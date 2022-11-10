Time-Travel TV Shows Ranked by Tomatometer

(Photo by NBC)

Time travel has been on television since the The Twilight Zone’s 1958 original pilot episode, “The Time Element,” visited Pearl Harbor in 1941 (airing under Westinghouse Desilu Playhouse) and the Enterprise was hurled back to 1960s Earth in 1967 Star Trek episode “Tomorrow Is Yesterday.” Many shows devoted their entire premise to time travel, one of the best of which is the 1989–1993 NBC drama Quantum Leap. Every week, Sam Beckett would leap into a different year to right a cosmic wrong. Quantum Leap returned in September 2022 focusing on a new character, Dr. Ben Song (Raymond Lee). Eight season 1 episodes are now streaming on Peacock, and the show returns to NBC on January 2 to continue its weekly adventures.

The new Quantum Leap and 2022 series The Peripheral and Paper Girls join our list of time-travel television ranked by Tomatometer. The list includes classics like Doctor Who and its time-traveling TARDIS, Lost with its time-warped island, and Outlander’s romance epic whose characters skip through centuries. The Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles TV show brought killer robots and new freedom fighters back from the future, 12 Monkeys expanded its time loop on television, Back to the Future got an animated series of the adventures of Doc Brown, and even Timecop got a short-lived syndicated series.

More recently, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow was all about keeping time safe, NBC’s La Brea sent modern families to 10,000 B.C., and Russian Doll went from a Groundhog Day time loop to a subway back to 1982. Fan favorites like Timeless and Manifest and short-lived wonders like Journeyman and Day Break are also worth a look.

Read on to see the full list ranked by Tomatometer. Those without Tomatometer scores are then listed alphabetically. Tell us in the comments if we missed your favorite time-travel TV show.

The Twilight Zone (1959) 82% #21 Synopsis: "The Twilight Zone" was the brainchild of Emmy Award-winner Rod Serling, who served as host and wrote over 80 episodes... "The Twilight Zone" was the brainchild of Emmy Award-winner Rod Serling, who served as host and wrote over 80 episodes... [More] Starring: Rod Serling

Time Trax (1993) 40% #31 Synopsis: Cop Capt. Darien Lambert travels from the 22nd century to the present in search of fugitives from the future, including... Cop Capt. Darien Lambert travels from the 22nd century to the present in search of fugitives from the future, including... [More] Starring: Dale Midkiff, Elizabeth Alexander, Peter Donat

The Twilight Zone (1985) -- #42 Synopsis: This 1980s revival of the classic sci-fi series features a similar style to the original anthology series. Each episode tells... This 1980s revival of the classic sci-fi series features a similar style to the original anthology series. Each episode tells... [More] Starring: Robin Ward, Charles Aidman

50% Quantum Leap: Season 1 (2022) episodes 1-8 are now streaming on Peacock; the series returns with new episodes on NBC on January 2, 2023.