.m., ABC

Friday, Jan. 7



51% 69% The Tender Bar (2021) Prime Video [movie]

100% Search Party: Season 5 (2022) HBO Max

-- El Deafo: Season 1 (2022) Apple TV+

-- Johnny Test: Season 2 (2022) Netflix

-- Hype House: Season 1 (2022) Netflix

-- Penn & Teller: Fool Us: Season 8 (2021) 8 p.m., The CW

-- RuPaul's Drag Race: Season 14 (2021) 8 p.m., VH1

Killer Stepmom, 8 p.m., Lifetime

-- Undercover Boss: Season 11 (2022) 8 p.m., CBS

-- Magnum P.I.: Season 4 (2021) 9 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)

-- Nancy Drew: Season 3 (2021) 9 p.m., The CW (returning from hiatus)

Cold Case Files: Season 2, 9 p.m., A&EStars on Stage From Westport Country Playhouse, 9 p.m., PBSLove During Lockup: Season 3, 9 p.m., WE tvLadies Who List: Atlanta: Season 1, 9 p.m., OWN

-- Blue Bloods: Season 12 (2021) 10 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)

Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch: Season 2, 10 p.m., Discovery Channel

Saturday, Jan. 8



83% A Discovery of Witches: Season 3 (2022) Sundance Now

Home Work: Season 1, Magnolia NetworkMind for Design: Season 1, Magnolia NetworkThe Johnnyswim Show: Season 1, Magnolia NetworkLike Mother, Like Daughter?, Discovery+ and OWNUnfinished Business: Season 1, 9 p.m., HGTVLabor, Lies and Murder, 8 p.m., LifetimeWedding Veil (w.t.), 9 p.m., Hallmark ChannelWhose Line Is It Anyway?: Season 18 (returning from hiatus), 8 p.m., The CWWorld’s Funniest Animals: Season 2 (returning from hiatus), 9 p.m., The CWBTK: Confession of a Serial Killer, 9 p.m., A&E

Sunday, Jan. 9



-- Vera: Season 11 (2021) BritBox

Zoë Bakes: Season 1, Magnolia NetworkFamily Dinner: Season 1, Magnolia Network

-- Smiling Friends: Season 1 (2020) midnight, Adult Swim

Love’s Second Chance, 7 p.m., UP

-- Call Me Kat: Season 2 (2022) 8 p.m., Fox

100% Pivoting: Season 1 (2022) 8:30 p.m., Fox

80% Euphoria: Season 2 (2022) 9 p.m., HBO

-- All Creatures Great and Small: Season 2 (2021) 9 p.m., PBS

89% The Righteous Gemstones: Season 2 (2022) 10 p.m., HBO

Trapped By My Sugar Daddy, 9 p.m., LifetimeNorth to Home, 10 p.m., HMM

-- Vienna Blood: Season 2 (2022) 10 p.m., PBS

Monday, Jan. 10



-- Queens of Mystery: Season 2 (2021) Acorn TV

-- Undercover: Season 3 (2021) Netflix

Darcey & Stacey: Season 3, 8 p.m., TLCStreet Outlaws: OKC, 8 p.m., Discovery ChannelDavid & Annie: After the 90 Days, 9 p.m., TLCLoren & Alexei: After the 90 Days, 9:30 p.m., TLCBlack Market With Michael K. Williams: Season 2, 10 p.m., VICE TVStreet Outlaws: Farmtruck and AZN: Season 1, 10 p.m., Discovery Channel

Tuesday, Jan. 11



40% 46% Dear Mother (2020) Netflix [movie]

Restoration Road with Clint Harp: Season 1, Magnolia NetworkStreet Outlaws: Fastest in America: Season 3, 8 p.m., Discovery ChannelTeen Mom: Family Reunion, 8 p.m., MTVThe Kings of Napa, 8 p.m., OWNTeen Mom: Girls’ Night In, 9 p.m., MTVAmerican Masters: Ailey, 9 p.m., PBS

-- Superman & Lois: Season 2 (2022) 8 p.m., The CW

90% Naomi: Season 1 (2022) 9 p.m., The CW

Wipeout: Season 1: Part 2, 9 p.m., TBSI Am Shauna Rae: Season 1, 10 p.m., TLCSmall Town Secrets: Season 1, 10 p.m., VICE TV

