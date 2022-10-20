The Ticket to Paradise Cast Talk Beer Pong, Rom-Coms and Batman

The romantic comedy has been experiencing something of a comeback in recent times, and two of the best ever to do it are Julia Roberts and George Clooney. Writer-director Ol Parker (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again) wisely decided to harness their star power for his latest film, Ticket to Paradise, which sees the duo playing a divorced couple who reluctantly agree to join forces to sabotage their daughter’s impromptu wedding to a new love in Bali. Clooney and Roberts show off their unmatchable chemistry in an interview with RT correspondent Naz Perez, who found out how their longtime friendship first began (“After you’ve thrown up on each other, you have to be friends”) and discovered how they’re labeled in each other’s cell phones. Naz also spoke to their co-stars Maxime Bouttier, Kaitlyn Dever, and Lucas Bravo about Clooney’s incredible beer pong skills, working with the iconic couple, and channeling a sloth and a hamster to find a character. And lastly, Ol Parker explains what makes a successful rom-com and why we need them so badly right now.

Ticket to Paradise opens everywhere on October 21, 2022.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.