The Thor: Love and Thunder Cast on Bromances, Goats, and the Joy of Dancing

The last time we saw Thor (Chris Hemsworth), he helped defeat Thanos and departed Earth with the Guardians of the Galaxy, unsure of what the future might hold for him. But now, faced with a new threat in the form of Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), the former king of Asgard has to shed his glorious dad bod, get the gang back together, and save the universe again. Ahead of the release of Thor: Love and Thunder, RT editor Jacqueline Coley sat down with Hemsworth, director Taika Waititi, and co-stars Bale, Natalie Portman, and Tessa Thompson to pick their brains about the new film. Tune in to hear Hemsworth and Waititi talk about dancing and what makes a good bromance, while Portman explains what convinced her to return to the MCU and Thompson dreams about a King Valkyrie travel show.

Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters everywhere on July 8, 2022.

