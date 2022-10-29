News

TV Premiere Dates 2022 Archive

The year that was — in television premiere dates!

by | April 14, 2022 | Comments

January

Saturday, Jan. 1

93% 87% Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts (2022) HBO Max [special]


-- 11% Chief Daddy 2: Going for Broke (2022) Netflix [movie]


-- The Hook Up Plan: Season 3 (2022) Netflix


Mrs. Brown’s Boys New Year Special 2022, BritBox
Ghost Hunters, Discovery+
Homeboy: Season 1, Discovery+
London Lit: Season 1, Discovery+
The Uncommon History of Very Common Things: Season 1, Crackle (returning from hiatus)
Deadly Cheers, 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]
HGTV Dream Home 2022, 8 p.m., HGTV
Great Performance: From Vienna: The New Year’s Celebration 2022, 8 p.m., PBS

-- The '80s: Top Ten: Season 1 (2022) 9 p.m., Nat Geo


-- -- The Perfect Pairing (2022) 9 p.m., Hallmark [movie]


American Pickers: Season 22, 9 p.m., History Channel
New York Homicide: Season 1, 10 p.m., Oxygen

Sunday, Jan. 2
The Repair Shop: Season 1, Discovery+
Football Night in America, 7 p.m., NBC
Deadly Ex Next Door, 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]
Home Town, 8 p.m., HGTV

-- The Equalizer: Season 2 (2021) 8 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)


Dirty Jobs, 8 p.m., Discovery Channel

-- Next Level Chef: Season 1 (2022) 8 p.m., Fox


81% Around the World in 80 Days: Season 1 (2022) 8 p.m., PBS


NBC Sunday Night Football, 8:20 p.m., NBC

-- NCIS: Los Angeles: Season 13 (2021) 9 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)


This Came Out of Me: Season 2, 9 p.m., Discovery Channel
Guy’s Chance of a Lifetime, 9 p.m., Food Network
Alex vs America: Season 1, 10 p.m., Food Network
Deadly Garage Sale, 10 p.m., Lifetime [movie]
Mountain Monsters: Season 8, 10 p.m., Travel Channel

Monday, Jan. 3
Doctors 2022, BritBox
Antiques Roadshow, 8 p.m., PBS

-- Kenan: Season 2 (2022) 8 p.m., NBC


-- 9-1-1: Lone Star: Season 3 (2022) 8 p.m., Fox


-- The Bachelor: Season 26 (2022) 8 p.m., ABC


-- The Neighborhood: Season 4 (2021) 8 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)


-- Bob Hearts Abishola: Season 3 (2021) 8:30 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)


60% The Cleaning Lady: Season 1 (2022) 9 p.m., Fox


-- That's My Jam: Season 1 (2021) 9 p.m., NBC (time period premiere)


-- NCIS: Season 19 (2021) 9 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)


60% NCIS: Hawai'i: Season 1 (2021) 10 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)


50% Ordinary Joe: Season 1 (2021) 10 p.m., NBC (returning from hiatus)


Ugliest House in America, 10 p.m., HGTV

Tuesday, Jan. 4

-- Action Pack: Season 1 (2022) Netflix


100% American Auto: Season 1 (2021) 8 p.m., NBC (time period premiere)


-- FBI: Season 4 (2021) 8 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)


-- Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr.: Season 8 (2022) 8 p.m., PBS


-- Judge Steve Harvey: Season 1 (2022) 8 p.m., ABC


Speak Sis: Physical Health, 8 p.m., OWN
Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: Greek Vacation, 8 p.m., Fox

80% Grand Crew: Season 1 (2021) 8:30 p.m., NBC (time period premiere)


Eggs Over Easy, 9 p.m., OWN [movie]

100% This Is Us: Season 6 (2022) 9 p.m., NBC


98% Abbott Elementary: Season 1 (2021) 9 p.m., ABC (time period premiere)


-- FBI: International: Season 1 (2021) 9 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)


-- black-ish: Season 8 (2022) 9:30 p.m., ABC (returning from hiatus)


-- FBI: Most Wanted: Season 3 (2021) 10 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)


-- New Amsterdam: Season 4 (2021) 10 p.m., NBC (returning from hiatus)


100% Queens: Season 1 (2021) 10 p.m., ABC (returning from hiatus)


Frontline: American Insurrection, 10 p.m., PBS
Murder Under the Friday Night Lights, 10 p.m., ID
Beyond Oak Island: Season 2, 10 p.m., History Channel

Wednesday, Jan. 5

-- 32% Four to Dinner (2022) Netflix [movie]


-- Rebelde: Season 1 (2022) Netflix


Homegrown: Standoff to Rebellion, Hulu
Catfish: The TV Show: Season 9, 8 p.m., MTV
Speak Sis: Financial Health, 8 p.m., OWN

-- I Can See Your Voice: Season 2 (2022) 8 p.m., Fox


-- The Amazing Race: Season 33 (2022) 8 p.m., CBS


-- The Goldbergs: Season 9 (2021) 8 p.m., ABC (returning from hiatus)


-- Chicago Med: Season 7 (2021) 8 p.m., NBC (returning from hiatus)


96% The Wonder Years: Season 1 (2021) 8:30 p.m., ABC (returning from hiatus)


Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, 9 p.m., Magnolia (after previously airing on Magnolia’s Discovery+ channel)
NOVA: High-Risk High-Rise, 9 p.m., PBS
Worst Cooks in America: Season 23, 9 p.m., Food Network
Speak Sis: Let’s Talk About Sex, 9 p.m., OWN

-- Chicago Fire: Season 10 (2021) 9 p.m., NBC (returning from hiatus)


-- The Conners: Season 4 (2021) 9 p.m., ABC (returning from hiatus)


-- Home Economics: Season 2 (2021) 9:30 p.m., ABC (returning from hiatus)


63% Good Sam: Season 1 (2022) 10 p.m., CBS


-- The Chase: Season 2 (2021) 10 p.m., ABC (returning from hiatus)


-- Chicago P.D.: Season 9 (2021) 10 p.m., NBC


American Greed: Season 15, 10 p.m., CNBC
Moving for Love: Season 1, 11 p.m., HGTV

Thursday, Jan. 6

-- The Club: Season 2 (2022) Netflix


58% 32% The Wasteland (2021) Netflix [movie]


-- Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure: Season 1 (2022) Peacock


94% Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 1 (2021) Paramount+ (returning from hiatus)


Meddling, Peacock [movie]
The Lost Kitchen: Season 1, Magnolia Network
Indivisible: Healing Hate, Paramount+

91% Women of the Movement: Limited Series (2022) 8 p.m., ABC


-- The Blacklist: Season 9 (2021) 8 p.m., NBC (returning from hiatus)


-- Young Sheldon: Season 5 (2021) 8 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)


BattleBots, 8 p.m., Discovery
Jersey Shore Family Vacation: Season 5, 8 p.m., MTV
Deadly Dance Competition, 8 p.m., LMN [movie]

-- Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer: Season 1 (2022) 8 p.m., Fox


-- United States of Al: Season 2 (2021) 8:30 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)


-- Go-Big Show: Season 2 (2022) 9 p.m., TBS


Preserving Democracy: Pursuing a More Perfect Union, 9 p.m., PBS
Growing Up Hip Hop: Season 7, 9 p.m., WE tv

92% Ghosts: Season 1 (2021) 9 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)


-- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Season 23 (2021) 9 p.m., NBC (returning from hiatus)


-- B Positive: Season 2 (2021) 9:30 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)


-- Bull: Season 6 (2021) 10 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)


-- Law & Order: Organized Crime: Season 2 (2021) 10 p.m., NBC (returning from hiatus)


Let The World See, 10:01 p.m., ABC

Friday, Jan. 7

51% 69% The Tender Bar (2021) Prime Video [movie]


100% Search Party: Season 5 (2022) HBO Max


-- El Deafo: Season 1 (2022) Apple TV+


-- Johnny Test: Season 2 (2022) Netflix


-- Hype House: Season 1 (2022) Netflix


-- Penn & Teller: Fool Us: Season 8 (2021) 8 p.m., The CW


-- RuPaul's Drag Race: Season 14 (2021) 8 p.m., VH1


Killer Stepmom, 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]

-- Undercover Boss: Season 11 (2022) 8 p.m., CBS


-- Magnum P.I.: Season 4 (2021) 9 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)


-- Nancy Drew: Season 3 (2021) 9 p.m., The CW (returning from hiatus)


Cold Case Files: Season 2, 9 p.m., A&E
Stars on Stage From Westport Country Playhouse, 9 p.m., PBS
Love During Lockup: Season 3, 9 p.m., WE tv
Ladies Who List: Atlanta: Season 1, 9 p.m., OWN

-- Blue Bloods: Season 12 (2021) 10 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)


Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch: Season 2, 10 p.m., Discovery Channel

Saturday, Jan. 8

83% A Discovery of Witches: Season 3 (2022) Sundance Now


Home Work: Season 1, Magnolia Network
Mind for Design: Season 1, Magnolia Network
The Johnnyswim Show: Season 1, Magnolia Network
Like Mother, Like Daughter?, Discovery+ and OWN
Unfinished Business: Season 1, 9 p.m., HGTV
Labor, Lies and Murder, 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]
Wedding Veil (w.t.), 9 p.m., Hallmark Channel [movie]
Whose Line Is It Anyway?: Season 18 (returning from hiatus), 8 p.m., The CW
World’s Funniest Animals: Season 2 (returning from hiatus), 9 p.m., The CW
BTK: Confession of a Serial Killer, 9 p.m., A&E

Sunday, Jan. 9

-- Vera: Season 11 (2021) BritBox


Zoë Bakes: Season 1, Magnolia Network
Family Dinner: Season 1, Magnolia Network

-- Smiling Friends: Season 1 (2020) midnight, Adult Swim


Love’s Second Chance, 7 p.m., UP [movie]

-- Call Me Kat: Season 2 (2022) 8 p.m., Fox


100% Pivoting: Season 1 (2022) 8:30 p.m., Fox


80% Euphoria: Season 2 (2022) 9 p.m., HBO


-- All Creatures Great and Small: Season 2 (2021) 9 p.m., PBS


89% The Righteous Gemstones: Season 2 (2022) 10 p.m., HBO


Trapped By My Sugar Daddy, 9 p.m., Lifetime [movie]
North to Home, 10 p.m., HMM [movie]

