The Wheel of Time Season 2 Exclusive Sneak Peek: Álvaro Morte's Logain Confronts the Real Dragon Reborn

For The Wheel of Time’s “The Dragon Reborn,” Rand al’Thor (Josha Stradowski), the time is now to harness the One Power. In this scene from season 2, Rand is desperate for answers and cons his way into the facility holding Logain (Álvaro Morte) in hopes of learning how to control his channeling abilities. “How long are you going to wait…before you ask me what you want to ask me?” Logain probes. He remembers Rand from Tar Valon, watching “those women parade me through the streets like an animal.” Logain, cut off from the One Power by the Aes Sedai, finds Rand’s request amusing.

- - The Wheel of Time: Season 2 (2023) premieres Friday, September 1 on Prime Video.

