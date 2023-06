Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Tobe Nwigwe, and Liza Koshy sit down with RT correspondent Perri Nemiroff to talk about the action-packed Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, discussing topics like the introduction of the Terrorcons, their characters’ strengths and weaknesses, the future of the franchise, and so much more.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (2023) is in theaters on June 9, 2023.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.