-- Vienna Blood: Season 2 (2022) 10 p.m., PBS

Monday, Jan. 10

-- Queens of Mystery: Season 2 (2021) Acorn TV


-- Undercover: Season 3 (2021) Netflix


Darcey & Stacey: Season 3, 8 p.m., TLC
Street Outlaws: OKC, 8 p.m., Discovery Channel
David & Annie: After the 90 Days, 9 p.m., TLC
Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days, 9:30 p.m., TLC
Black Market With Michael K. Williams: Season 2, 10 p.m., VICE TV
Street Outlaws: Farmtruck and AZN: Season 1, 10 p.m., Discovery Channel

Tuesday, Jan. 11

40% 46% Dear Mother (2020) Netflix [movie]


Restoration Road with Clint Harp: Season 1, Magnolia Network
Street Outlaws: Fastest in America: Season 3, 8 p.m., Discovery Channel
Teen Mom: Family Reunion, 8 p.m., MTV
The Kings of Napa, 8 p.m., OWN
Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In, 9 p.m., MTV
American Masters: Ailey, 9 p.m., PBS

-- Superman & Lois: Season 2 (2022) 8 p.m., The CW


90% Naomi: Season 1 (2022) 9 p.m., The CW


Wipeout: Season 1: Part 2, 9 p.m., TBS
I Am Shauna Rae: Season 1, 10 p.m., TLC
Small Town Secrets: Season 1, 10 p.m., VICE TV

Wednesday, Jan. 12

93% Cheer: Season 2 (2022) Netflix


-- 58% How I Fell in Love With a Gangster (2022) Netflix [movie]


-- DC's Legends of Tomorrow: Season 7 (2021) 8 p.m., The CW (returning from hiatus)


From Dickinson, With Love, Apple TV+
The Price Is Right at Night, 8 p.m., CBS
NOVA: Butterfly Blueprints, 9 p.m., PBS
Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules: Season 1, 9 p.m., E! (after a special sneak peek in December)

-- Batwoman: Season 3 (2021) 9 p.m., The CW (returning from hiatus)


Leave It to Geege: Season 1, 10 p.m., Lifetime

Thursday, Jan. 13

56% Wolf Like Me: Season 1 (2022) Peacock


94% Peacemaker: Season 1 (2022) HBO Max


100% 78% Photocopier (2021) Netflix [movie]


-- -- Diego, The Last Goodbye (-1) Netflix [movie]


14% 13% Brazen (2022) Netflix [movie]


-- My Mom, Your Dad: Season 1 (2022) Netflix


100% The Journalist: Season 1 (2022) Netflix


-- Next Influencer: Season 3 (2022) Paramount+


-- Madagascar: A Little Wild: Season 6 (2022) Hulu and Peacock


Dear Best Friend, BET+ [movie]
Shaman King: Season 3, Netflix
Chosen: Season 1, Netflix
A House Divided: Season 4, ALLBLK

-- Walker: Season 2 (2021) 8 p.m., The CW


Married to Real Estate: Season 1, 9 p.m., HGTV
Taking the Stand: Season 1, 10 p.m., A&E

Friday, Jan. 14

93% 75% The Tragedy of Macbeth (2021) Apple TV+ [movie]


49% 45% Hotel Transylvania: Transformania (2022) Prime Video [movie]


78% After Life: Season 2 (2020) Netflix


97% The House: Season 1 (2022) Netflix


86% Archive 81: Season 1 (2022) Netflix


-- Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein: Season 1 (2022) Netflix


-- 38% This Is Not a Comedy (2021) Netflix [movie]


60% 72% Riverdance: The Animated Adventure (2021) Netflix [movie]


55% 61% Sex Appeal (2022) Hulu [movie]


-- -- Use of Force: The Policing of Black America (2021) Peacock [movie]


24 Hours in Police Custody: Season 9, BritBox
Scream: The True Story, Discovery+
King of the Con, Discovery+
Cabin Chronicles: Season 1, Magnolia Network
The Wrong Blind Date, 8 p.m., LMN [movie]

-- Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Season 2 (2022) 8 p.m., Disney Channel


87% 56% Ray Donovan: The Movie (2022) 9 p.m., Showtime [movie]

Saturday, Jan. 15
Remix My Space With Marsai Martin: Season 1, Discovery+
Safe Room, 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]
Love is Trending, 9 p.m., Hallmark Channel [movie]

Sunday, Jan. 16

25% 60% The Runner (2021) Shudder [movie]


Fishing for Love, 7 p.m., UP [movie]
Killer Relationship with Faith Jenkins: Season 1, 7 p.m., Oxygen

-- Legends of the Hidden Temple: Season 1 (2021) 8 p.m., The CW (returning from hiatus)


My Best Friend’s Secret Life, 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]
Real Murders of Atlanta: Season 1, 8 p.m. Oxygen

-- Reframed: Marilyn Monroe: Season 1 9 p.m., CNN


-- Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 3 (2022) 9 p.m., The CW


100% Britannia: Season 3 (2022) 9 p.m., Epix


100% Somebody Somewhere: Season 1 (2022) 10:30 p.m., HBO

Monday, Jan. 17

82% 4400: Season 1 (2021) 9 p.m., The CW (returning from hiatus)


Becoming: Michelle Obama in Conversation, 7 p.m., BET and BET Her
30th Trumpet Awards, 8 p.m., Bounce
Urban One Honors, tbd, TV One
Summer House: Season 6, 9 p.m., Bravo

-- -- A Reckoning in Boston (2020) 9 p.m., PBS [movie]