Wednesday, Jan. 12



93% Cheer: Season 2 (2022) Netflix

-- 58% How I Fell in Love With a Gangster (2022) Netflix [movie]

-- DC's Legends of Tomorrow: Season 7 (2021) 8 p.m., The CW (returning from hiatus)

From Dickinson, With Love, Apple TV+The Price Is Right at Night, 8 p.m., CBSNOVA: Butterfly Blueprints, 9 p.m., PBSRelatively Famous: Ranch Rules: Season 1, 9 p.m., E! (after a special sneak peek in December)

-- Batwoman: Season 3 (2021) 9 p.m., The CW (returning from hiatus)

Leave It to Geege: Season 1, 10 p.m., Lifetime

Thursday, Jan. 13



56% Wolf Like Me: Season 1 (2022) Peacock

94% Peacemaker: Season 1 (2022) HBO Max

100% 78% Photocopier (2021) Netflix [movie]

-- -- Diego, The Last Goodbye (-1) Netflix [movie]

14% 13% Brazen (2022) Netflix [movie]

-- My Mom, Your Dad: Season 1 (2022) Netflix

100% The Journalist: Season 1 (2022) Netflix

-- Next Influencer: Season 3 (2022) Paramount+

-- Madagascar: A Little Wild: Season 6 (2022) Hulu and Peacock

Dear Best Friend, BET+Shaman King: Season 3, NetflixChosen: Season 1, NetflixA House Divided: Season 4, ALLBLK

-- Walker: Season 2 (2021) 8 p.m., The CW

Married to Real Estate: Season 1, 9 p.m., HGTVTaking the Stand: Season 1, 10 p.m., A&E

Friday, Jan. 14



93% 75% The Tragedy of Macbeth (2021) Apple TV+ [movie]

49% 45% Hotel Transylvania: Transformania (2022) Prime Video [movie]

78% After Life: Season 2 (2020) Netflix

97% The House: Season 1 (2022) Netflix

86% Archive 81: Season 1 (2022) Netflix

-- Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein: Season 1 (2022) Netflix

-- 38% This Is Not a Comedy (2021) Netflix [movie]

60% 72% Riverdance: The Animated Adventure (2021) Netflix [movie]

55% 61% Sex Appeal (2022) Hulu [movie]

-- -- Use of Force: The Policing of Black America (2021) Peacock [movie]

24 Hours in Police Custody: Season 9, BritBoxScream: The True Story, Discovery+King of the Con, Discovery+Cabin Chronicles: Season 1, Magnolia NetworkThe Wrong Blind Date, 8 p.m., LMN

-- Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Season 2 (2022) 8 p.m., Disney Channel

87% 56% Ray Donovan: The Movie (2022) 9 p.m., Showtime [movie]

Saturday, Jan. 15

Remix My Space With Marsai Martin: Season 1, Discovery+

Safe Room, 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]

Love is Trending, 9 p.m., Hallmark Channel [movie]

Sunday, Jan. 16



25% 60% The Runner (2021) Shudder [movie]

Fishing for Love, 7 p.m., UPKiller Relationship with Faith Jenkins: Season 1, 7 p.m., Oxygen

-- Legends of the Hidden Temple: Season 1 (2021) 8 p.m., The CW (returning from hiatus)

My Best Friend’s Secret Life, 8 p.m., LifetimeReal Murders of Atlanta: Season 1, 8 p.m. Oxygen

-- Reframed: Marilyn Monroe: Season 1 9 p.m., CNN

-- Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 3 (2022) 9 p.m., The CW

100% Britannia: Season 3 (2022) 9 p.m., Epix

100% Somebody Somewhere: Season 1 (2022) 10:30 p.m., HBO

Monday, Jan. 17



82% 4400: Season 1 (2021) 9 p.m., The CW (returning from hiatus)

Becoming: Michelle Obama in Conversation, 7 p.m., BET and BET Her30th Trumpet Awards, 8 p.m., BounceUrban One Honors, tbd, TV OneSummer House: Season 6, 9 p.m., Bravo

-- -- A Reckoning in Boston (2020) 9 p.m., PBS [movie]

Tuesday, Jan. 18



38% How I Met Your Father: Season 1 (2021) Hulu

-- Father Brown: Season 9 (2022) BritBox

-- DOTA: Dragon's Blood: Book 2 (2022) Netflix

Mighty Express: Train Trouble, NetflixGreat Performances: Reopening: The Broadway Revival, 9 p.m., PBS

