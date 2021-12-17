Showdowns

The Spider-Man Villain Showdown

Which of Spidey's famous foes is his greatest enemy? We break it all down.

by | December 17, 2021 | Comments

Spider-Man just might have the greatest gallery of scum and villainy to contend with, and we’re pitting all these evildoers against each other in this episode of Vs.! Did the Goblins get enough green at the box office? Who menaced MJ the best: Kingpin or Sandman? Doctor Octopus might have gotten his feelers on critics, but what about Vulture swooping away with audiences’ hearts? And, of course, Venom will make his big appearance — no turd in the wind he be! So see who comes out on top with host Mark Ellis!

Spider-Man: No Way Home opens in theaters on Friday, December 17, 2021.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.