Tuesday, Jan. 18

38% How I Met Your Father: Season 1 (2021) Hulu


-- Father Brown: Season 9 (2022) BritBox


-- DOTA: Dragon's Blood: Book 2 (2022) Netflix


Mighty Express: Train Trouble, Netflix
Great Performances: Reopening: The Broadway Revival, 9 p.m., PBS

Wednesday, Jan. 19

-- Assembled: Season 1 (2021) The Making of Hawkeye, Disney+


-- The World According to Jeff Goldblum: Season 2 (2021) Disney+


-- Too Hot to Handle: Season 3 (2022) Netflix


100% The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman: Season 1 (2022) Netflix


-- El marginal: Season 4 (2022) Netflix


-- Heavenly Bites: México: Season 1 (2022) Netflix


-- Juanpis González - The Series: Season 1 (2022) Netflix


Crikey! It’s the Irwins: Season 4, 8 p.m., Nat Geo
Home Inspector Joe: Season 1, 9 p.m., HGTV
Animals with Cameras: A Nature Miniseries, 8 p.m., PBS
NOVA: Alaskan Dinosaurs, 9 p.m., PBS
Growing Belushi: Season 2, 10 p.m., Discovery

Thursday, Jan. 20

100% La Fortuna: Season 1 (2021) AMC+


35% 36% The Royal Treatment (2022) Netflix [movie]


-- Midnight Asia: Eat, Dance, Dream: Season 1 (2022) Netflix


-- Looney Tunes Cartoons: Season 4 (2022) HBO Max


-- HBO Max


-- Supernatural Academy: Season 1 (2022) Peacock


-- Men of West Hollywood: Season 1 (2022) Crackle


Astral Journey (aka Jornada Astral): Season 1, HBO Max
On The Job: Season 1, HBO Max
The Envoys: Season 1, Paramount+
The Marfa Tapes, Paramount+
Unraveled: Mystery at the Mansion, Discovery+
Selling the Hamptons: Season 1, Discovery+
Warped!, 7:30 p.m., Nickeloden
Deadly Cheers, 8 p.m., LMN [movie]

96% Single Drunk Female: Season 1 (2022) 10 p.m., Freeform


-- Full Frontal With Samantha Bee: Season 7 (2022) 10:30 p.m., TBS

Friday, Jan. 21

90% As We See It: Season 1 (2022) Prime Video


97% 82% A Hero (2021) Prime Video [movie]


-- 84% My Father's Violin (2022) Netflix [movie]


86% 77% Munich: The Edge of War (2021) Netflix [movie]


-- Summer Heat: Season 1 (2022) Netflix


86% Ozark: Season 4 (2022) Part 1, Netflix


100% Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock: Season 1 (2022) Apple TV+


92% Servant: Season 3 (2022) Apple TV+


-- -- Picabo (2022) Peacock [movie]


Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 2, Netflix
The Fix, The Roku Channel

Saturday, Jan. 22
Radford Returns: Season 1, Discovery+
Vanished: Searching for My Sister, 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]
Butlers in Love, 9 p.m., Hallmark Channel [movie]

Sunday, Jan. 23
Earnin’ It: The NFL’s Forward Progress, Peacock
Love on the Road, 7 p.m., UP [movie]
Deadly House Call, 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]

100% Billions: Season 6 (2022) 9 p.m., Showtime

Monday, Jan. 24
Social Society: Season 2, ALLBLK

-- 66% Three Songs for Benazir (2021) Netflix [movie]


100% March: Limited Series (2022) 8 p.m., The CW


86% Secrets of Playboy: Season 1 (2022) 9 p.m. A&E


100% 86% Not Going Quietly (2021) 9 p.m., PBS [movie]


79% The Gilded Age: Season 1 (2022) 9 p.m. HBO


100% Promised Land: Season 1 (2022) 10 p.m., ABC


-- American Dad!: Season 17 (2022) TBD, TBS


-- Snowpiercer: Season 3 (2022) TBD, TNT

Tuesday, Jan. 25

-- Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 2 (2022) Netflix


-- Neymar: The Perfect Chaos: Limited Series (2022) Netflix


Aziz Ansari: Nightclub Comedian, Netflix
Botched: Season 7, 9 p.m., E!
In My Own World: Season 1, 10 p.m., VICE TV

Wednesday, Jan. 26
American Rock Stars, Peacock [movie]
American Detective with Joe Kenda: Season 1, Discovery+
Let’s Make a Deal Primetime, 8 p.m., CBS
NOVA: Ancient Maya Metropolis, 9 p.m., PBS
Vanderpump Rules Reunion, 9 p.m., Bravo

-- Resident Alien: Season 2 (2022) 9 p.m., USA Network and SYFY


73% Astrid & Lilly Save the World: Season 1 (2022) 10 p.m., USA Network and SYFY


The Hate We Can’t Forget: A Holocaust Memorial Special, 10 p.m., Smithsonian Channel

Thursday, Jan. 27

93% 82% The Fallout (2021) HBO Max [movie]


-- Gomorrah: Season 5 (2021) HBO Max


-- Take Out With Lisa Ling: Season 1 (2022) HBO Max


-- I Am Georgina: Season 1 (2022) Netflix


-- Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery: Season 1 (2022) Netflix