Wednesday, Jan. 19



-- Assembled: Season 1 (2021) The Making of Hawkeye, Disney+

-- The World According to Jeff Goldblum: Season 2 (2021) Disney+

-- Too Hot to Handle: Season 3 (2022) Netflix

100% The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman: Season 1 (2022) Netflix

-- El marginal: Season 4 (2022) Netflix

-- Heavenly Bites: México: Season 1 (2022) Netflix

-- Juanpis González - The Series: Season 1 (2022) Netflix

Crikey! It’s the Irwins: Season 4, 8 p.m., Nat GeoHome Inspector Joe: Season 1, 9 p.m., HGTVAnimals with Cameras: A Nature Miniseries, 8 p.m., PBSNOVA: Alaskan Dinosaurs, 9 p.m., PBSGrowing Belushi: Season 2, 10 p.m., Discovery

Thursday, Jan. 20



100% La Fortuna: Season 1 (2021) AMC+

35% 36% The Royal Treatment (2022) Netflix [movie]

-- Midnight Asia: Eat, Dance, Dream: Season 1 (2022) Netflix

-- Looney Tunes Cartoons: Season 4 (2022) HBO Max

-- HBO Max

-- Supernatural Academy: Season 1 (2022) Peacock

-- Men of West Hollywood: Season 1 (2022) Crackle

Astral Journey (aka Jornada Astral): Season 1, HBO MaxOn The Job: Season 1, HBO MaxThe Envoys: Season 1, Paramount+The Marfa Tapes, Paramount+Unraveled: Mystery at the Mansion, Discovery+Selling the Hamptons: Season 1, Discovery+Warped!, 7:30 p.m., NickelodenDeadly Cheers, 8 p.m., LMN

96% Single Drunk Female: Season 1 (2022) 10 p.m., Freeform

-- Full Frontal With Samantha Bee: Season 7 (2022) 10:30 p.m., TBS

Friday, Jan. 21



90% As We See It: Season 1 (2022) Prime Video

97% 82% A Hero (2021) Prime Video [movie]

-- 84% My Father's Violin (2022) Netflix [movie]

86% 77% Munich: The Edge of War (2021) Netflix [movie]

-- Summer Heat: Season 1 (2022) Netflix

86% Ozark: Season 4 (2022) Part 1, Netflix

100% Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock: Season 1 (2022) Apple TV+

92% Servant: Season 3 (2022) Apple TV+

-- -- Picabo (2022) Peacock [movie]

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 2, NetflixThe Fix, The Roku Channel

Saturday, Jan. 22

Radford Returns: Season 1, Discovery+

Vanished: Searching for My Sister, 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]

Butlers in Love, 9 p.m., Hallmark Channel [movie]

Sunday, Jan. 23

Earnin’ It: The NFL’s Forward Progress, Peacock

Love on the Road, 7 p.m., UP [movie]

Deadly House Call, 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]



100% Billions: Season 6 (2022) 9 p.m., Showtime

Monday, Jan. 24

Social Society: Season 2, ALLBLK



-- 66% Three Songs for Benazir (2021) Netflix [movie]

100% March: Limited Series (2022) 8 p.m., The CW

86% Secrets of Playboy: Season 1 (2022) 9 p.m. A&E

100% 86% Not Going Quietly (2021) 9 p.m., PBS [movie]

79% The Gilded Age: Season 1 (2022) 9 p.m. HBO

100% Promised Land: Season 1 (2022) 10 p.m., ABC

-- American Dad!: Season 17 (2022) TBD, TBS

-- Snowpiercer: Season 3 (2022) TBD, TNT

Tuesday, Jan. 25



-- Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 2 (2022) Netflix

-- Neymar: The Perfect Chaos: Limited Series (2022) Netflix

Aziz Ansari: Nightclub Comedian, NetflixBotched: Season 7, 9 p.m., E!In My Own World: Season 1, 10 p.m., VICE TV

Wednesday, Jan. 26

American Rock Stars, Peacock [movie]

American Detective with Joe Kenda: Season 1, Discovery+

Let’s Make a Deal Primetime, 8 p.m., CBS

NOVA: Ancient Maya Metropolis, 9 p.m., PBS

Vanderpump Rules Reunion, 9 p.m., Bravo



-- Resident Alien: Season 2 (2022) 9 p.m., USA Network and SYFY

73% Astrid & Lilly Save the World: Season 1 (2022) 10 p.m., USA Network and SYFY

The Hate We Can’t Forget: A Holocaust Memorial Special, 10 p.m., Smithsonian Channel

