7 TV and Streaming Shows You Should Binge-Watch in July

From FX’s iconic crime drama Justified and hilarious comedy What We Do in the Shadows to Neil Gaiman’s Good Omens and the return of AMC’s thriller Dark Winds, here’s a taste of the TV and streaming shows you should catch up on before they return in July.

79% The Lincoln Lawyer (Netflix)

What it is: Show creator David E. Kelley brings Michael Connelly’s Mickey Haller crime novels to life on the small screen. Just like the 2011 movie (which starred Matthew McConaughey), the Netflix series follows Haller, a Los Angeles lawyer who tackles cases, both big and small, as he runs his practice out of the back of his Lincoln Town Car. Season 2, Part 1 premieres Thursday, July 6.

Why you should watch it: Thanks to the assortment of likable characters (played by extremely watchable actors Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Becki Newton, Neve Campbell, and Angus Sampson), the breezy L.A. tone, and the accessible procedural narrative of the series, it all comes together in a binge-worthy way that’ll keep viewers glued to the screen.

Where to watch: Netflix (subscription, season 1)

Commitment: Approx. 8 hours (for the first season)

89% The Afterparty (Apple TV+)

What it is: A twist on the tried-and-true whodunnit formula that follows the events of a party, where a group of old high school friends are all suspects after their superstar friend is murdered. The comedy series flips things on its head, as each episode, which is told through a different suspect’s perspective, also pays homage to a distinct movie genre. Season 2 premieres Wednesday, July 12.

Why you should watch it: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’s Phil Lord and Chris Miller are the creative team behind the project, which features a packed slate of comedy talent. Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, and Zoë Chao return in the new episodes, with Elizabeth Perkins, Zach Woods, Paul Walter Hauser, Poppy Liu, Anna Konkle, Jack Whitehall, Vivian Wu, John Cho, and Ken Jeong rounding out the new season’s comedy ensemble. It’s smart, funny, and will keep you guessing until the very end.

Where to watch: Apple TV+ (subscription, season 1)

Commitment: Approx. 6 hours (for the first season)

98% What We Do in the Shadows (FX on Hulu)

What it is: The mockumentary-style comedy series — inspired by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi’s cult film of the same name — explores the lives of four vampire roommates (Nandor the Relentless, Laszlo, Nadja, and energy vampire, Colin Robinson) and Guillermo, Nandor’s familiar, who does whatever it takes to keep everything in order. Season 5 premieres Thursday, July 13.

Why you should watch it: Clement created the series, and both he and Waititi have directed multiple episodes. That detail alone is reason to watch. The humor of the original movie lives on in the series, which has expanded way beyond the confines of a feature film. The ensemble performance of the core Staten Island crew (Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillén, and Mark Proksch) is the hilarious heart of the series. And the show’s ability to mine the horror genre for new and exciting plot details is the icing on the cake.

Where to watch: Hulu (subscription, seasons 1-4); buy seasons at Vudu, Prime Video, and Apple TV.

Commitment: Approx. 17 hours (for seasons 1-4)

97% Justified (FX on Hulu)

What it is: Based on the character by celebrated author Elmore Leonard, Justified follows the crime-fighting exploits of Deputy Raylan Givens, a modern-day gunslinger whose methods cause plenty of conflict with criminals and the U.S. Marshals Service, for whom he works. After a face-off with an offender goes wrong, Raylan finds himself stationed in the last place he’d want to go: Harlan County, Kentucky, his childhood home. Limited series Justified: City Primeval premieres Tuesday, July 18.

Why you should watch it: Two words: Timothy Olyphant. Sure, the actor has played many enigmatic lawmen over his career, but there’s an effortless quality about the way he plays Raylan. Combine his swagger with Leonard’s superb writing style and you’ve got a winning combination. Now that Justified: City Primeval is on the way — which picks up a decade after we last checked in with Givens — now is the perfect time to rewatch FX’s celebrated series, or dig into it for the first time.

Where to watch: Hulu (subscription, seasons 1-6); buy seasons at Vudu, Prime Video, and Apple TV.

Commitment: Approx. 58 hours (for seasons 1-6)

97% Minx (Starz and Prime Video)

What it is: Los Angeles, 1970s: A young feminist named Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond) forges an unlikely partnership with Doug (Jake Johnson), a low-rent porn publisher, to create the world’s first erotic magazine for women. Season 2 premieres Friday, July 21.

Why you should watch it: A show about adult entertainment in its hey day could easily fall into the conveniently sleazy trappings of the genre. But Lovibond and Johnson work incredibly well together to bring their fully flawed characters to life. Smartly written, funny in unexpected ways, and empowering to boot, we’re stoked Minx has lived on to receive a second season.

Where to watch: Starz (Subscription, season 1) and Prime Video (Starz Prime Video Channel subscription, season 1)

Commitment: Approx. 5 hours (for the first season)

84% Good Omens (Prime Video)

What it is: Based on the book by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman, Good Omens follows an unlikely pair of friends — persnickety angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and rock-n-roll demon Crowley (David Tennant) — as they band together to stop the end of the world. And as you’d expect, it’s not an easy mission. Season 2 premieres Friday, July 28.

Why you should watch it: Both genre faves in their own right, the onscreen partnership of Sheen and Tennant lit the fandom on fire when the series first premiered. The series continues the duo’s journey to save humanity in season 2. The addition of Jon Hamm to the mix and the uncertain storyline that’ll be explored (these new episodes stray from the source material), make for an eagerly anticipated supernatural mystery.

Where to watch: Prime Video (subscription, season 1)

Commitment: Approx. 6 hours (for the first season)

100% Dark Winds (AMC and AMC+)

What it is: Part noir crime drama, part Western thriller, Dark Winds is the latest adaptation of Tony Hillerman’s “Leephorn and Chee” novels. The series takes place in the early 1970s in the outskirts of the Navajo Nation and follows Lt. Joe Leephorn (Zahn McClarnon) and Sgt. Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon) as they strive to maintain order while investigating gruesome crimes that plague their community. Season 2 premieres Sunday, July 30.

Why you should watch it: Brooding murder mysteries have shown their popularity on television in recent years. Dark Winds taps into this familiar genre while offering something new: The series, at its heart, is an Indigenous story. The cast is almost entirely Native, as is the show’s production company. This refreshing perspective offers a sense of authentic representation for a commonly misunderstood community. Given McClarnon and Gordon’s buddy-cop chemistry and the disturbing cases they take on, there’s little surprise season 1 is Certified Fresh with a perfect 100% score.

Where to watch: AMC+ (subscription, season 1) and Prime Video (AMC+ Prime Video Channel subscription, season 1); buy season at Vudu and Apple TV.

Commitment: Approx. 4.5 hours (for the first season)