Bunker: Season 1, HBO Max
The Cut (aka O Grande Look): Season 1, HBO Max
Swamp People: Season 5, 9 p.m., History Channel
Fast Foodies: Season 2, 10 p.m., truTV

-- grown-ish: Season 4 (2021) 10 p.m., Freeform (returning from hiatus)

Friday, Jan. 28

100% The Legend of Vox Machina: Season 1 (2022) Prime Video


17% 38% The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild (2022) Disney+ [movie]


71% In From the Cold: Season 1 (2022) Netflix


54% The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window: Season 1 (2022) Netflix


90% The Afterparty: Season 1 (2022) Apple TV+


-- Angry Birds: Summer Madness: Season 1 (2022) Netflix


-- Getting Curious With Jonathan Van Ness: Season 1 (2022) Netflix


19% 48% Home Team (2022) Netflix [movie]


87% All of Us Are Dead: Season 1 (2022) Netflix


Feria: The Darkest Light: Season 1, Netflix
The Orbital Children, Netflix
Doomsland: Season 1, The Roku Channel
Fastest Cars in the Dirty South: Season 3, MotorTrend
Janet, 8 p.m., A&E and Lifetime
My Killer Body With K. Michelle: Season 1, 10 p.m., Lifetime

Saturday, Jan. 29
The Falls, Netflix
Undeniable: The Truth to Remember, 8 p.m., CBS
Great Chocolate Showdown: Season 1, 8 p.m., The CW
Romancing the Birthday Girl, 9 p.m., Hallmark Channel [movie]
Million Dollar Hustle: Season 1, 10 p.m., Lifetime

Sunday, Jan. 30
Love Off the Grid: Season 1, Discovery+
Love & Where to Find It, 7 p.m., UP [movie]
Russia’s Wild Tiger, 9 p.m., Nat Geo Wild
The Way of the Cheetah, 10 p.m., Nat Geo Wild

98% We Need to Talk About Cosby: Season 1 (2022) 10 p.m., Showtime


Underground Railroad: The Secret History, 10 p.m., Science Channel
Tree Climbing Lions, 11 p.m., Nat Geo Wild

Monday, Jan. 31

100% 85% Help (2021) Acorn TV [movie]


Hope Street: Season 1, BritBox
Living With Big Cats: Revealed, 9 p.m., Nat Geo Wild
Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl, 10 p.m., NBC
Adults Adopting Adults, 10 p.m., A&E
Big Cat Odyssey: Revealed, 10 p.m., Nat Geo Wild

100% -- Missing in Brooks County (2020) 10 p.m., PBS [movie]

February

Tuesday, Feb. 1

-- Raising Dion: Season 2 (2022) Netflix


-- Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 4 (2022) Netflix


63% 61% My Best Friend Anne Frank (2021) Netflix [movie]


-- Your Attention Please: Season 2 (2021) Hulu


The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Season 12, 8 p.m., Bravo
The Real Men in Black: Declassified, 8 p.m., VICE

-- The Resident: Season 5 (2021) 8 p.m., Fox (returning from hiatus)


-- The Real Dirty Dancing: Season 1 (2022) 9 p.m., Fox


Relentless Enemies: Revealed, 9 p.m., Nat Geo Wild

-- 78% Terry Bradshaw: Going Deep (2022) 9 p.m., HBO [movie]


Ultimate Enemies: Revealed, 10 p.m., Nat Geo Wild

Wednesday, Feb. 2

80% Pam & Tommy: Miniseries (2022) Hulu


-- Dark Desire: Season 2 (2022) Netflix


-- MeatEater: Season 10 (2021) Netflix (returning from hiatus)


97% 79% The Tinder Swindler (2022) Netflix [movie]


-- -- Swallow (2021) IFC Films Unlimited [movie]


80% 43% What Keeps You Alive (2018) IFC Films Unlimited [movie]


-- Big Brother: Celebrity Edition: Season 3 (2022) 8 p.m., CBS


-- South Park: Season 25 (2022) 8 p.m., Comedy Central


Eye of the Leopard: Revealed, 9 p.m., Nat Geo Wild
NOVA: Arctic Sinkholes, 9 p.m., PBS
True Dating Stories: Season 3, 10 p.m., Fuse
Eternal Enemies: Revealed, 10 p.m., Nat Geo Wild
Skyville Live: Gregg Allman, 10 p.m., CMT

Thursday, Feb. 3

91% 71% Slapface (2021) Shudder [movie]


-- Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky: Season 2 (2022) Peacock


-- Finding Ola: Season 1 (2022) Netflix


74% Murderville: Season 1 (2022) Netflix


-- Kid Cosmic: Season 3 (2022) Netflix


-- 40 Means Nothing: Season 1 (2021) HBO Max


86% Raised by Wolves: Season 2 (2022) HBO Max


Double Cross: Season 3, ALLBLK
Puppy Bowl Presents: The Winter Games, Discovery+
And Just Like That … The Documentary, HBO Max
Looney Tunes Cartoons Valentine’s Extravaganza, HBO Max
Soul of a Nation: Screen Queens Rising, 8 p.m., ABC
Soul of a Nation: X/onerated – The Murder of Malcolm X and 55 Years to Justice, 9 p.m., ABC
War of the Lions, 9 p.m., Nat Geo Wild
Undercover Underage: Season 1, 9 p.m., ID
The Real Black Panther, 10 p.m., Nat Geo Wild
United We Drive, 10 p.m., FYI