Thursday, Jan. 27



93% 82% The Fallout (2021) HBO Max [movie]

-- Gomorrah: Season 5 (2021) HBO Max

-- Take Out With Lisa Ling: Season 1 (2022) HBO Max

-- I Am Georgina: Season 1 (2022) Netflix

-- Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery: Season 1 (2022) Netflix

Bunker: Season 1, HBO MaxThe Cut (aka O Grande Look): Season 1, HBO MaxSwamp People: Season 5, 9 p.m., History ChannelFast Foodies: Season 2, 10 p.m., truTV

-- grown-ish: Season 4 (2021) 10 p.m., Freeform (returning from hiatus)

Friday, Jan. 28



100% The Legend of Vox Machina: Season 1 (2022) Prime Video

17% 38% The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild (2022) Disney+ [movie]

71% In From the Cold: Season 1 (2022) Netflix

54% The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window: Season 1 (2022) Netflix

90% The Afterparty: Season 1 (2022) Apple TV+

-- Angry Birds: Summer Madness: Season 1 (2022) Netflix

-- Getting Curious With Jonathan Van Ness: Season 1 (2022) Netflix

19% 48% Home Team (2022) Netflix [movie]

87% All of Us Are Dead: Season 1 (2022) Netflix

Feria: The Darkest Light: Season 1, NetflixThe Orbital Children, NetflixDoomsland: Season 1, The Roku ChannelFastest Cars in the Dirty South: Season 3, MotorTrendJanet, 8 p.m., A&E and LifetimeMy Killer Body With K. Michelle: Season 1, 10 p.m., Lifetime

Saturday, Jan. 29

The Falls, Netflix

Undeniable: The Truth to Remember, 8 p.m., CBS

Great Chocolate Showdown: Season 1, 8 p.m., The CW

Romancing the Birthday Girl, 9 p.m., Hallmark Channel [movie]

Million Dollar Hustle: Season 1, 10 p.m., Lifetime

Sunday, Jan. 30

Love Off the Grid: Season 1, Discovery+

Love & Where to Find It, 7 p.m., UP [movie]

Russia’s Wild Tiger, 9 p.m., Nat Geo Wild

The Way of the Cheetah, 10 p.m., Nat Geo Wild



98% We Need to Talk About Cosby: Season 1 (2022) 10 p.m., Showtime

Underground Railroad: The Secret History, 10 p.m., Science ChannelTree Climbing Lions, 11 p.m., Nat Geo Wild

Monday, Jan. 31



100% 85% Help (2021) Acorn TV [movie]

Hope Street: Season 1, BritBoxLiving With Big Cats: Revealed, 9 p.m., Nat Geo WildCelebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl, 10 p.m., NBCAdults Adopting Adults, 10 p.m., A&EBig Cat Odyssey: Revealed, 10 p.m., Nat Geo Wild

100% -- Missing in Brooks County (2020) 10 p.m., PBS [movie]

February

Tuesday, Feb. 1



-- Raising Dion: Season 2 (2022) Netflix

-- Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 4 (2022) Netflix

63% 61% My Best Friend Anne Frank (2021) Netflix [movie]

-- Your Attention Please: Season 2 (2021) Hulu

The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Season 12, 8 p.m., BravoThe Real Men in Black: Declassified, 8 p.m., VICE

-- The Resident: Season 5 (2021) 8 p.m., Fox (returning from hiatus)

-- The Real Dirty Dancing: Season 1 (2022) 9 p.m., Fox

Relentless Enemies: Revealed, 9 p.m., Nat Geo Wild

-- 78% Terry Bradshaw: Going Deep (2022) 9 p.m., HBO [movie]

Ultimate Enemies: Revealed, 10 p.m., Nat Geo Wild

Wednesday, Feb. 2



80% Pam & Tommy: Miniseries (2022) Hulu

-- Dark Desire: Season 2 (2022) Netflix

-- MeatEater: Season 10 (2021) Netflix (returning from hiatus)

97% 79% The Tinder Swindler (2022) Netflix [movie]

-- -- Swallow (2021) IFC Films Unlimited [movie]

80% 43% What Keeps You Alive (2018) IFC Films Unlimited [movie]

