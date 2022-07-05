Video Interviews

The Thor: Love and Thunder Cast on Bromances, Goats, and the Joy of Dancing

Chris Hemsworth, his co-stars, and director Taika Waititi talk about the latest chapter in the former King of Asgard's journey.

by | July 5, 2022 | Comments

The last time we saw Thor (Chris Hemsworth), he helped defeat Thanos and departed Earth with the Guardians of the Galaxy, unsure of what the future might hold for him. But now, faced with a new threat in the form of Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), the former king of Asgard has to shed his glorious dad bod, get the gang back together, and save the universe again. Ahead of the release of Thor: Love and Thunder, RT editor Jacqueline Coley sat down with Hemsworth, director Taika Waititi, and co-stars Bale, Natalie Portman, and Tessa Thompson to pick their brains about the new film. Tune in to hear Hemsworth and Waititi talk about dancing and what makes a good bromance, while Portman explains what convinced her to return to the MCU and Thompson dreams about a King Valkyrie travel show.

Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters everywhere on July 8, 2022.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.

Movie & TV News

Tag Cloud

Comic-Con@Home 2021 biography Avengers CBS All Access cinemax psycho suspense zero dark thirty Amazon Studios Lifetime VICE Geeked Week Photos YouTube Paramount Plus binge ABC Spring TV cults comic book movie sports Music HBO USA Network Starz screenings crime Universal genre Cosplay aapi Film Festival latino Summer BAFTA comedies Peacock spanish language Paramount Network Black Mirror Superheroe sequels The Arrangement Classic Film a nightmare on elm street CW Seed cooking YouTube Premium justice league 94th Oscars President RT21 mcc franchise lord of the rings Tumblr Premiere Dates Disney+ Disney Plus DirecTV TV Land Awards Tour cancelled television travel Oscar 2017 sopranos kids mission: impossible movies movie remakes Hulu FX on Hulu sequel serial killer war Elton John rt labs critics edition true crime festival 45 crime drama BBC One Western telelvision streamig romance RT History award winner Image Comics Fox Searchlight legend sag awards unscripted football Broadway spy thriller Warner Bros. Epix Lionsgate game of thrones police drama parents Acorn TV 99% dc cartoon Nominations joker Action Musicals Fantasy Mary poppins See It Skip It South by Southwest Film Festival Rocky Pride Month stoner spanish GLAAD boxing The Walt Disney Company worst movies television rt archives WarnerMedia twilight science fiction trophy Box Office Cartoon Network critic resources Marvel Television ABC Family Best Picture YouTube Red heist movie comic godzilla miniseries robots 2019 politics Chernobyl green book Emmy Nominations obi wan nature what to watch Martial Arts WGN children's TV canceled TCM TV One PaleyFest biopic FOX australia NYCC Prime Video strong female leads reboot cancelled TV series sitcom spain The Academy Comedy saw golden globe awards 2015 Hallmark Christmas movies Funimation adenture hispanic heritage month art house Reality Year in Review TCA 2017 Holiday Sony Pictures Red Carpet based on movie scorecard IMDb TV summer TV Christmas HBO Go Podcast vs. summer TV preview Logo wonder woman Sundance TV spider-verse dogs toy story women TV blockbusters emmy awards Election Thanksgiving young adult obituary Brie Larson Syfy Fox News Polls and Games theme song Black History Month 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards Creative Arts Emmys American Society of Cinematographers tv talk romantic comedy south america scary movies Turner Classic Movies Academy Awards Comics on TV BET Awards Trivia Tarantino kaiju LGBTQ criterion 93rd Oscars hispanic new zealand ID book adaptation Britbox Fargo Disney Plus Masterpiece Song of Ice and Fire doctor who ESPN First Look all-time japan richard e. Grant Food Network 1990s OWN Schedule foreign Legendary PlayStation comic book movies debate Ellie Kemper period drama Winners indiana jones Heroines laika Tokyo Olympics