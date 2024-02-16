The Madame Web Cast on Driving Ambulances and 2000s Fashion

Sony’s latest foray into the Spider-Verse centers on a paramedic in New York (played by Dakota Johnson) who develops the ability to see into the future and uses that power to help three young women confront a dangerous enemy from her own past. The film, directed by S.J. Clarkson, co-stars Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, and Celeste O’Connor as the trio in question, while Tahar Rahim squares off against them as the villain Ezekiel Sims.

Ahead of the film’s release, Johnson, Sweeney, Merced, O’Connor, Rahim, and Clarkson all sat down with RT Correspondent Naz Perez to talk about Madame Web, describing how they trained to climb walls and drive ambulances and explaining how 200s fashion came into play.

Naz Perez for Rotten Tomatoes: This whole movie to me was a throwback to the 2000s. You and I are same age, and I was wondering what you were really excited to see on set from that time.

Dakota Johnson: I mean, all the references, the music references, the fashion, it was so funny. But the huge Beyoncé poster I think was my favorite.

Rotten Tomatoes: And when you were wearing a flannel around your waist, I was like, “Oh my God, why did I wear that all time?”

Johnson: Why? I know.

(Photo by Jessica Kourkounis/©Marvel/©Columbia Pictures)

Rotten Tomatoes: My favorite fashion moment, which I don’t want to give away, but I love Gucci, and I know you love Gucci too, and I was like, “This is so sick.” Did you have any input in that moment?

Johnson: It was a very exciting moment. I’m very happy about it. It was like a behind-the-scenes thing that happened to come to fruition and I am really happy about it. I don’t know how it all came together, but it was something like, “Well, it would be cool if there was a nod to, I don’t know, my relationship with Gucci,” and… It’s cool.

Watch the video for the full interview with Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, Celeste O’Connor, Tahar Rahim, and S.J. Clarkson.

Madame Web (2024) is currently in theaters.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.