Friday, Feb. 4

-- Sweet Magnolias: Season 2 (2022) Netflix


76% 29% Looop Lapeta (2022) Netflix [movie]


-- 27% Through My Window (2022) Netflix [movie]


92% Reacher: Season 1 (2022) Prime Video


50% 57% Book of Love (2022) Prime Video [movie]


100% Phat Tuesdays: Season 1 (2022) Prime Video


48% Suspicion: Season 1 (2022) Apple TV+


A Través De Mi Ventana, Netflix [movie]
Torn, Disney+ [movie]
90 Day Journey, Discovery+
Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines: Season 5, Magnolia Network
(re)Motel: Season 2, Discovery+
2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony, tbd, NBC
The Wrong High School Sweetheart, 8 p.m., LMN [movie]
Lakefront Bargain Hunt Renovation, 9 p.m., Magnolia Network

Saturday, Feb. 5

86% Rick and Morty: Season 5 (2021) HBO Max


Shenmue the Animation, 12:30 am Adult Swim
Jon Bon Jovi: Frontman, 7 p.m., ET
Single Black Female, 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]

Sunday, Feb. 6
Iron Maiden: Breaking the Band, 8 p.m., ET Reelz
The Tuck Rule, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
Judas Priest: Breaking the Band, 9 p.m., ET Reelz

100% Power Book IV: Force: Season 1 (2022) 9 p.m., Starz

Monday, Feb. 7
Social Society: Season 2, ALLBLK

-- Agatha Raisin: Season 4 (2021) Acorn TV


One Thousand Years of Slavery – The Untold Story, 8 p.m., Smithsonian Channel
American Experience: Riveted: The History of Jeans, 9 p.m., PBS
Love & Hip Hop: Lineage to Legacy, 9 p.m., VH1

-- 0% Owned: A Tale of Two Americas (2018) 10 p.m., PBS [movie]


Clotilda: Last American Slave Ship, 10 p.m., National Geographic

Tuesday, Feb. 8

-- Love Is Blind: Japan: Season 1 (2022) Netflix


100% 40% Child of Kamiari Month (2021) Netflix [movie]


-- -- Ms. Pat: Y'all Wanna Hear Something Crazy? (2022) Netflix


Super Bowl Greatest Commericals: All Time Classics, 8 p.m., CBS
Jeopardy! National College Championship, 8 p.m., ABC
American Masters: Marian Anderson: The Whole World in Her Hands, 9 p.m., PBS

Wednesday, Feb. 9

-- Catching Killers: Season 2 (2022) Netflix


-- Disenchantment: Part 4 (2022) Netflix


-- Only Jokes Allowed: Season 1 (2022) Netflix


-- The Big Shot Game Show: Season 1 (2022) Netflix


40% -- The Privilege (2022) Netflix [movie]


-- Snowdrop: Season 1 (2021) Disney+


-- Assembled: Season 1 (2021) The Making of Hawkeye, Disney+


Farmer Wants a Wife, Discovery+
Secret Crush: Season 1, Discovery+
Ideias à Venda, Netflix
Kid of the Year, 7:30 p.m., Nickelodeon
Nature: Penguins: Meet the Family, 8 p.m., PBS

-- Fairview: Season 1 (2022) 8 p.m., Comedy Central


NOVA: Secrets in the Scat, 9 p.m., PBS

Thursday, Feb. 10

94% Star Trek: Discovery: Season 4 (2021) Paramount+ (returning from hiatus)


92% 52% Kimi (2022) HBO Max [movie]


-- About Last Night: Season 1 (2022) HBO Max


-- Adventure of the Ring: Season 1 (2020) HBO Max


-- Odo: Season 1 (2021) HBO Max


57% The Girl Before: Limited Series (2021) HBO Max


90% 50% All the Moons (2020) Shudder [movie]


-- -- Staycation (2018) ALLBLK [movie]


-- 40% Into the Wind (2022) Netflix [movie]


-- Until Life Do Us Part: Season 1 (2021) Netflix


North of the 10, BET+ [movie]
Real Husbands of Hollywood – More Kevin, More Problems, BET+
Bringing Up Bates: Season 11, 9 p.m., UP
NFL Honors, 9 p.m., ABC

Friday, Feb. 11

56% Dollface: Season 2 (2022) Hulu


86% 71% I Want You Back (2022) Prime Video [movie]


64% Inventing Anna: Limited Series (2022) Netflix


86% Love Is Blind: Season 2 (2022) Netflix


-- Toy Boy: Season 2 (2021) Netflix


63% 28% Tall Girl 2 (2022) Netflix [movie]


46% 42% Big Bug (2022) Netflix [movie]


-- 72% Love Tactics (2022) Netflix [movie]


86% 84% Love and Leashes (2022) Netflix [movie]


-- 20% Anne+: The Film (2021) Netflix [movie]


65% 61% The Sky is Everywhere (2022) Apple TV+ [movie]


64% 57% The In Between (2022) Paramount+ [movie]


-- 86% Homestay (2018) Prime Video [movie]


61% 79% Marry Me (2022) Peacock [movie]


-- Pretzel and the Puppies: Season 1 (2022) Apple TV+


Poly, The Roku Channel
First Time Fixer: Season 3, Discovery+
Joe Bob’s Heartbreak Trailer Park, Shudder