-- Big Brother: Celebrity Edition: Season 3 (2022) 8 p.m., CBS

-- South Park: Season 25 (2022) 8 p.m., Comedy Central

Eye of the Leopard: Revealed, 9 p.m., Nat Geo WildNOVA: Arctic Sinkholes, 9 p.m., PBSTrue Dating Stories: Season 3, 10 p.m., FuseEternal Enemies: Revealed, 10 p.m., Nat Geo WildSkyville Live: Gregg Allman, 10 p.m., CMT

Thursday, Feb. 3



91% 71% Slapface (2021) Shudder [movie]

-- Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky: Season 2 (2022) Peacock

-- Finding Ola: Season 1 (2022) Netflix

74% Murderville: Season 1 (2022) Netflix

-- Kid Cosmic: Season 3 (2022) Netflix

-- 40 Means Nothing: Season 1 (2021) HBO Max

86% Raised by Wolves: Season 2 (2022) HBO Max

Double Cross: Season 3, ALLBLKPuppy Bowl Presents: The Winter Games, Discovery+And Just Like That … The Documentary, HBO MaxLooney Tunes Cartoons Valentine’s Extravaganza, HBO MaxSoul of a Nation: Screen Queens Rising, 8 p.m., ABCSoul of a Nation: X/onerated – The Murder of Malcolm X and 55 Years to Justice, 9 p.m., ABCWar of the Lions, 9 p.m., Nat Geo WildUndercover Underage: Season 1, 9 p.m., IDThe Real Black Panther, 10 p.m., Nat Geo WildUnited We Drive, 10 p.m., FYI

Friday, Feb. 4



-- Sweet Magnolias: Season 2 (2022) Netflix

76% 29% Looop Lapeta (2022) Netflix [movie]

-- 27% Through My Window (2022) Netflix [movie]

92% Reacher: Season 1 (2022) Prime Video

50% 57% Book of Love (2022) Prime Video [movie]

100% Phat Tuesdays: Season 1 (2022) Prime Video

48% Suspicion: Season 1 (2022) Apple TV+

A Través De Mi Ventana, NetflixTorn, Disney+90 Day Journey, Discovery+Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines: Season 5, Magnolia Network(re)Motel: Season 2, Discovery+2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony, tbd, NBCThe Wrong High School Sweetheart, 8 p.m., LMNLakefront Bargain Hunt Renovation, 9 p.m., Magnolia Network

Saturday, Feb. 5



86% Rick and Morty: Season 5 (2021) HBO Max

Shenmue the Animation, 12:30 am Adult SwimJon Bon Jovi: Frontman, 7 p.m., ETSingle Black Female, 8 p.m., Lifetime

Sunday, Feb. 6

Iron Maiden: Breaking the Band, 8 p.m., ET Reelz

The Tuck Rule, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

Judas Priest: Breaking the Band, 9 p.m., ET Reelz



100% Power Book IV: Force: Season 1 (2022) 9 p.m., Starz

Monday, Feb. 7

Social Society: Season 2, ALLBLK



-- Agatha Raisin: Season 4 (2021) Acorn TV

One Thousand Years of Slavery – The Untold Story, 8 p.m., Smithsonian ChannelAmerican Experience: Riveted: The History of Jeans, 9 p.m., PBSLove & Hip Hop: Lineage to Legacy, 9 p.m., VH1

-- 0% Owned: A Tale of Two Americas (2018) 10 p.m., PBS [movie]

Clotilda: Last American Slave Ship, 10 p.m., National Geographic

Tuesday, Feb. 8



-- Love Is Blind: Japan: Season 1 (2022) Netflix

100% 40% Child of Kamiari Month (2021) Netflix [movie]

-- -- Ms. Pat: Y'all Wanna Hear Something Crazy? (2022) Netflix

Super Bowl Greatest Commericals: All Time Classics, 8 p.m., CBSJeopardy! National College Championship, 8 p.m., ABCAmerican Masters: Marian Anderson: The Whole World in Her Hands, 9 p.m., PBS

Wednesday, Feb. 9



-- Catching Killers: Season 2 (2022) Netflix

-- Disenchantment: Part 4 (2022) Netflix

-- Only Jokes Allowed: Season 1 (2022) Netflix

-- The Big Shot Game Show: Season 1 (2022) Netflix

40% -- The Privilege (2022) Netflix [movie]

