News

6 Things To Know About New Comedy Series The Afterparty

The new murder-mystery series, from Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse directors Chris Miller and Phil Lord, stars Tiffany Haddish and Sam Richardson and is a genre-mashing tribute to classic whodunits.

by | January 27, 2022 | Comments

One part murder mystery, one part high school reunion, new Apple TV+ whodunit comedy The Afterparty will keep audiences guessing until the very end. The series, which hails from Chris Miller and Phil Lord (The LEGO Movie, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), follows a group of high school alumni who reunite for a lavish afterparty, only to find themselves embroiled in a murder mystery in which each one of them is a potential suspect.

Miller and Lord have worked together as co-directors on a variety of highly successful projects, but, while Lord has an executive producer and writer credit on The Afterparty, Miller took on the helming duties alone and pieced together this bonkers mystery into the eight-episode season that’s set to drop on Friday.

Sam Richardson plays partygoer Aniq and Tiffany Haddish is Detective Danner, and the two actors lead an ensemble of comedic talent including Zoë Chao (Aniq’s love interest Zoe), Ben Schwartz (Aniq’s bestie Yasper), Dave Franco (the high school dweeb-turned-pop star Xavier), Ike Barinholtz (Zoe’s alpha male ex-husband Brett), Ilana Glazer (the tragically misunderstood Chelsea), John Early (Danner’s partner, Detective Culp), and Jamie Demetriou (the seemingly forgettable Walt).

Rotten Tomatoes spoke with Miller and the cast to find out more about the series. Here are six things you need to know about The Afterparty.

1. It’s been in development for a decade.

(Photo by Apple TV+)

It’s been a decade since the initial idea for The Afterparty hit Chris Miller and a lot has happened since he wrote the script. Success hit, their schedules became packed, and The Afterparty got put on the back-burner.

“I wrote a script, sold it as a movie,” Miller explained. “I was going to make it, but we got busy making all the Legos, the Spider-Mans, the Jump Streets, and whatnot,” Miller said.

It wasn’t until a few years ago that Miller had a chance to revisit his idea and realized since this was a character-driven ensemble piece, the project would work better as a TV show.

“For a movie, you only get less than two hours,” Miller continued. “So each story has to, necessarily, be really short. So we thought, What if we turned it into a series where each character could get their own episode? You could really dive in and see them as complex and interesting characters and give them time to shine. That seemed like a better idea.”

2. Afterparty is a fun take on the murder-mystery genre.

(Photo by Apple TV+)

It’d be easy to look at the work Miller has put out over the past decade and peg him and Lord as animated-comedy guys. But if you dig a bit deeper, you’ll find that Miller is a die-hard fan of the murder mysteries. And The Afterparty is his love letter to the genre.

“I’ve always been a huge murder-mystery fan, growing up,” Miller revealed. “I was reading Agatha Christie, watching Columbo, The Last of Sheila, Murder, She Wrote, Poirot, that sort of thing. It’s always been interesting to me to do a murder mystery and told in a Rashomon style where you have each of the suspects telling their version of the night and you can only figure out who did it by hearing all of the stories.”

3. It was an epic storytelling challenge for Miller.

(Photo by Apple TV+)

When thinking about the work Miller and Lord have put out into the world over the past decade, it’s clear that they’re great at delivering comedy gold. And let’s be clear, The Afterparty is funny. But it’s also operates by the rules of the whodunit genre. Concocting the story and making sure all the pieces fit properly, Miller admits, was an epic challenge.

“It’s one of those things that has to be a piece of clockwork machinery that is really figured out structurally,” he said. “It can’t just be like, Oh, we got a loose idea, we’ll figure out whodunit in editing. It has to be really, in essence, designed. Audiences are savvy. You have to stay three steps ahead of everybody. And you have to figure out a way to understand who did it, how they did it, and then you have to hide the obvious truths and then give everybody hints along the way so that, in the end, they’re surprised.”

4. The strong comedic ensemble keeps the party going.

(Photo by Apple TV+)

A true ensemble carries the show from start to finish. Part of the reason for that cohesive vibe is the comedic talent brought to the table. According to Barinholtz, Miller regularly allowed the cast to improvise their scenes in order to bring this world to life in a way that’s funny, fulfills the story, and feels as organic as possible. But considering how well each actor fits into the character they’re playing, we had to wonder if a casting notice was put out or if they targeted specific names for the roles. It turns out, it was the latter.

“We just sort of picked the people that we were fans of,” Miller said. “Phil and I have worked with some of these people before, have been friends with some of these people, and are just admirers of a lot of them. In some of the cases, they were people that we wrote it for, and others, we weren’t thinking of anybody specific.”

One actor they did target was Tiffany Haddish who steps into the Columbo-like role of Detective Danner. As Miller explains it, she was the perfect candidate for the job.

