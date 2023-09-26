10 TV and Streaming Shows You Should Binge-Watch in October

Chucky, Loki, and Rick and Morty return in October (Photo by USA Network, Marvel Studios, Adult Swim)

Marvel’s Loki, Kelsey Grammer’s Frasier, Chucky, and Rick and Morty all return for new seasons in October. Here are 10 TV and streaming shows you should catch up on before they kick off new seasons.

- - Bob's Burgers (Fox)

What it is: Bob Belcher is a third-generation restaurateur who runs Bob’s Burgers with his loving wife and their three children. Bob believes his burgers speak for themselves and isn’t afraid to offer a variety of off-beat creations. Bob’s wife, Linda, supports his dream but is becoming sick of the slow times, as the restaurant is constantly in danger of going out of business. Despite the challenges, which includes consistent harassment from Linda’s ex — a health inspector — Bob tries to keep the grill sizzling. Season 14 premieres Sunday, October 1.

Why you should watch it: Bob’s Burgers is a story about a loving family. Through all the laugh-out-loud moments, the gross-out humor, and H. Jon Benjamin’s signature dry vocal delivery, the show has a surprising amount of heart.

Where to watch: Hulu (subscription, seasons 1-13); buy at Vudu, Prime Video, and Apple TV.

Commitment: Approx. 91 hours (for seasons 1-13)

91% Chucky (USA Network)

What it is: After a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begins to expose the town’s hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies and allies from Chucky’s past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll’s untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster. Season 3 premieres Tuesday, October 3.

Why you should watch it: Die-hard fans of the Child’s Play movies, and those new to the franchise will both enjoy these new adventures of everyone’s favorite Good Guy Doll gone bad. Gruesome kills, hilarious one-liners, and a fair amount of social satire help keep Chucky‘s reign of terror a fun one to watch.

Where to watch: Peacock (subscription, seasons 1-2); buy at Vudu, Prime Video, and Apple TV.

Commitment: Approx. 13 hours (for seasons 1-2 )

97% Lupin (Netflix)

What it is: A retelling of the classic French story about Arsène Lupin, the world-famous gentleman thief and master of disguise. Season 3 premieres Thursday, October 5.

Why you should watch it: It’s a modern-day adaptation of Maurice Leblanc’s Arsène Lupin: Gentleman Thief novel that feels like a cross between Luther, Killing Eve, and Sherlock.

Where to watch: Netflix (subscription, season 1-2)

Commitment: Approx. 8 hours (for seasons 1-2 )

93% Our Flag Means Death (Max)

What it is: Stede Bonnet, a pampered aristocrat, abandons his life of privilege to become a pirate in the early 18th century. Season 2 premieres Thursday, October 5.

Why you should watch it: Beautiful set pieces and funny guest stars help this pirate comedy stay above water. Taika Waititi (who co-executive produces the series) and Rhys Darby are a comedic match made in swashbuckling heaven.

Where to watch: Max (subscription, season 1)

Commitment: Approx. 5 hours (for season 1)

92% Loki (Disney+)

What it is: Loki, the God of Mischief, steps out of his brother’s shadow to embark on an adventure that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Season 2 premieres Friday, October 6.

Why you should watch it: In its first season, Loki revealed itself as a top-notch sci-fi program and one of the best standalone series Marvel has offered, so far. Tom Hiddleston was born to play Thor’s troublesome brother. That’s a fact.

Where to watch: Disney+ (subscription, season 1)

Commitment: Approx. 5 hours (for season 1)

95% Frasier (Paramount+)

What it is: Dr. Frasier Crane, a successful Boston therapist, moves to Seattle to get a new start on life; he has a radio talk show, which he uses to relay his wit and wisdom to others, but at times he struggles with his own problems with his salt-of-the-earth father, his pretentious brother and his friends and co-workers. Season 1 of the series reboot premieres Thursday, October 12.

Why you should watch it: With 31 Emmys won during its initial 11-year run, Frasier exists in the upper echelon of classic American sitcoms. Which is funny, considering the main characters are snooty-British-elite caricatures. The banter between Kelsey Grammer and David Hyde Pierce is as watchable now as it was when the series first premiered.

Where to watch: Hulu and Peacock (subscription, seasons 1-11); buy at Vudu, Prime Video, and Apple TV.

Commitment: Approx. 97 hours (for seasons 1-11)

92% Rick and Morty (Adult Swim)

What it is: After having been missing for nearly 20 years, Rick Sanchez suddenly arrives at daughter Beth’s doorstep to move in with her and her family. Although Beth welcomes Rick into her home, her husband, Jerry, isn’t as happy about the family reunion. Jerry is concerned about Rick, a sociopathic scientist, using the garage as his personal laboratory. In the lab, Rick works on a number of sci-fi gadgets, some of which could be considered dangerous. But that’s not all Rick does that concerns Jerry. He also goes on adventures across the universe that often involve his grandchildren, Morty and Summer. Season 7 premieres Sunday, October 15.

Why you should watch it: Thanks to the show’s comical premise, which finds our main characters bouncing from one timeline to another, Rick and Morty has sustained itself in sheer unpredictability. The pop culture references come fast, the writing is sharp, and the cast’s performances keep things grounded no matter how absurd the show gets.

Where to watch: Hulu and Max (subscription, seasons 1-6); buy at Vudu, Prime Video, and Apple TV.

Commitment: Approx. 22 hours (for seasons 1-6)

94% Upload (Prime Video)

What it is: A man is able to choose his own afterlife after his untimely death. Season 3 premieres Friday, October 20.

Why you should watch it: Black Mirror but with a romantic comedic twist, Upload imagines a reality where the ultra-rich can upload their consciousness into the cloud before they die. It sounds like an outlandish concept, but is it really?

Where to watch: Prime Video (subscription, seasons 1-2)

Commitment: Approx. 10 hours (for seasons 1-2)

100% Bosch: Legacy (Amazon Freevee)

What it is: Harry Bosch embarks on the next chapter of his career and finds himself working with onetime enemy, Honey Chandler. Season 2 premieres Friday, October 20.

Why you should watch it: Titus Welliver is excellent as the on-screen manifestation of Michael Connelly’s brooding detective with a dark side.

Where to watch: Amazon Freevee (subscription, season 1)

Commitment: Approx. 8 hours (for season 1)

79% The Gilded Age (Max)

What it is: In 1882, young Marian Brook moves from rural Pennsylvania to New York City after the death of her father to live with her aunts Agnes van Rhijn and Ada Brook. Accompanied by Peggy Scott, an aspiring writer seeking a fresh start, Marian inadvertently becomes enmeshed in a social war between one of her aunts, a scion of the old-money set, and her stupendously rich neighbors, a ruthless railroad tycoon and his ambitious wife, George and Bertha Russell. Exposed to a world on the brink of the modern age, Marian must choose if she will follow the established rules of society or forge her own path. Season 2 premieres Sunday, October 29.

Why you should watch it: Come for the epic costumes and turn-of-the-century set pieces, stay for the stellar ensemble cast, including Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, and Carrie Coon.

Where to watch: Max (Subscription, season 1); buy at Vudu, Prime Video, and Apple TV.

Commitment: Approx. 9 hours (for season )

