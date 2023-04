The Super Mario Bros. Movie First Reviews: Packed with Nostalgia and Easter Eggs, but Mostly Aimed at Kids

Are we finally getting a proper Mario movie featuring all our favorite characters from the games? The Super Mario Bros. Movie is out this week, and many of the first reviews are calling it a fun and faithful animated adventure. Whether you’re a hardcore fan of the Nintendo franchise or nostalgically curious, there’s apparently a lot to enjoy in the video game adaptation. However, if you have no relationship to the characters and the iconography, the movie’s simplistic script and onslaught of Easter eggs aren’t likely to convert you.

Here’s what critics are saying about The Super Mario Bros. Movie:

Does it live up to expectations?

Purposefully focusing on a simple and beautiful adventure, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is a solid success.

– Brandon Zachary, CBR

For better and worse, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is exactly what you’d expect from a Mario movie made by Illumination Entertainment.

– Reuben Baron, Looper.com

For some people, perhaps, it will be a point in the win column that “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” is exactly what it looks like, and nothing more.

– Josh Spiegel, Slashfilm

Does it honor the games?

The fast-paced action effectively approximates the gaming experience.

– Frank Scheck, Hollywood Reporter

If you’ve ever wondered what it would feel like to be inside a Super Mario Bros. level, this film gets deliciously close.

– Lex Briscuso, The Wrap

The movie doesn’t so much duplicate the logistics of a Mario game as conjure the spirit of the game.

– Owen Gleiberman, Variety

It’s the ultimate in comforting familiarity.

– Jake Wilson, The Sydney Morning Herald