Discovery Channel vampires Sci-Fi Video Games streaming SXSW 2022 SXSW Instagram Live scene in color Walt Disney Pictures fresh Showtime mob new star wars movies Freeform First Reviews superman technology Valentine's Day Sony GoT dragons critics cats news Super Bowl Family MGM pirates of the caribbean Columbia Pictures Trailer The Walking Dead 007 IFC Films History harry potter popular stop motion game show nfl monster movies Netflix casting Disney royal family Superheroes dceu Drama live action classics The Purge SundanceTV 4/20 GIFs Disney streaming service Alien fast and furious Mudbound Tomatazos Wes Anderson Amazon Prime Video Toys Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt 90s black NBC crime thriller CBS MCU Character Guide Shondaland Mystery Spike Lifetime Christmas movies olympics BET black comedy Pixar mockumentary nbcuniversal Sneak Peek singing competition international rotten quibi National Geographic Mary Poppins Returns video Extras TCA Winter 2020 book DGA TV movies adventure FX thriller mutant Cannes concert transformers Certified Fresh king kong cancelled Shudder TV renewals Vudu 2016 X-Men Star Wars rom-coms dark E3 spider-man Hollywood Foreign Press Association jurassic park interviews Comedy Central hollywood Amazon superhero Marvel Studios leaderboard Endgame Infographic Paramount adaptation Hallmark 21st Century Fox Tubi werewolf Horror batman Lucasfilm space Travel Channel dreamworks animated Native cops Best and Worst posters 24 frames toronto Pop TV marvel comics Binge Guide composers feel good trailers ViacomCBS PBS Best Actress Marvel Bravo target SDCC Pirates Rock blaxploitation Spectrum Originals dramedy CNN Grammys hidden camera DC streaming service Winter TV asian-american scene in color film series TCA Awards ITV Ghostbusters historical drama best teaser marvel cinematic universe 20th Century Fox halloween A&E Comic Book james bond action-comedy summer preview Pet Sematary cancelled TV shows diversity social media slashers Opinion Crackle HBO Max blockbuster Television Critics Association LGBT hist Pop revenge ABC Signature Oscars canceled TV shows Biopics free movies Neflix live event Best Actor A24 The Witch Focus Features Sundance Now archives OneApp documentary universal monsters Awards kong Calendar Esquire APB jamie lee curtis french reviews new york stand-up comedy worst festivals christmas movies E! child's play Women's History Month scary spinoff Baby Yoda Apple TV Plus Universal Pictures Star Trek zombies docudrama video on demand halloween tv Star Wars Celebration CMT Watching Series name the review Writers Guild of America IFC YA psychological thriller 2020 MTV Reality Competition 73rd Emmy Awards Rocketman Marathons USA Stephen King AMC Countdown 2018 Pacific Islander Nat Geo die hard series Indigenous facebook El Rey renewed TV shows 72 Emmy Awards indie dexter Arrowverse TruTV 79th Golden Globes Awards New York Comic Con scene in color series screen actors guild DC Universe zombie Kids & Family Nickelodeon comics Captain marvel gangster directors FXX comiccon Country italian disaster Apple TV+ Teen Chilling Adventures of Sabrina finale The CW crossover Netflix Christmas movies king arthur discovery cars boxoffice aliens BBC satire AMC Plus prank Tags: Comedy independent docuseries high school Dark Horse Comics basketball japanese slasher anthology golden globes 2021 rt labs supernatural TCA Ovation Mindy Kaling razzies Sundance TIFF venice Film Set visit TLC ratings MSNBC VOD San Diego Comic-Con TNT political drama Rom-Com versus streaming movies Interview TBS Fall TV Hear Us Out films Television Academy VH1 71st Emmy Awards know your critic Apple ghosts Paramount Pictures Trophy Talk natural history comic books Best Director elevated horror Exclusive Video Musical Holidays HFPA documentaries Mary Tyler Moore NBA DC Comics Emmys anime Disney Channel Quiz witnail Turner Animation Anna Paquin Adult Swim medical drama broadcast Amazon Prime target scene in color rotten movies we love talk show BBC America deadpool Crunchyroll chucky breaking bad
Copyright ©  2018 Fandango. All rights reserved.
Terms of Service         Privacy Policy