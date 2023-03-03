The Most Anticipated TV & Streaming Shows of March 2023

TV and streaming in March features some heavy hitters returning for new seasons. Unsurprisingly, the third season of Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian was voted by Rotten Tomatoes’ social media followers as the most anticipated show of the month by a wide margin.

Read on to find out what other shows made our “most anticipated” list for March.

84% The Mandalorian: Season 3 (2023) (Disney+)

#1 on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube

Premiered: Wednesday, March 1

Was there any question that the return of baby Jedi Grogu and his Mandalorian minder Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) would dominate the month’s most anticipated TV and streaming options? Reviews of the first episode are in and the series continues its Fresh streak. The Star Wars series remains a favorite with fans, too, though some grumpy muppets think the first episode of the new season was heavy-handed with the puppet action. Read more audience reviews here and leave your own!

Read Also: The Mandalorian Season 3 First Reviews: ‘Still the Best Star Wars TV Show,’ Critics Say

- - Succession: Season 4 (2023) (HBO)

#2 on YouTube, #3 on Twitter and Instagram, and #5 on Facebook

Premieres: Sunday, March 26

Knives come out in the final season of the corporate family drama, as Logan Roy (Brian Cox) defends his Waystar Royco empire from a sale to Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) that was orchestrated by his children. Jeremy Strong returns as Kendall Roy, Sarah Snook as Siobhan Roy, Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy, Alan Ruck as Connor Roy, J. Smith-Cameron as Gerri Kellman, Matthew MacFadyen as Tom Wambsgans, and Nicholas Braun as Greg Hirsch.

- - Ted Lasso: Season 3 (2023) (Apple TV+)

#2 on Twitter, #3 on YouTube (tied with Lucky Hank), and #4 on Facebook and Instagram

Premieres: Wednesday, March 15

Tied with Succession for second place is the feel-good sports comedy starring Jason Sudeikis in the title role. The series’ 12-episode third and possibly final season finds the media ridiculing newly-promoted AFC Richmond, while Ted grapples with ongoing personal issues, Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) steps up as assistant coach alongside Beard (Brendan Hunt), Nate heads up West Ham United under Rupert (Anthony Head), Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) is out for blood — specifically Rupert’s — and Keeley (Juno Temple) manages her own PR agency.

- - Yellowjackets: Season 2 (2023) (Showtime)

(Photo by Kailey Schwerman/Showtime)

#2 on Facebook and Instagram and #4 on Twitter

Premieres: Friday, March 24

Winter has arrived for the Yellowjackets and the food situation looks dire in season 2 of the series that ranked No. 3 overall on our social media followers’ most anticipated list. Returning as the adult characters: Melanie Lynskey as Shauna, Christina Ricci as Misty, Juliette Lewis as Natalie, and Tawny Cypress as Taissa. In the ’90s timeline, the cast members reprising their teen roles are: Sophie Nélisse as Shauna, Samantha Hanratty as Misty, Sophie Thatcher as Natalie, and Jasmin Savoy Brown as Taissa. New to the series, Lauren Ambrose joins the cast as adult Van, Simone Kessell as adult Lottie, and Elijah Wood as a current-timeline character named Walter.

- - Shadow and Bone: Season 2 (2023) (Netflix)

#3 on Facebook, #4 on YouTube (tied with Superman & Lois), and #5 on Twitter

Premieres: Thursday, March 16

Also on its second season, the fantasy tale about “Sun Summoner” Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li) returns this month, as she continues to be both the obsession of and foil to “Shadow Summoner” General Kirigan (Ben Barnes). Based on Leigh Bardugo’s worldwide bestselling Grishaverse novels, the series was voted fourth overall on our March most anticipated list.

- - Lucky Hank: Season 1 (2023) (AMC)

#3 on YouTube (tied with Ted Lasso)

Premieres: Sunday, March 19

Bob Odenkirk, star of AMC’s Better Call Saul, returns to the network in the title role of a “mid-life crisis tale” about novelist William Henry “Hank” Devereaux, who works as the English department chairman at an underfunded college. Mireille Enos costars as Hank’s unflappable wife in the adaptation of author Richard Russo’s novel Straight Man.

Thumbnail by Lucasfilm Ltd.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.