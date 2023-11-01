The Most Anticipated TV & Streaming Shows of November 2023

The top three TV series in our November polls dominated the pack, leaving shows like Netflix’s Blue Eye Samurai, Paramount+’s Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and Apple TV+’s For All Mankind in their dust. The Jon Hamm-led Fargo season 5 and the final outing for Netflix’s The Crown garnered just enough votes to squeak by in slots No. 4 and No. 5, respectively, but the titles to beat this month, by a large margin, were season 2 of Invincible and a couple of notable debuts: the Godzilla-adjacent Monarch: Legacy of Monsters and the animated adaptation Scott Pilgrim Takes Off.

Disagree with the results? Have your say in the comments.

No. 1

100% Invincible: Season 2 (2023) (Prime Video)

#1 on Facebook and X, #2 on Instagram and YouTube

Premieres: Friday, November 3

Steven Yeun returns to voice Mark Grayson, son of the great superhero Omni-Man, who comes to discover that perhaps his father was not as heroic as he once thought. The second season has already been a hit with critics, but you’ll only get the first four episodes before the show goes on hiatus and releases the latter half of the season in early 2024.

How to Watch: by subscription on Prime Video

No. 2

89% Monarch: Legacy of Monsters: Season 1 (2023) (Apple TV+)

#1 YouTube, #2 on Facebook and X, #3 on Instagram

Premieres: Friday, November 17

Father and son duo Kurt and Wyatt Russell star in this Godzilla-adjacent spinoff of the so-called Monsterverse franchise, which focuses on the larger-than-life exploits of Godzilla, King Kong, and their enemies. Monarch: Legacy of Monsters spans three generations as it unveils the history of the titular monster-tracking organization through the lens of key players and their children.

How to Watch: by subscription on Apple TV+

No. 3

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off: Season 1 (2023) (Netflix)

#1 on Instagram, #3 on Facebook, X, and YouTube

Premieres: Friday, November 17

Developed by Ben O’Malley, the creator of the original graphic novels upon which Edgar Wright’s 2010 cult comedy is based, this series sees the cast of that film return to reprise their roles, albeit in voice only, in an animated retelling of the story. That’s a big deal, considering said cast includes names like Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and a host of former up-and-comers-turned-stars like Chris Evans, Aubrey Plaza, Kieran Culkin, Anna Kendrick, and more.

How to Watch: by subscription on Netflix

No. 4

Fargo: Season 5 (2023) (Fargo)

#4 on Instagram, X, and YouTube

Premieres: Tuesday, November 21

Noah Hawley’s anthology series inspired by the Coen brothers’ Oscar-winning Fargo has remained consistently good across its five seasons, so it’s no surprise to see that its latest offering — which stars Jon Hamm, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Juno Temple, among others — still ranks among the most hotly anticipated shows. This season focuses on a Minnesota housewife (Temple) whose hidden past comes back to haunt her when she unexpectedly lands in some hot water with the authorities.

How to Watch: on FX with a cable subscription; the next day streaming on Hulu

No. 5

The Crown: Season 6 (2023) (Netflix)

#4 Facebook, #5 on Instagram

Premieres: Thursday, November 16

Lastly, we have the final season of Netflix’s historical drama The Crown. Roughly spanning the late 1990s and early 200s, the season is expected to cover big milestones like Tony Blair’s (Bertie Carvel) term as Prime Minister, the death of Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki), and more.

How to Watch: by subscription on Netflix

Thumbnail images by Amazon Studios, Apple TV+