-- everything's gonna be all white: Season 1 (2022) 8 p.m., HBO


Old Flames Never Die, 8 p.m., LMN [movie]

Saturday, Feb. 12

-- Forecasting Love and Weather: Season 1 (2022) Netflix


-- Twenty Five Twenty One: Season 1 (2022) Netflix


Profiled: The Black Man, Discovery+
Puppy Bowl Presents: Puppy Mania, Discovery+
The Cabins: Season 1, Discovery+
Super Bowl Gospel Celebration, 8 p.m. Bounce
Attenborough’s Global Adventure, 8 p.m., BBC America
KISS Frontmen: Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, 8 p.m., Reelz
Line Sisters, 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]
Big City Greens: Season 3, 9 p.m., Disney Channel

Sunday, Feb. 13

65% Bel-Air: Season 1 (2022) Peacock


My Pack Life, Discovery+
Puppy Bowl XVIII, 2 p.m., Animal Planet
Super Bowl LVI, 6:30 p.m., NBC

Monday, Feb. 14

-- Aftertaste: Season 1 (2021) Acorn TV


-- Fishbowl Wives: Season 1 (2022) Netflix


-- 52% Ali Wong: Don Wong (2022) Netflix


Devotion, A Story of Love and Desire, Netflix [movie]
Independent Lens: Bulletproof, 10 p.m., PBS

92% State of the Union: Season 2 (2022) 10 p.m., SundanceTV

Tuesday, Feb. 15

-- Ridley Jones: Season 3 (2022) Netflix


-- -- AI Love You (2022) Netflix


Luda Can’t Cook, Discovery+
Discovering David Dobrik, Discovery+
Venus As A Boy, Hulu

-- 80% Icahn: The Restless Billionaire (2022) 9 p.m., HBO


American Experience: The American Diplomat, 9 p.m., PBS
Frontline: American Reckoning, 10 p.m., PBS

Wednesday, Feb. 16

0% 45% Radioflash (2019) IFC Films Unlimited [movie]


82% Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy: Season 1 (2022) Netflix


-- Secrets of Summer: Season 1 (2022) Netflix


-- Thirty-Nine: Season 1 (2022) Netflix


-- Assembled: Season 1 (2021) The Making of Eternals, Disney+


Nature: The Ocean’s Greatest Feast, 8 p.m., PBS
NOVA: Great Mammoth Mystery, 9 p.m., PBS
Dr. Pimple Popper: Season 7, 9 p.m., TLC
Stuck: Season 1, 10 p.m., TLC

Thursday, Feb. 17

-- Inside the Black Box: Season 1 (2022) Crackle


-- Big Nate: Season 1 (2022) Paramount+


58% 67% They Live in the Grey (2022) Shudder [movie]


42% 47% Fistful of Vengeance (2022) Netflix [movie]


-- -- Mo Gilligan: There's Mo to Life (2022) Netflix


-- 81% Forgive Us Our Trespasses (2022) Netflix [movie]


Secrets of the Salisbury Poisonings, Discovery+
Erax, Netflix [movie]
Heart Shot, Netflix [movie]
Young Wallander: Killer’s Shadow, Netflix
Dream Raider: Season 1, HBO Max
Yabba-Dabba Dinosaurs: Season 2, HBO Max

Friday, Feb. 18

75% Space Force: Season 2 (2022) Netflix


69% The Cuphead Show!: Season 1 (2022) Netflix


31% 26% Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022) Netflix [movie]


91% 89% Downfall: The Case Against Boeing (2022) Netflix [movie]


93% Lincoln's Dilemma: Season 1 (2022) Apple TV+


97% Severance: Season 1 (2022) Apple TV+


41% 67% The King's Man (2021) Hulu [movie]


Uprooted, Discovery+
Shock Docs: Alien Abduction: Travis Walton, Discovery+
Shock Docs: Alien Abduction: Betty & Barney Hill, Discovery+
Extraordinary Stories Behind Everyday Things: Season 3, Discovery+
Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars, Netflix [movie]
Lov3, Prime Video [movie]

92% The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season 4 (2022) Prime Video


-- LOL: Last One Laughing Canada: Season 1 (2022) Prime Video


-- Disney+


-- Painting With John: Season 2 (2022) 11 p.m., HBO

Saturday, Feb. 19
Whitesnake: Story of Their Songs, 8 p.m., Reelz
Caught in His Web, 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]
Rich & Shameless: Season 1, 11 p.m., TNT

Sunday, Feb. 20

-- 21% Don't Kill Me (2021) Netflix [movie]


The Song to My Heart, 7 p.m., UP [movie]

-- Abraham Lincoln: Season 1 (2022) 8 p.m., History Channel


Swim Instructor Nightmare, 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]
America’s Deadliest Rock Concert: The Guest List, 8 p.m., Reelz

-- LBJ: Triumph and Tragedy: Season 1 (2022) 9 p.m., CNN


Evil Lives Here: Season 11, 9 p.m., ID

96% From: Season 1 (2022) 10 p.m., Epix


I Was There: Season 1, 10:30 p.m., History Channel

82% The Walking Dead: Season 11 (2021) 9 p.m., AMC (returning from hiatus)


-- Talking Dead: Season 11 (2021) 10 p.m., AMC (returning from hiatus)


-- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver: Season 9 (2022) 11 p.m., HBO