-- Snowdrop: Season 1 (2021) Disney+

-- Assembled: Season 1 (2021) The Making of Hawkeye, Disney+

Farmer Wants a Wife, Discovery+Secret Crush: Season 1, Discovery+Ideias à Venda, NetflixKid of the Year, 7:30 p.m., NickelodeonNature: Penguins: Meet the Family, 8 p.m., PBS

-- Fairview: Season 1 (2022) 8 p.m., Comedy Central

NOVA: Secrets in the Scat, 9 p.m., PBS

Thursday, Feb. 10



94% Star Trek: Discovery: Season 4 (2021) Paramount+ (returning from hiatus)

92% 52% Kimi (2022) HBO Max [movie]

-- About Last Night: Season 1 (2022) HBO Max

-- Adventure of the Ring: Season 1 (2020) HBO Max

-- Odo: Season 1 (2021) HBO Max

57% The Girl Before: Limited Series (2021) HBO Max

90% 50% All the Moons (2020) Shudder [movie]

-- -- Staycation (2018) ALLBLK [movie]

-- 40% Into the Wind (2022) Netflix [movie]

-- Until Life Do Us Part: Season 1 (2021) Netflix

North of the 10, BET+Real Husbands of Hollywood – More Kevin, More Problems, BET+Bringing Up Bates: Season 11, 9 p.m., UPNFL Honors, 9 p.m., ABC

Friday, Feb. 11



56% Dollface: Season 2 (2022) Hulu

86% 71% I Want You Back (2022) Prime Video [movie]

64% Inventing Anna: Limited Series (2022) Netflix

86% Love Is Blind: Season 2 (2022) Netflix

-- Toy Boy: Season 2 (2021) Netflix

63% 28% Tall Girl 2 (2022) Netflix [movie]

46% 42% Big Bug (2022) Netflix [movie]

-- 72% Love Tactics (2022) Netflix [movie]

86% 84% Love and Leashes (2022) Netflix [movie]

-- 20% Anne+: The Film (2021) Netflix [movie]

65% 61% The Sky is Everywhere (2022) Apple TV+ [movie]

64% 57% The In Between (2022) Paramount+ [movie]

-- 86% Homestay (2018) Prime Video [movie]

61% 79% Marry Me (2022) Peacock [movie]

-- Pretzel and the Puppies: Season 1 (2022) Apple TV+

Poly, The Roku ChannelFirst Time Fixer: Season 3, Discovery+Joe Bob’s Heartbreak Trailer Park, Shudder

-- everything's gonna be all white: Season 1 (2022) 8 p.m., HBO

Old Flames Never Die, 8 p.m., LMN

Saturday, Feb. 12



-- Forecasting Love and Weather: Season 1 (2022) Netflix

-- Twenty Five Twenty One: Season 1 (2022) Netflix

Profiled: The Black Man, Discovery+Puppy Bowl Presents: Puppy Mania, Discovery+The Cabins: Season 1, Discovery+Super Bowl Gospel Celebration, 8 p.m. BounceAttenborough’s Global Adventure, 8 p.m., BBC AmericaKISS Frontmen: Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, 8 p.m., ReelzLine Sisters, 8 p.m., LifetimeBig City Greens: Season 3, 9 p.m., Disney Channel

Sunday, Feb. 13



65% Bel-Air: Season 1 (2022) Peacock

My Pack Life, Discovery+Puppy Bowl XVIII, 2 p.m., Animal PlanetSuper Bowl LVI, 6:30 p.m., NBC

Monday, Feb. 14



-- Aftertaste: Season 1 (2021) Acorn TV

-- Fishbowl Wives: Season 1 (2022) Netflix

-- 52% Ali Wong: Don Wong (2022) Netflix

Devotion, A Story of Love and Desire, NetflixIndependent Lens: Bulletproof, 10 p.m., PBS

92% State of the Union: Season 2 (2022) 10 p.m., SundanceTV

Tuesday, Feb. 15



-- Ridley Jones: Season 3 (2022) Netflix

-- -- AI Love You (2022) Netflix

Luda Can’t Cook, Discovery+Discovering David Dobrik, Discovery+Venus As A Boy, Hulu

-- 80% Icahn: The Restless Billionaire (2022) 9 p.m., HBO

American Experience: The American Diplomat, 9 p.m., PBSFrontline: American Reckoning, 10 p.m., PBS