“I love Columbo, who’s a character that always would prey on people underestimating him” Miller continued. “They’d let things slip because they thought he was kind of absent-minded. Tiffany is a person who has been underestimated her whole life, and people don’t realize how savvy and sharp she is. She was the perfect person to do that type of character – to be a gossip, to talk and hear stories. But she’s actually paying a lot of attention and knows what’s going on — more than people realize.”

5. Each episode is a completely different genre.

(Photo by Apple TV+)

“Each person is the hero of their own movie, telling their story in the style of a different film style,” Miller said, explaining how he got to the idea that each episode tells a character’s story in a different genre. From rom-com to animation to action flick to musical, each episode offers a surprising perspective on the unfolding mystery while cracking open each characters’ stories, showing how they relate to each other and the overarching crime at hand.

Aniq’s story is the rom-com of the bunch and the character, Richardson explained, is “pretty much a Bridget Jones – he’s charming, but a little affable, and a little geeky and sarcastic. So getting to play all those things was a lot of fun.”

Chao’s character gets further exploration in the series’ only animated episode.

“Chris Miller and Phil Lord are the kings of animation, so it felt really special that I got to explore that with them,” she said. “It was also really informative to actually have an episode dedicated to examining the many different facets within Zoe.”

Barinholtz brought his Fast and Furious dreams to life for his episode, saying, “There’s definitely some Dom Toretto DNA in there.” The Mindy Project alum sprinkled some Steven Seagal action into things, as well. “There are moments where Brett is deep in his POV trying to look his coolest. You got equal parts Dom and equal parts Seagal. But he’s a 100-percent douchebag.”

Schwartz goes all-in for the musical episode. According to the actor, the whole thing was “initially exciting and then terrifying” because he had to get in a recording booth and “sing for real.” It was an experience he called “nerve-racking” and gives all the credit to his vocal coach, choreographer, and backup dancers for bringing the production to life.

“Each character naturally fit a specific genre of filmmaking,” Miller continued. “And then that evolved who the characters were based on the style in which we were telling their story. So it became sort of intrinsic to who they were and how they saw themselves. And that’s when it really blossomed into what it is now.”

6. Afterparty is ultimately a show about empathy.

(Photo by Apple TV+)

With each episode stepping into the perspective of a different character, allowing a new story angle to be explored, Miller described the show as, “ultimately, being about empathy, where you see events through your own lens. Sometimes, you will see other people as two-dimensional or as stereotypes. But if you see the world through their eyes, you realize that they are humans who have their own things going on. And they’re way more complex and surprising than you would have imagined.”

83% The Afterparty: Season 1 (2022) premieres on Friday, January 28, on Apple TV+.