Monday, Feb. 21
Conviction: The Case of Stephen Lawrence, Acorn TV
Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Season 3, 8 p.m., NBC
Black Ink Crew: New York: Season 10, VH1

-- America's Got Talent: Extreme: Season 1 (2022) 8 p.m., NBC


100% All American: Homecoming: Season 1 (2022) 9 p.m., The CW


Black Ink Crew: Compton: Season 2, 9 p.m., VH1

33% The Endgame: Season 1 (2022) 10 p.m., NBC


Independent Lens: Apart, 10 p.m., PBS
Black Patriots: Heroes of the Civil War, 11 p.m., History Channel

Tuesday, Feb. 22

67% Cat Burglar: Season 1 (2022) Netflix


-- Race: Bubba Wallace: Season 1 (2022) Netflix


-- Super PupZ: Season 1 (2022) Netflix


Fannie Lou Hamer’s America: An America Reframed Special, 9 p.m., PBS
Doubling Down With the Derricos: Season 3, 10 p.m., TLC
No Retreat: Business Bootcamp: Season 1, 10 p.m., CNBC
The Secret History of the Civil War, 10:30 p.m., History Channel

Wednesday, Feb. 23

100% The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder: Season 1 (2022) Disney+


79% 86% Three Months (2022) Paramount+ [movie]


-- -- UFO (2022) Paramount+ [movie]


Nature: American Horses, 8 p.m., PBS

-- 71% Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches (2022) 9 p.m., HBO [movie]


NOVA: Augmented, 9 p.m., PBS

100% Snowfall: Season 5 (2022) 10 p.m., FX


NOVA: Predicting My MS, 10 p.m., PBS

Thursday, Feb. 24

-- Total Control: Season 2 (2021) SundanceNow


-- Take Note: Season 1 (2022) Peacock


97% 54% Hellbender (2021) Shudder [movie]


Destination Fear: Trail to Terror, Discovery+
Wasteland, Paramount+
Karma’s World Music Videos, Netflix
Love, Tom, Paramount+ [movie]
Bilardo, HBO Max [movie]
Las Bravas: Season 1, HBO Max

71% Law & Order: Season 21 (2022) 8 p.m., NBC


-- Station 19: Season 5 (2021) 8 p.m., ABC (returning from hiatus)


-- Grey's Anatomy: Season 18 (2021) 9 p.m., ABC (returning from hiatus)


-- Legacies: Season 4 (2021) 9 p.m., The CW (returning from hiatus)


92% Ghosts: Season 1 (2021) 9 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)


-- Big Sky: Season 2 (2021) 10 p.m., ABC (returning from hiatus)

Friday, Feb. 25

-- The Amber Ruffin Show: Season 2 (2021) Peacock (returning from hiatus)


90% Vikings: Valhalla: Season 1 (2022) Netflix


-- Juvenile Justice: Season 1 (2022) Netflix


36% 62% Tyler Perry's A Madea Homecoming (2022) Netflix [movie]


59% 50% No Exit (2022) Hulu [movie]


Van Go: Season 2, Discovery+
Back to 15, Netflix
Merlí. Sapere Aude, Netflix
Restless, Netflix [movie]
Reno 911! Defunded, The Roku Channel
Framed by My Sister, 8 p.m., LMN [movie]
Brain Games on the Road: Season 1, 8 p.m., Nat Geo

Saturday, Feb. 26
The Weeknd x The Dawn FM Experience, Prime Video
I Love Lucy: The Unknown Story, 8 p.m., Reelz
Trayvon Martin: 10 Years Later, 8 p.m., Smithsonian Channel
53rd NAACP Image Awards, 8 p.m., BET [movie]
Girl in the Shed: The Kidnapping of Abby Hernandez, 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]
Gilligan’s Island: The Unknown Story, 9 p.m., Reelz
The Hunt for the Chicago Strangler, 9 p.m., ID

Sunday, Feb. 27
A Wedding to Remember, 7 p.m., UP [movie]

54% Killing Eve: Season 4 (2022) 8 p.m., BBC America


Alice Cooper: Frontman, 8 p.m., Reelz
Tournament of Champions: Season 3, 8 p.m., Food Network
Naked and Afraid: Season 14, 8 p.m., Discovery Channel

-- American Idol: Season 20 (2022) 8 p.m., ABC


Driven to Murder, 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]
28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, 8 p.m., TNT and TBS
Ruby and the Well: Season 1, 9 p.m., BYUtv
Sidney Poitier: In His Own Words, 9 p.m., BET
The Food That Built America: Season 3, 9 p.m., History Channel

64% Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber: Season 1 (2022) 10 p.m., Showtime


Adam Eats the 80s, 10 p.m., History Channel

Monday, Feb. 28

-- Business Proposal: Season 1 (2022) Netflix


Murdoch Mysteries: Season 15, Acorn TV
Chappelle’s Home Team: Earthquake: Legendary, Netflix
My Wonderful Life, Netflix [movie]
Million Dollar Wheels, Discovery+
Spring Baking Championship: Season 8, 8 p.m., Food Network
Rock the Block: Season 3, 9 p.m., HGTV
History’s Greatest Mysteries: Season 3, 9 p.m., History Channel

100% Better Things: Season 5 (2022) 10 p.m., FX


Spring Baking Championship: Easter, 10 p.m. Food Network

100% My Brilliant Friend: Those Who Leave and Those Who Stay (2022) 10 p.m., HBO

