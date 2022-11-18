The Menu Cast Share Food Photos and Deleted Scenes

If the holiday season has you feeling a little too festive and you’d like some entertainment with a bit more bite to it, The Menu has you covered. Directed by Mark Mylod (Game of Thrones, Succession), the darkly comic film follows a young couple who travel to an island for a unique culinary experience crafted by a renowned chef, only to discover something far more sinister is at play. Ahead of its release, RT correspondent Perri Nemiroff sat down with Mylod, writers Seth Reiss and Will Tracy, and stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult, John Leguizamo, Aimee Carrero, and Hong Chau to talk about crafting the clever thriller. They talk about how they developed their characters, how they played off co-star Ralph Fiennes, and even shared their most recent food photos. Stay tuned to hear Anya Taylor-Joy drop some advice about working on the Mad Max prequel Furiosa.

The Menu opens in theaters on November 18, 2022.