Wednesday, Feb. 16



0% 45% Radioflash (2019) IFC Films Unlimited [movie]

82% Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy: Season 1 (2022) Netflix

-- Secrets of Summer: Season 1 (2022) Netflix

-- Thirty-Nine: Season 1 (2022) Netflix

-- Assembled: Season 1 (2021) The Making of Eternals, Disney+

Nature: The Ocean’s Greatest Feast, 8 p.m., PBSNOVA: Great Mammoth Mystery, 9 p.m., PBSDr. Pimple Popper: Season 7, 9 p.m., TLCStuck: Season 1, 10 p.m., TLC

Thursday, Feb. 17



-- Inside the Black Box: Season 1 (2022) Crackle

-- Big Nate: Season 1 (2022) Paramount+

58% 67% They Live in the Grey (2022) Shudder [movie]

42% 47% Fistful of Vengeance (2022) Netflix [movie]

-- -- Mo Gilligan: There's Mo to Life (2022) Netflix

-- 81% Forgive Us Our Trespasses (2022) Netflix [movie]

Secrets of the Salisbury Poisonings, Discovery+Erax, NetflixHeart Shot, NetflixYoung Wallander: Killer’s Shadow, NetflixDream Raider: Season 1, HBO MaxYabba-Dabba Dinosaurs: Season 2, HBO Max

Friday, Feb. 18



75% Space Force: Season 2 (2022) Netflix

69% The Cuphead Show!: Season 1 (2022) Netflix

31% 26% Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022) Netflix [movie]

91% 89% Downfall: The Case Against Boeing (2022) Netflix [movie]

93% Lincoln's Dilemma: Season 1 (2022) Apple TV+

97% Severance: Season 1 (2022) Apple TV+

41% 67% The King's Man (2021) Hulu [movie]

Uprooted, Discovery+Shock Docs: Alien Abduction: Travis Walton, Discovery+Shock Docs: Alien Abduction: Betty & Barney Hill, Discovery+Extraordinary Stories Behind Everyday Things: Season 3, Discovery+Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars, NetflixLov3, Prime Video

92% The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season 4 (2022) Prime Video

-- LOL: Last One Laughing Canada: Season 1 (2022) Prime Video

-- Disney+

-- Painting With John: Season 2 (2022) 11 p.m., HBO

Saturday, Feb. 19

Whitesnake: Story of Their Songs, 8 p.m., Reelz

Caught in His Web, 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]

Rich & Shameless: Season 1, 11 p.m., TNT

Sunday, Feb. 20



-- 21% Don't Kill Me (2021) Netflix [movie]

The Song to My Heart, 7 p.m., UP

-- Abraham Lincoln: Season 1 (2022) 8 p.m., History Channel

Swim Instructor Nightmare, 8 p.m., LifetimeAmerica’s Deadliest Rock Concert: The Guest List, 8 p.m., Reelz

-- LBJ: Triumph and Tragedy: Season 1 (2022) 9 p.m., CNN

Evil Lives Here: Season 11, 9 p.m., ID

96% From: Season 1 (2022) 10 p.m., Epix

I Was There: Season 1, 10:30 p.m., History Channel

82% The Walking Dead: Season 11 (2021) 9 p.m., AMC (returning from hiatus)

-- Talking Dead: Season 11 (2021) 10 p.m., AMC (returning from hiatus)

-- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver: Season 9 (2022) 11 p.m., HBO

Monday, Feb. 21

Conviction: The Case of Stephen Lawrence, Acorn TV

Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Season 3, 8 p.m., NBC

Black Ink Crew: New York: Season 10, VH1



-- America's Got Talent: Extreme: Season 1 (2022) 8 p.m., NBC

100% All American: Homecoming: Season 1 (2022) 9 p.m., The CW

Black Ink Crew: Compton: Season 2, 9 p.m., VH1

33% The Endgame: Season 1 (2022) 10 p.m., NBC

Independent Lens: Apart, 10 p.m., PBSBlack Patriots: Heroes of the Civil War, 11 p.m., History Channel

Tuesday, Feb. 22



67% Cat Burglar: Season 1 (2022) Netflix

-- Race: Bubba Wallace: Season 1 (2022) Netflix

-- Super PupZ: Season 1 (2022) Netflix

Fannie Lou Hamer’s America: An America Reframed Special, 9 p.m., PBSDoubling Down With the Derricos: Season 3, 10 p.m., TLCNo Retreat: Business Bootcamp: Season 1, 10 p.m., CNBCThe Secret History of the Civil War, 10:30 p.m., History Channel

