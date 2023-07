RT correspondent Jacqueline Coley sat down with director Christopher Nolan and cast members Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, and Matt Damon to discuss their upcoming movie Oppenheimer. The cast and director talk about Nolan’s vision for the film, how they filmed the infamous Trinity test, and more.

Oppenheimer (2023) is in theaters on July 21, 2023.

