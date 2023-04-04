The Super Mario Bros. Movie First Reviews: Packed with Nostalgia and Easter Eggs, but Mostly Aimed at Kids

Here’s what critics are saying about The Super Mario Bros. Movie:

Purposefully focusing on a simple and beautiful adventure, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is a solid success. – Brandon Zachary, CBR

For better and worse, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is exactly what you’d expect from a Mario movie made by Illumination Entertainment. – Reuben Baron, Looper.com

For some people, perhaps, it will be a point in the win column that “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” is exactly what it looks like, and nothing more. – Josh Spiegel, Slashfilm

If you’ve ever wondered what it would feel like to be inside a Super Mario Bros. level, this film gets deliciously close. – Lex Briscuso, The Wrap

The movie doesn’t so much duplicate the logistics of a Mario game as conjure the spirit of the game. – Owen Gleiberman, Variety

The only difference from the Nintendo games is that viewers don’t have to replay a section 45 times because they keep getting nicked by a rogue Koopa shell. – Matthew Huff, AV Club

It leaves one feeling like they’re standing to the side and watching someone else play a video game.

– Zaki Hasan, San Francisco Chronicle

Is it packed with Easter eggs?

Perhaps the film’s greatest asset is its clever reliance on the treasure trove of IP that Nintendo has to offer.

– Matthew Huff, AV Club

This movie has a lot of fan service… This is not a bad thing; in fact, it is quite the opposite. Whenever it was possible to sneak something in, they did it.

– Tessa Smith, Mama’s Geeky

Does it help to be a fan of the games?

You don’t have to be a Mario fan to respond to it, but the film is going to remind the millions who are why they call it a joystick.

– Owen Gleiberman, Variety

While the references are sure to charm Nintendo lovers, and the standard Illumination-style cartoon humor will please youngsters, the film otherwise doesn’t have a ton to offer.

– Matthew Huff, AV Club

Is it mostly for kids?

For certain demographics (i.e. families lamenting the fact that it’s been months since a major kids movie hit theaters), this is going to be an absolute godsend.

– Christian Zilko, IndieWire

The Super Mario Bros Movie is very much a kids’ movie that adults will have fun with.

– Tessa Smith, Mama’s Geeky

But is it still entertaining?

The film features one jam-packed sequence after another, one highlight being Mario’s titanic battle with Donkey Kong.

– Frank Scheck, Hollywood Reporter

It’s is a serious blast, with a spark of enchantment — that je ne sais quoi fusion of speed and trickery, magic and sophistication, and sheer play that… well, you feel it when you see it.

– Owen Gleiberman, Variety

Even if it’s not your thing, everyone should find a way to coexist with this franchise very quickly.

– Christian Zilko, IndieWire

How does it look?

This is a gorgeous movie. The 3D animation works extremely well. It is bright, vibrant, and colorful.

– Tessa Smith, Mama’s Geeky

The different worlds of the film—the Mushroom Kingdom, the Jungle Kingdom, Bowser’s Kingdom, and more—are all so rich and full of life.

– Lex Briscuso, The Wrap

What about the script?

Parents shouldn’t expect a Pixar-level experience, but Matthew Fogel’s script has as at least as much narrative heft as the best Mario games.

– Christian Zilko, IndieWire

The plot is as basic as can be, and character development is clearly not a priority.

– Frank Scheck, Hollywood Reporter

When it comes to molding all that gimcrackery into, you know, a story, they lose the electronic pulse that made the game addictive.

– Owen Gleiberman, Variety

A lot of the film’s jokes don’t land, at least for an adult audience, which will certainly make up a vast group for this picture.

– Lex Briscuso, The Wrap

Do any of the voice performances stand out?

One of the film’s biggest MVPs is Keegan Michael-Key’s Toad, who is responsible for half of the movie’s most comedic moments.

– Lex Briscuso, The Wrap

Jack Black, who voices this horny demon [Bowser], gives a stupendous performance.

– Owen Gleiberman, Variety

So it has a good villain?

Having a villain who’s a vulnerable ogre you’re at once appalled, amused, and fascinated by makes this a very different sort of kinetic kiddie fantasia.

– Owen Gleiberman, Variety

He’s the full package: menacing and vicious with a soft and insecure side that bubbles over at the perfect comedic moment.

– Lex Briscuso, The Wrap

What about Chris Pratt’s work as Mario?

What Pratt does works. I promise you that. It makes sense and even if it bothers you at the beginning, you are going to quickly forget it as the movie continues.

– Tessa Smith, Mama’s Geeky

Pratt nails a modernized, slightly subdued version of a stereotypical Brooklyn accent that comes off natural and inoffensive, a logical portrayal of the Mario character.

– Lex Briscuso, The Wrap

How is the length of the movie?

The brisk 92-minute running time is another plus, especially for younger attention spans.

– Frank Scheck, Hollywood Reporter

With a runtime of only 92 minutes, it doesn’t overstay its welcome.

– Matthew Huff, AV Club

The Super Mario Bros. Movie opens in theaters everywhere on April 5, 2023.

