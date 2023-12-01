The Most Anticipated TV & Streaming Shows of December 2023

Look, we’re gonna be honest: The TV and streaming choices in December are pretty slim if you’re not looking for a holiday special. That said, there were still a couple of shows that clearly stood out to our fans, namely the action series Reacher and the animated Marvel offering What If…? Beyond that, we had a tie for third between a new adaptation of the Percy Jackson novels on Disney+ and the latest season of Apple TV+’s espionage drama Slow Horses, and once again bringing up the rear of the pack was The Crown, which debuts Part 2 of its final season this month.

No. 1

Reacher: Season 2 (2023) (Prime Video)

#1 on Facebook, X, and YouTube; #3 on Instagram

Premieres: Friday, December 15

Remember when fans of writer Lee Child’s Jack Reacher character rejoiced at the casting of Alan Ritchson in Prime Video’s adaptation after a couple of feature films starring the (relatively) diminutive Tom Cruise? The first season was a Certified Fresh hit at 92% on the Tomatometer, and Ritchson is back in all his burly glory to save innocent folks from carjackers and help his old friends out of a sticky situation.

No. 2

What If...?: Season 2 (2023) (Disney+)

#1 on Instagram, #2 on Facebook and YouTube, #3 on X

Premieres: Friday, December 22

The Marvel fandom may be cooling off a bit these days, but if there’s any title in the MCU capable of providing standalone thrills somewhat safely disconnected from the larger narrative, it’s the animated series What If…?, which reimagines characters and scenarios we’re already familiar with in fun and intriguing new ways. The new season showcases a new batch of stories that sees the return of characters like Hela, Korg, Black Panther, and more.

No. 3 (tied)

Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Season 1 (2023) (Disney+)

#3 on Facebook and YouTube, #4 on X, #5 on Instagram

Premieres: Wednesday, December 20

Speaking of book-to-film adaptations that fans didn’t like, Disney decided to redo Percy Jackson and the Olympians as a TV series after a pair of mediocre films released by Fox in the early 2010s. Led by a cast of relative newcomers, the show signals a ray of hope for those who grew up reading the Percy Jackson novels and hoped to see them properly adapted someday.

No. 3 (tied)

96% Slow Horses: Season 3 (2023) (Apple TV+)

#2 on X, #4 on Instagram and YouTube, #5 on Facebook

Premieres: Wednesday, November 29

Tied with Percy Jackson for third this month is the latest season of the Gary Oldman-led espionage drama Slow Horses, which, as it happens, is also based on a book series. And yes, technically the show did premiere on Wednesday, November 29, but that’s so close to December, and the bulk of the new season will run this month, so we’re keeping it here. For those unfamiliar, the story revolves around a motley crew of disgraced MI5 agents who are relegated to what is supposed to be a mundane desk job, but end up getting pulled into major intrigue. Season 3 is already Certified Fresh.

No. 5

53% The Crown: Season 6 (2023) (Netflix)

#2 on Instagram, #5 on X

Premieres: Thursday, December 14

Last month, Netflix’s historical drama The Crown took the final spot on the list, and this month, it does so again with Part 2 of its sixth and final season. Most of the first half of the season has focused on the lead-up to and immediate aftermath of Princess Di’s death, so we can expect to see Part 2 move on to other events.