Wednesday, Feb. 23



100% The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder: Season 1 (2022) Disney+

79% 86% Three Months (2022) Paramount+ [movie]

-- -- UFO (2022) Paramount+ [movie]

Nature: American Horses, 8 p.m., PBS

-- 71% Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches (2022) 9 p.m., HBO [movie]

NOVA: Augmented, 9 p.m., PBS

100% Snowfall: Season 5 (2022) 10 p.m., FX

NOVA: Predicting My MS, 10 p.m., PBS

Thursday, Feb. 24



-- Total Control: Season 2 (2021) SundanceNow

-- Take Note: Season 1 (2022) Peacock

97% 54% Hellbender (2021) Shudder [movie]

Destination Fear: Trail to Terror, Discovery+Wasteland, Paramount+Karma’s World Music Videos, NetflixLove, Tom, Paramount+Bilardo, HBO MaxLas Bravas: Season 1, HBO Max

71% Law & Order: Season 21 (2022) 8 p.m., NBC

-- Station 19: Season 5 (2021) 8 p.m., ABC (returning from hiatus)

-- Grey's Anatomy: Season 18 (2021) 9 p.m., ABC (returning from hiatus)

-- Legacies: Season 4 (2021) 9 p.m., The CW (returning from hiatus)

92% Ghosts: Season 1 (2021) 9 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)

-- Big Sky: Season 2 (2021) 10 p.m., ABC (returning from hiatus)

Friday, Feb. 25



-- The Amber Ruffin Show: Season 2 (2021) Peacock (returning from hiatus)

90% Vikings: Valhalla: Season 1 (2022) Netflix

-- Juvenile Justice: Season 1 (2022) Netflix

36% 62% Tyler Perry's A Madea Homecoming (2022) Netflix [movie]

59% 50% No Exit (2022) Hulu [movie]

Van Go: Season 2, Discovery+Back to 15, NetflixMerlí. Sapere Aude, NetflixRestless, NetflixReno 911! Defunded, The Roku ChannelFramed by My Sister, 8 p.m., LMNBrain Games on the Road: Season 1, 8 p.m., Nat Geo

Saturday, Feb. 26

The Weeknd x The Dawn FM Experience, Prime Video

I Love Lucy: The Unknown Story, 8 p.m., Reelz

Trayvon Martin: 10 Years Later, 8 p.m., Smithsonian Channel

53rd NAACP Image Awards, 8 p.m., BET [movie]

Girl in the Shed: The Kidnapping of Abby Hernandez, 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]

Gilligan’s Island: The Unknown Story, 9 p.m., Reelz

The Hunt for the Chicago Strangler, 9 p.m., ID

Sunday, Feb. 27

A Wedding to Remember, 7 p.m., UP [movie]



54% Killing Eve: Season 4 (2022) 8 p.m., BBC America

Alice Cooper: Frontman, 8 p.m., ReelzTournament of Champions: Season 3, 8 p.m., Food NetworkNaked and Afraid: Season 14, 8 p.m., Discovery Channel

-- American Idol: Season 20 (2022) 8 p.m., ABC

Driven to Murder, 8 p.m., Lifetime28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, 8 p.m., TNT and TBSRuby and the Well: Season 1, 9 p.m., BYUtvSidney Poitier: In His Own Words, 9 p.m., BETThe Food That Built America: Season 3, 9 p.m., History Channel

64% Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber: Season 1 (2022) 10 p.m., Showtime

Adam Eats the 80s, 10 p.m., History Channel

Monday, Feb. 28



-- Business Proposal: Season 1 (2022) Netflix

Murdoch Mysteries: Season 15, Acorn TVChappelle’s Home Team: Earthquake: Legendary, NetflixMy Wonderful Life, NetflixMillion Dollar Wheels, Discovery+Spring Baking Championship: Season 8, 8 p.m., Food NetworkRock the Block: Season 3, 9 p.m., HGTVHistory’s Greatest Mysteries: Season 3, 9 p.m., History Channel

100% Better Things: Season 5 (2022) 10 p.m., FX

Spring Baking Championship: Easter, 10 p.m. Food Network

100% My Brilliant Friend: Those Who Leave and Those Who Stay (2022) 10 p.m., HBO