Movie & TV News

Tag Cloud

Music TCA Winter 2020 Countdown vs. harry potter Apple TV Plus hidden camera USA Network Turner screen actors guild TNT what to watch independent witnail tv talk Mary Tyler Moore 79th Golden Globes Awards Photos Shudder Academy Awards directors japanese Rocky psycho series Watching Series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina screenings USA dogs know your critic The Walt Disney Company Election Cosplay international PaleyFest MTV doctor who slashers streaming movies Wes Anderson Nat Geo Christmas worst movies Lifetime Christmas movies Awards Tour Sundance First Reviews Showtime Stephen King hist feel good PlayStation ABC SundanceTV spy thriller deadpool australia HBO Go comic Cartoon Network Brie Larson remakes Lionsgate versus Sony Pictures Pop TV Disney streaming service zombies ESPN Women's History Month SDCC mutant nature Mary Poppins Returns french Heroines hispanic movies satire Calendar scary comics obituary reboot Endgame Mystery halloween tv WGN HBO Max 2016 See It Skip It Trivia stand-up comedy legend fresh streaming canceled 1990s reviews television Fargo TV renewals TV movies BAFTA DC Universe documentaries universal monsters critics Nickelodeon Set visit Spike rt labs Holidays action-comedy BET Awards book adaptation Walt Disney Pictures green book natural history Television Critics Association rotten spanish language Masterpiece kids Superheroes science fiction DC streaming service DC Comics Disney+ Disney Plus canceled TV shows trophy laika The Witch indiana jones travel Pixar chucky Rock CBS comedies emmy awards Lucasfilm CNN festivals Musical Best and Worst dexter christmas movies Binge Guide Universal Pictures period drama children's TV 72 Emmy Awards GIFs marvel cinematic universe Action Tarantino Reality Competition lord of the rings genre Sneak Peek wonder woman dark Comic Book romantic comedy President Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt The Walking Dead Arrowverse Tumblr cancelled Travel Channel Holiday Teen Legendary Ovation based on movie WarnerMedia 2015 ABC Signature Polls and Games discovery Writers Guild of America DGA popular critic resources Pacific Islander foreign king arthur cancelled TV shows 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards Tomatazos animated 24 frames TCM Emmys anthology scorecard crime drama gangster crossover talk show Prime Video zombie comic book movies Drama The Academy Lifetime cinemax Certified Fresh TruTV indie FOX heist movie Netflix Awards free movies psychological thriller franchise OneApp latino vampires Captain marvel TV One unscripted parents spinoff aapi Elton John 90s biopic YouTube Red Winners venice mob Instagram Live romance San Diego Comic-Con Thanksgiving black comedy Netflix Christmas movies Tubi concert Fantasy new star wars movies breaking bad E! Television Academy news anime cops golden globe awards Marvel Studios high school fast and furious Biopics cartoon ghosts Adult Swim richard e. Grant Discovery Channel sequel Video Games slasher TIFF Star Trek technology hispanic heritage month adaptation crime Family Sundance TV blaxploitation Mudbound Animation Disney Plus boxoffice films Hallmark Christmas movies Fall TV BBC America rotten movies we love Rocketman Comic-Con@Home 2021 OWN Comics on TV revenge VOD finale nbcuniversal best sitcom Avengers cooking art house teaser cats book theme song Syfy royal family video biography casting docuseries justice league YouTube Premium Esquire godzilla Grammys Peacock facebook adenture Exclusive Video dragons 007 Schedule nfl History debate crime thriller kaiju Spring TV National Geographic Black Mirror NBC TBS prank child's play PBS Ghostbusters Freeform dramedy razzies social media young adult Opinion Baby Yoda target docudrama Mindy Kaling die hard video on demand Tags: Comedy The CW ID Image Comics VICE 2018 worst Martial Arts spider-man king kong Ellie Kemper a nightmare on elm street south america Bravo Mary poppins 21st Century Fox movie GLAAD sports batman live event ABC Family Columbia Pictures football 2020 Trophy Talk TCA 2017 true crime rom-coms Marathons monster movies sopranos superman kong Amazon Pet Sematary joker award winner Pirates space New York Comic Con leaderboard documentary james bond FXX serial killer pirates of the caribbean disaster police drama mcc HBO thriller cars Trailer classics binge Nominations FX Turner Classic Movies new zealand comic book movie game show toy story TCA Dark Horse Comics diversity Superheroe dc Apple TV+ quibi mockumentary Logo sequels Rom-Com superhero war medical drama Quiz twilight NYCC A24 2017 boxing all-time Amazon Prime Video Alien Country Hallmark cults Red Carpet new york historical drama CMT Neflix Horror spider-verse 73rd Emmy Awards spain halloween black Oscars Star Wars Classic Film IFC Films sag awards El Rey Disney Summer Pop Character Guide ViacomCBS ratings dceu Sci-Fi marvel comics japan politics Crackle Western Box Office Creative Arts Emmys posters comic books E3 VH1 strong female leads blockbusters Reality DirecTV Comedy Central miniseries Fox Searchlight Tokyo Olympics elevated horror 4/20 CBS All Access composers Fox News IFC YouTube American Society of Cinematographers Warner Bros. 45 comiccon jurassic park jamie lee curtis blockbuster olympics Universal Paramount Plus asian-american MCU A&E robots 2019 Crunchyroll Infographic APB Hulu Winter TV stop motion AMC The Arrangement stoner Paramount Network Emmy Nominations name the review Hear Us Out festival aliens AMC Plus Marvel golden globes 71st Emmy Awards Disney Channel TV Cannes Apple Amazon Studios women Spectrum Originals CW Seed MSNBC scene in color RT History IMDb TV dreamworks Extras political drama Vudu basketball renewed TV shows Marvel Television cancelled television TV Land YA Funimation supernatural telelvision game of thrones trailers hollywood singing competition 2021 Hollywood Foreign Press Association Film Festival toronto spanish BBC One 99% RT21 Premiere Dates Amazon Prime TLC transformers 20th Century Fox Super Bowl scary movies SXSW Black History Month Comedy LGBTQ Pride Month FX on Hulu Interview NBA live action ITV First Look Shondaland Valentine's Day mission: impossible Kids & Family saw zero dark thirty BET suspense Podcast Anna Paquin 93rd Oscars rt labs critics edition rt archives criterion Song of Ice and Fire Sundance Now Food Network BBC adventure werewolf LGBT Toys Broadway Acorn TV Starz italian HFPA The Purge Chernobyl GoT archives Year in Review TCA Awards X-Men cancelled TV series Epix Musicals Paramount Film Britbox
Copyright ©  2018 Fandango. All rights reserved.
Terms of Service         Privacy Policy