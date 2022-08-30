The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power First Reviews: 'Bold,' 'Ambitious,' 'Gorgeous,' 'Full of Grandeur,' Critics Say

With The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Prime Video takes its biggest swing in the big budget fantasy TV genre. Premiering its first two episodes on Friday, September 2, 2022, the prequel series does what J.R.R. Tolkien fans never thought would happen: It brings to life the author’s fabled telling of the Second Age of Middle-earth, which takes place thousands of years before the events of Peter Jackson’s trilogy.

(Photo by Prime Video)

Morfydd Clark (His Dark Materials) stars alongside a noteworthy ensemble cast, including Nazanin Boniadi (Counterpart, Homeland), Peter Mullan (The Underground Railroad, Westworld), Benjamin Walker (Jessica Jones), Lenny Henry (The Sandman), Robert Aramayo (Game of Thrones, The King’s Man), Markella Kavenagh (Picnic at Hanging Rock), Ema Horvath (Like.Share.Follow., Don’t Look Deeper), Charles Edwards (The Crown), Ismael Cruz Cordova (Berlin Station, Ray Donovan), and the list goes on.

Expectations are running high for this one. But does it deliver the goods? After viewing the first two episodes, here’s what the critics are saying about season 1 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power:

(Photo by Prime Video)

Adjectives like “bold” and “ambitious” are par for the course when it comes to this franchise, and they absolutely apply to what we’ve seen so far of the show. It’s the kind of show that deserves to be seen on the big screen instead of on your phone. —David Opie, Digital Spy

First-time showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay follow Tolkien’s example by creating a vast and immersive world with rich storytelling and strong characters who face incredible odds at every turn. —Joey Morona, Cleveland Plain Dealer

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is a series with good bones. It has a strong cast, the action is stellar, and the plots are interesting. Yet, I was left wanting something more. I don’t want to be interested, I want to be excited. —Jamie Lovett, ComicBook.com

While there’s still a whole season to watch, The Rings of Power is off to a successful start in delivering on its promise of quality and firing on all cylinders. —Therese Lacson, Collider

(Photo by Prime Video)

Its ambitions soar as high as the eagles, with gorgeous set production and a vast cast of characters that span all of Middle Earth. —Matt Rodriguez, Shakefire

I enjoyed what I saw here, but I also kept thinking that what I really wanted to do was rewatch the movies. —Chris Evangelista, Slashfilm

The first episodes of Amazon Prime Video’s ambitious Tolkien prequel series herald an impressive narrative full of grandeur and a sprawling cast of engaging characters. —Christopher Lloyd, The Film Yap

The Rings of Power presents something familiar, but freshened up enough to make the visit worthwhile for established fans and Tolkien newbies. —Erin Carson, CNET

100% The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: Season 1 (2022) premieres its first two episodes on Friday, September 2 on Prime Video.